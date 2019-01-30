Bournemouth rocks Chelsea by four (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brooks scores, assists

King with brace, assist

Arrizabalaga under siege

Bournemouth hammered Chelsea for the second time inside a calendar year with a 4-0 defeat of the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

It was just inside of a year ago that Bournemouth beat Chelsea 3-0. This time, it was four thanks to a Charlie Daniels flicked header in stoppage time.

Joshua King scored twice and added an assist. David Brooks also scored and recorded an assist as Bournemouth beat a Top Six side for the first time in eight tries this season.

Bournemouth moves 10th with 33 points, while Chelsea remains fourth with 47.

David Brooks couldn’t snap into a back post header of a Joshua King flick, and Kepa Arrizabalaga made a decent close-range save on the bounding effort.

Arrizabalaga was again called into action by Brooks, who dribbled deep into the Chelsea end but found space limited before hitting a low shot to the keeper.

And Artur Boruc made a fine save on Mateo Kovacic‘s diving header before collecting a well-hit left-footer from Hazard.

Arrizabalaga was again steady when the Cherries’ counterattack struck in the 44th minute, parrying a beam off the boot of Junior Stanislas.

38 – Josh King has drawn level with John Carew and Tore Andre Flo as the joint-third highest Norwegian goalscorer in the Premier League, with only Steffen Iversen (40) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (91) netting more. Wood. pic.twitter.com/S7pMRLFf3O — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2019

King solved Arrizabalaga in the 47th minute, and it comes as little surprise that Brooks set up the chance with a terrific pass.

Pedro found N'Golo Kante on the doorstep with a swooping pass over the top of the Bournemouth back line, but the diminutive Frenchman messed up his first touch and Boruc handled it.

The provider and finisher switched places for Bournemouth’s second goal, as King sent Brooks over the top and the Scot beat Arrizabalaga low for 2-0 in the 63rd.

King then scored with an easily finish across goal after Stanislas cooked Antonio Rudiger.

