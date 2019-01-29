Watch Live: 6 PL games; Man United, Man City in action

Six Premier League games take place on Tuesday, with both Manchester clubs in action in a massive day at the top and bottom of the table.
[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]
Man City head to Newcastle, Man United host Burnley, West Ham travel to Wolves, Everton head to Huddersfield, Arsenal host Cardiff and Fulham do battle with Brighton.
[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]
You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.
The schedule for all six games on Tuesday is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
3 p.m. ET: Man United v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Man City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Fulham v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]