Son, Llorente lead Spurs comeback win (video)

Spurs one of only 2 Top Six teams to win

Cathcart gives Watford lead

Spurs net twice in second half

Heung-Min Son and Fernando Llorente brought Tottenham Hotspur back for a win and a very successful Premier League midweek.

Injury-hit Spurs answered Craig Cathcart‘s early goal to beat Watford 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, moving seven points back of Liverpool and two behind Man City.

Watford remains ninth with 33 points.

Cathcart nodded a corner kick into the goal with the crown of his head. It didn’t look pretty, but it beat Hugo Lloris for 1-0 in the 38th.

In the second half, Toby Alderweireld forced Ben Foster into a good save and then set up Fernando Llorente for a chance the Spaniard headed over the goal.

Then Watford’s Ben Wilmot made a goal line clearance on Danny Rose as Spurs pushed for an equalizer.

Son did the trick, lashing a shot through traffic to fool Foster. And then Llorente nodded in the excellent Rose’s cross before celebrating with his manager on the touch line.

7 – Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Watford in all competitions (W6 D1), since a 2-3 loss in a League Cup match in October 1994. Streak. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2019

