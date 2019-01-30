Sarri speaks after near hour-long meeting with Chelsea players

One hour after Chelsea was hammered by Bournemouth, its manager finally greeted the meeting.

Maurizio Sarri still didn’t have answers.

“Maybe we are not at the top of the table,” Sarri said, via The London Evening Standard. “But we cannot lose 4-0 to Bournemouth. I want to respect them. Maybe it is my fault that I am not able to motivate them.”

Chelsea was absolutely worked over by Bournemouth on the counterattack, and the latter stages of the match saw very few meaningful displays of heart by the Blues.

Sarri sat with his players for nearly an hour after the game.

“In that moment I wanted to talk to them alone, without anybody. I wanted to try to understand after the match, I spoke to the players but it is difficult for them to say why. I have to try again tomorrow because I need to see why.”

We’ve said this plenty of times: A few of these players, most notably malcontent Eden Hazard, have won championships at Chelsea under multiple managers and also quit on multiple managers. Something has to give.

