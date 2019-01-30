Sloppy Liverpool trips up v. Leicester City (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mane scores in third minute

Maguire levels before break

Reds only manage 3 shots on target

Liverpool barely took advantage of its stumbling rivals, drawing Leicester City 1-1 at Anfield on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane scored for the Reds, who have a five-point lead on Manchester City and a seven-point advantage over Spurs. Man City lost at Newcastle on Tuesday.

Harry Maguire grabbed the equalizer for Leicester City, who were fortunate not to concede a second half penalty. The Foxes are 11th with 32 points.

Andy Robertson‘s square pass bounced off Jonny Evans en route to Mane, who took a touch before slotting a third minute shot inside the far post.

But much like Newcastle versus Man City a day earlier, the Foxes didn’t shrink away. And Liverpool seemingly helped the visitors’ cause, Alisson Becker in particular.

Maguire got a deserved equalizer in first half stoppage, as a third ball into the box off a botched free kick was calmly slotted by the English World Cup hero.

Alisson has given it away needlessly twice in the first half. The second time results in Jamie Vardy somehow heading wide from close range. Leicester dangerous on the break & Liverpool are creating their own problems right now #LFC 1-0 #LCFC #LIVLEI — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 30, 2019

Alisson stopped Liverpool from conceding an own goal with a fine reaction in the 53rd.

Liverpool were denied penalty shouts when Naby Keita was taken down in the box.

3 – Liverpool have conceded in each of their last three Premier League home games, after only conceding in two of their opening nine home league games of the season. Slip. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2019

