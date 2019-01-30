Messi scores 50th Copa del Rey goal as Barca advances

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly every time Barcelona shows a bit of vulnerability, it beats the very notion back in a big way.

It was no different Wednesday, when the Blaugranas responded to a second successive first leg deficit in the Copa Del Rey by clobbering Sevilla 6-1.

Yes, that Sevilla. La Liga’s regular Top Four challengers, the ones who shut out Barca in the first leg and have allowed just 14 goals in 21 league matches.

Down 2-0 after one leg in Seville, Barca piledrove the visitors at the Camp Nou in the home leg. After Ever Banega saw a first half penalty kick saved by Jesper Cillesen, denying Sevilla an equalizer, Barca broke loose.

Lionel Messi was again the catalyst. In the Round of 16, he sat out the first leg against Levante and recorded a goal and an assist in the second leg.

This time, he again returned after sitting out the first leg. Messi drew the penalty that led to Philippe Coutinho‘s opener, set up Sergi Roberto for the goal that made it 4-0, then capped off the scoring in stoppage time.

It was his 50th goal in the tournament, breaking a tie for fifth all-time with legendary Ferenc Puskas. He needs 31 to catch Telmo Zarra’s improbable record set in 1957.

Coutinho scored twice, Luis Suarez had a goal and an assist, and Jordi Alba recorded two assists. Arthur assisted a goal by Ivan Rakitic.

🏆👑Leo #Messi : "We are Barça and we would never throw away the chance to win any of the big three competitions"

🔵🔴 #CopaBarça #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/hHJeRCAMXh — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 30, 2019

