Man City loans Mexican midfielder Antuna to LA Galaxy

Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
CARSON, Calif. (AP) The LA Galaxy have acquired Mexican midfielder Uriel Antuna on loan from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old Antuna will occupy an international roster spot, the Galaxy announced Tuesday.

After starting his pro career in Mexico with Santos Laguna, Antuna signed with Manchester City in 2017. The winger spent last season on loan with FC Groningen in the Netherlands, moving between the first team and the reserves.

Antuna could fill the Galaxy’s needs for speed and scoring talent on the wing under new coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

The five-time MLS champion Galaxy’s first preseason match is Feb. 9 against Toronto.

Toronto FC sells Sebastian Giovinco to Al-Hilal

AP Photo/Adam Hunger
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2019, 9:14 PM EST
An all-time MLS great is leaving the league.

Toronto FC has sold Sebastian Giovinco to Al-Hilal, ending the Italian’s torrential time in Major League Soccer.

It’s not hyperbole to say that Giovinco helped reshape the image of MLS.

TFC general manager Ali Curtis called Giovinco “any GM’s dream” and addressed the challenges of replacing him via TorontoFC.ca:

“We believe in consistency, so this transfer hits hard in a lot of places. I have so much respect for Sebastian as a player and what he has meant to the organization. His departure presents both challenges and opportunities. Obviously, replacing a player like Sebastian is difficult, but we are working diligently and are confident that we will be adding a new Designated Player in the near future who will be an exciting addition to our team.”

Now 32, Giovinco arrived at TFC from Juventus in 2015 and debuted at the age of 28. He led TFC to its first MLS Cup, scoring 83 goals with 51 assists in 142 matches.

Toronto was 1W-5L without Giovinco last season, missing the MLS Playoffs by 14 points.

Giovinco was a force in the club’s run to the CONCACAF Champions League Final, spearheaded their Canadian Championship win, and managed 18 goals and 14 assists in 38 matches across all competitions.

The move does open a Designated Player spot for new Reds general manager Ali Curtis.

Al-Hilal is the home of ex-Premier League players Andre Carrillo and Bafetimbi Gomis.

Vancouver signs South Korean midfielder as new Young DP

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2019, 9:02 PM EST
Vancouver’s roster reshape has a potentially massive big piece.

The Whitecaps have signed South Korean playmaker In-beom Hwang from Daejon Citizen for two seasons with options for two more.

The 22-year-old center midfielder will be a Young Designated Player for the ‘Caps, and becomes their first DP since the departures of Brek Shea (Atlanta United) and Kendall Waston (FC Cincinnati).

He has both attacking and defensive qualities, and has been capped 12 times by South Korea.

Hwang played all five matches of South Korea’s Asian Cup, which ended with a quarterfinal loss to Qatar. He scored against Panama in an October friendly.

Top 5 players to watch on Deadline Day

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2019, 8:18 PM EST
January has seen some familiar names come and go from the Premier League.

Mousa Dembele, Gonzalo Higuain, and Alvaro Morata are on the list, and some others will likely join them on a frantic deadline day.

We’ll keep are eyes trained for the specific names below…

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

Idrissa Gana Gueye, Everton — The poor man’s N'Golo Kante, Everton’s mighty midfielder has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain for much of the January window. Rumors that Marco Silva would leave the club if a sale is made sound a bit much, but Gana is a real treat for any club.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea — Subject to massive bids from Bayern Munich, relatively speaking, the Blues’ youngster was not in the 18 for Chelsea’s 4-0 loss at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Yannick Carrasco, Dalian Yifang — The Belgian winger is just 25, and a year removed from a $30-plus million move from Atletico Madrid to China. Linked with Arsenal and AC Milan.

Miguel Almiron, Atlanta United — He’s been photographed on Tyneside and Atlanta needs to sell him. Given the club’s stingy ownership, though, we’ll believe the signing has happened when Newcastle United announces the move and shows a photo of him in black and white.

Nathan Ake, Bournemouth — Why would Bournemouth sell the center back? Because they may have to, with rumors of a buyback clause in his contract following a Chelsea sale 18 months ago.

BONUS: Eden Hazard, ChelseaAnd by extension, Maurizio Sarri. Chelsea is going to want to cash in on Hazard should he not sign a new deal, and his value tomorrow is going to be higher than it will be at any point in the next 18 months (his contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2019). Real Madrid needs a jolt, and so does Chelsea. Changing managers again won’t do it. Sure, it’s a wild idea… but watch him anyway.

Messi scores 50th Copa del Rey goal as Barca advances

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2019, 7:18 PM EST
Nearly every time Barcelona shows a bit of vulnerability, it beats the very notion back in a big way.

It was no different Wednesday, when the Blaugranas responded to a second successive first leg deficit in the Copa Del Rey by clobbering Sevilla 6-1.

Yes, that Sevilla. La Liga’s regular Top Four challengers, the ones who shut out Barca in the first leg and have allowed just 14 goals in 21 league matches.

Down 2-0 after one leg in Seville, Barca piledrove the visitors at the Camp Nou in the home leg. After Ever Banega saw a first half penalty kick saved by Jesper Cillesen, denying Sevilla an equalizer, Barca broke loose.

Lionel Messi was again the catalyst. In the Round of 16, he sat out the first leg against Levante and recorded a goal and an assist in the second leg.

This time, he again returned after sitting out the first leg. Messi drew the penalty that led to Philippe Coutinho‘s opener, set up Sergi Roberto for the goal that made it 4-0, then capped off the scoring in stoppage time.

It was his 50th goal in the tournament, breaking a tie for fifth all-time with legendary Ferenc Puskas. He needs 31 to catch Telmo Zarra’s improbable record set in 1957.

Coutinho scored twice, Luis Suarez had a goal and an assist, and Jordi Alba recorded two assists. Arthur assisted a goal by Ivan Rakitic.