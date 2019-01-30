Neymar out 10 weeks, will miss both legs v. Man United

Paris Saint-Germain’s worst fears have been confirmed: Neymar will miss up to 10 weeks, including both legs of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie against Manchester United, after suffering yet another broken metatarsal last Wednesday.
With the first leg set to be played at Old Trafford in 13 days and the return leg in the French capital on March 6, Neymar will be set to return to action just about the time of the first leg of the quarterfinals the second week of April, should PSG advance past the Red Devils.
PSG released the following statement on Wednesday:
On Tuesday evening, Paris Saint-Germain gathered together a group of world-renowned medical experts at the Ooredoo Training Centre to carry out a thorough review of the injury to Neymar Jr.’s right foot, sustained against RC Strasbourg in the Coupe de France round of 16 match on Jan. 23.
After detailed analysis by the specialists, a consensus was reached of a conservative treatment of Neymar Jr.’s injury to the fifth right metatarsal. Informed of this recommendation, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian international striker agreed with this protocol. As a result, Neymar Jr. is expected to return to the field within ten weeks.
Paris Saint-Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr. to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown.