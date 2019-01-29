Wolves run past West Ham 3-0 (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fabianski stars early

Saiss breaks Wolves through

Jimenez bags 2nd half brace

Mexican international Raul Jimenez scored a pair of goals as Wolves walted past West Ham United 3-0 at the Molineux on Tuesday.

Romain Saiss also scored in the win, which moves the hosts into 7th place with 35 points. The Irons sit 11th with 31.

Wolves hoped they were going to the spot when Arthur Masuaku got tangled up with Matt Doherty in the early moments, but no call came to the Molineux.

Wolves’ Leander Dendocker was onside when he nodded a rebound into the goal, but the 36th minute effort was ruled offside thanks to initial striker Raul Jimenez.

Doherty was the on the scene again, darting onto a partially-blocked shot and taking a touch before forcing Lukasz Fabianski into a point-blank save.

Saiss was gifted an opportunity to lash at goal, but Fabianski was again in fine form to parry the dipping shot.

Jonny Castro then hit a left-footed rocket that Fabianski saved for a corner, but Saiss headed the ensuing set piece beyond the reach of the Polish backstop.

Wolves wanted a penalty kick when Pablo Zabaleta got an arm on Diogo Jota in the box, but did not get a chance to make it 2-0 from the spot.

Arnautovic left the game with help, unable to put weight on his right leg after a boot to his ankle.

And Fabianski nearly needed to be removed from the match after a hard coming-together with a sliding Doherty.

Jimenez then made it 2-0 when he connected with a low-crossed corner kick, and added to the advantage with a flick of Jota’s cross.

