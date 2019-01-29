More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Watch Live: 6 PL games; Man United, Man City in action

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2019, 2:16 PM EST
Six Premier League games take place on Tuesday, with both Manchester clubs in action in a massive day at the top and bottom of the table.

Man City head to Newcastle, Man United host Burnley, West Ham travel to Wolves, Everton head to Huddersfield, Arsenal host Cardiff and Fulham do battle with Brighton.

The schedule for all six games on Tuesday is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

3 p.m. ET: Man United v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Man City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Fulham v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

WATCH: Aguero scores 25 seconds into match

Richard Sellers/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 29, 2019, 3:49 PM EST
Manchester City didn’t have to work too hard to take a lead over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Tuesday.

It was all a bit of mess, as City scored the quickest goal of the Premier League season.

That’s not to say that there wasn’t a fine play by David Silva for the assist, as the Spaniard got his head on a tipped Raheem Sterling cross while colliding with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The Slovenian backstop out of commission, Aguero was in the middle of the box with a yawning cage in what was one of the simpler conversions of his glittering City career.

Atletico Madrid, Morata try to leave behind Real Madrid days

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 29, 2019, 1:50 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid did its best to distance Alvaro Morata from his days with rival Real Madrid.

The newly signed striker was officially presented on Tuesday, with Atletico showing a video that included images of Morata wearing Atletico’s jersey as a kid and teenager.

Atletico signed him on Monday to an 18-month loan from Chelsea, bringing him back to where he started playing as a child. But many Atletico fans have criticized the transfer because of his past with Real Madrid.

“The important thing is that I’m here,” Morata said. “I signed with Atletico and I feel like I’m part of this club once again.”

The 26-year-old Morata played in Atletico’s youth program before joining Real Madrid’s academy in 2008. He eventually became a first-team player for Real Madrid and helped it to win two Champions League titles.

Chelsea enticed him in 2017 with a club-record fee of $75 million, but Morata’s playing time and goal production declined.

“There have been many twists and turns in my life, but destiny wanted me to end up here,” Morata said. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t want to be here.”

Atletico visits Real Betis on Sunday, and its next league match is at home against Real Madrid a week later. Atletico next month also faces Juventus – where Morata played for two seasons – in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

After being asked what he would do if he scored against his former teams, Morata said only that it would a “good problem” to have.

“Hopefully I’ll have to think about that a lot, because it would mean that things are going well,” he said.

Morata has 82 goals and 37 assists in his career. He also has 27 appearances and 13 goals for Spain. One of his Spain teammates was Diego Costa, whom he will likely compete with for a starting spot in Diego Simeone’s squad.

“I consider Diego my friend,” Morata said. “I don’t see why we can’t play together. It’s always easy when you are playing with great players by your side.”

Report: ATLUTD, Newcastle agree transfer fee for Almiron

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 29, 2019, 1:05 PM EST
What was once a matter of time now appears to be merely a matter of formalities and medical tests, as Atlanta United midfielder Migurl Almiron is set to join Newcastle United after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee (finally) on Tuesday, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Newcastle had been long rumored as the European and Premier League side most keen on signing the 24-year-old Paraguayan in recent months and weeks, yet there appeared to be very little movement due to ongoing uncertainty regarding the Magpies’ finances.

The report did not mention a dollar figure, but Atlanta United president Darren Eales said right after the Five Stripes’ 2018 MLS Cup triumph that it would take a bid of at least $30 million, a sum that would dwarf the current MLS record for an outgoing player. That number was received last year when Bayern Munich signed Alphonso Davies for (up to) $22 million. Almiron is reportedly en route to the northeast of England to complete the necessary medical examinations before signing on the dotted line.

Eales and Co., aren’t exactly operating from the strongest position of power, though, as they announced last week the arrival of Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez as the club’s fourth Designated Player. MLS rules limit teams to three DPs, meaning one would have to come off the books before the start of the season. Almiron was always the obvious answer to that particular problem, but Newcastle will have surely known this and used that knowledge to their advantage during negotiations.

On one hand, Newcastle feels like the perfect place for Almiron to take the next step in his career without skipping too many in between and setting himself up to fail. On the other hand, Newcastle could very well be relegated to the Championship in five months’ time and Almiron will be looking for a new club once again. Back on that first hand again, he’s precisely the kind of creative playmaker so desperately coveted by a side with only 19 goals scored through 23 games.

Either way, it’s a massive win for all parties involved — Atlanta, more so and smarter than just about any other team in MLS, will reinvest that money back into the first-team squad; the perception of MLS improves every time a young player exits the league better than they were when they arrived; Newcastle owner Mike Ashley can now say he backed manager Rafa Benitez in the transfer market; and Almiron can begin the European chapter of his career with nearly a decade of high-level soccer still left in him.

Asian Cup: Qatar routs UAE, amid insults and flying shoes, to reach final

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Associated PressJan 29, 2019, 11:43 AM EST
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Amid shoes being thrown in insult, Qatar won its politically charged match against host United Arab Emirates 4-0 Tuesday and advanced to the Asian Cup final.

The Qataris, who will host the World Cup in 2022, have won all six of their matches and have yet to concede a goal — the first country to do that at the continental soccer championship.

Qatar will face four-time champion Japan on Friday in the final. Both teams were invited last year to play at the Copa America in 2019, giving the winner of this week’s match a chance to win a second continental title in July.

A regional boycott of Qatar, led by Saudi Arabia, has impacted the team’s logistics at the Asian Cup and made it difficult for the country’s fans to attend games. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt are also part of the boycott.

The Qataris, however, have denied accusations that they support extremists.

On the soccer field, Qatar beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in the group stage before the 4-0 rout of UAE on Tuesday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

Boualem Khoukhi gave Qatar the lead in the 22nd minute, and Almoez Ali doubled the advantage 15 minutes later.

The second goal prompted the UAE fans to start throwing their shoes at the Qatari players, an act which is considered to be an insult.

The Asian Football Confederation said it could launch an investigation.

“Any incident of this nature will be contained in the official match report which will then be investigated by the AFC,” the soccer body said.

Ali’s goal was his eighth of the tournament, equaling the record set by Iran forward Ali Daei in 1996 when the Asian Cup was also hosted by the UAE. The 22-year-old Ali will have a chance to break the record against Japan on Friday.

Qatar added two more goals late in the match, the first from Hasan Al Haydos in the 80th minute and the last from Hamid Ismaeil seconds after coming off the bench with time winding down.

The UAE played the final seconds with 10 men after Ismail Ahmed was sent off for a rough tackle.