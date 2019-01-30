More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Seat cushions found likely to have come from Sala’s missing plane

Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 9:54 AM EST
LONDON (AP) Air accident investigators say two seat cushions have been found which are likely to have come from the plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala.

They are the first traces of the plane to be found since it disappeared over the English Channel on Jan. 21 as it flew from France to Wales. Sala had just been signed by Premier League club Cardiff.

British authorities say their French counterparts found parts of two seat cushions on a beach near Surtainville in northwest France.

Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch says “from a preliminary examination we have concluded that it is likely that the cushions are from the missing aircraft.”

After an official rescue operation for the light aircraft was called off on Thursday after three days, Sala’s family raised money for a private search.

Now the AAIB says it has commissioned a vessel to conduct a search of the seabed starting this weekend.

Transfer rumor roundup: Carrasco to Arsenal; Leicester land Tielemans

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 30, 2019, 12:19 PM EST
Yannick Carrasco’s big-money move to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang last winter hasn’t exactly worked out how he had hoped, and now the 25-year-old Belgian midfielder is desperately seeking to leave the club and return to relevance in Europe. More specifically, the former Atletico Madrid winger is reportedly in talks with Arsenal over a loan move, with an option to buy, to the Premier League. However, AC Milan have reportedly emerged as last-second suitors hoping hijack the deal.

Leicester City and Monaco are reportedly close to completing a loan swap, with no money involved, of a pair of midfielders. Multiple reports have placed 21-year-old Belgian wonderkid Youri Tielemans as joining join the Foxes with Portuguese veteran Adrien Silva, who only joined the PL side in the summer, for $28 million, heading the other way.

Lucas Perez has only been at West Ham United since signing for the Hammers from Arsenal in the summer, but his time at the London Stadium might already be finished. Bundesliga side Schalke have reportedly made a loan bid, with an option to buy, for the 30-year-old Spanish forward.

If Cardiff City have any chance of avoid relegation, they must improve their defensive record (46 goals conceded in 24 games, second-worst in the PL). With that in mind, the Bluebirds are reportedly working toward signing 22-year-old Monaco right back Almamy Toure for a fee believed to be in the neighborhood of $10 million.

Zabaleta: Arnautovic transfer saga created “bad atmosphere” at West Ham

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 30, 2019, 8:59 AM EST
It’s been a thoroughly weird season at West Ham United, but the good news — for Hammers fans and haters alike — is it’s not yet two-thirds complete, so there’s still plenty of time remaining for lots more weirdness.

You’ll probably remember the abysmal start to the season and Manuel Pellegrini‘s tenure at the London Stadium — four straight losses in August and September — which resulted in just two wins from their first 10 games. Then came a run of just two defeats from the ensuing 10 games. Then, everything fell apart again right around the time the calendar turned over to 2019.

To put it another way, everything seemed to fell apart again right around the time star forward Marko Arnautovic was linked with a move to an unnamed Chinese Super League side. Arnautovic was, to be fair, completely outspoken and forthright in his desire to cash in on his talents and name recognition as he approaches his 30th birthday, but the club took a hardline stance and refused to sell him in January.

Unsurprisingly, the saga, which lasted nearly three weeks, took its toll on the rest of the squad and has played a part in the latest skid: just one win from their last five games, including three losses. Pablo Zabaleta, who’s been the unquestioned leader and wise head needed during tough times, makes no bones about that fact — quotes from the Guardian:

“Honestly, I think so many situations off the field have been creating a little bit of a bad atmosphere. I’m not just saying that is the only thing, but I remember in December, when we had a good run of games, it was like you could see West Ham playing as a team. Everyone working so hard for each other. But in January, it’s been tough on and off the field.”

“February is around the corner, I can’t wait for Feb. 1, and everyone is back on it again. We need commitment from everyone if we want to have a good season and make West Ham a better club and a better team. I understand January is a difficult month for clubs, because you can have big interest in your best players. But Arnie was out of the squad for two games, and he’s been the main player for us.”

Fortunately for all parties involved, Arnautovic was convinced — by a shiny, new contract — to remain at the club through the end of the season. Then, in typical 2018-19 West Ham fashion, he suffered a foot injury in his first game back and could miss significant time.

Neymar out 10 weeks, will miss both legs v. Man United

AP Photo
By Andy EdwardsJan 30, 2019, 7:47 AM EST
Paris Saint-Germain’s worst fears have been confirmed: Neymar will miss up to 10 weeks, including both legs of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie against Manchester United, after suffering yet another broken metatarsal last Wednesday.

With the first leg set to be played at Old Trafford in 13 days and the return leg in the French capital on March 6, Neymar will be set to return to action just about the time of the first leg of the quarterfinals the second week of April, should PSG advance past the Red Devils.

PSG released the following statement on Wednesday:

On Tuesday evening, Paris Saint-Germain gathered together a group of world-renowned medical experts at the Ooredoo Training Centre to carry out a thorough review of the injury to Neymar Jr.’s right foot, sustained against RC Strasbourg in the Coupe de France round of 16 match on Jan. 23.

After detailed analysis by the specialists, a consensus was reached of a conservative treatment of Neymar Jr.’s injury to the fifth right metatarsal. Informed of this recommendation, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian international striker agreed with this protocol. As a result, Neymar Jr. is expected to return to the field within ten weeks.

Paris Saint-Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr. to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown.

Piatek scores 2 as Milan beats Napoli to reach semifinals

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 29, 2019, 10:08 PM EST
MILAN (AP) Krzysztof Piatek was given a standing ovation when he went off the field on Tuesday after scoring two goals on his full AC Milan debut to send his new side into the Italian Cup semifinals.

Piatek, who joined Milan from Genoa last week for a reported 35 million euros, scored both goals inside 27 minutes to help Milan beat Napoli 2-0.

The Poland forward had come off the bench against Napoli in the league this past weekend for the final 19 minutes of a 0-0 draw.

He was given his first Milan start at San Siro and it took him less than 11 minutes to open his Rossoneri account.

Nikola Maksimovic allowed a long ball from Diego Laxalt to bounce and Piatek ran into the area and drilled it into the bottom right corner.

Piatek’s second was even better as he controlled the ball on his chest, cut inside Kalidou Koulibaly and curled a shot between the defender and Maksimovic, into that same far bottom corner.

The 23-year-old Piatek is the cup’s top scorer, having netted four on his debut for Genoa against Lecce and another two against Virtus Entella, when his old side went out on penalties.

Piatek replaced Gonzalo Higuain and his threat in front of goal will give Milan hope that he can lead it into the Champions League. Milan currently occupies fourth place in Serie A, the final qualifying spot for Europe’s premier club competition, but has only one more point than Roma and two more than Sampdoria.

At the other end, Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made several crucial saves as the Rossoneri booked a semifinal spot against either city rival Inter Milan or Lazio, which face each other on Thursday.

