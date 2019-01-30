Top 5 players to watch on Deadline Day

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

January has seen some familiar names come and go from the Premier League.

[ MORE: Liverpool 1-1 Leicester ]

Mousa Dembele, Gonzalo Higuain, and Alvaro Morata are on the list, and some others will likely join them on a frantic deadline day.

We’ll keep are eyes trained for the specific names below…

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window.

Idrissa Gana Gueye, Everton — The poor man’s N'Golo Kante, Everton’s mighty midfielder has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain for much of the January window. Rumors that Marco Silva would leave the club if a sale is made sound a bit much, but Gana is a real treat for any club.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea — Subject to massive bids from Bayern Munich, relatively speaking, the Blues’ youngster was not in the 18 for Chelsea’s 4-0 loss at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Yannick Carrasco, Dalian Yifang — The Belgian winger is just 25, and a year removed from a $30-plus million move from Atletico Madrid to China. Linked with Arsenal and AC Milan.

Miguel Almiron, Atlanta United — He’s been photographed on Tyneside and Atlanta needs to sell him. Given the club’s stingy ownership, though, we’ll believe the signing has happened when Newcastle United announces the move and shows a photo of him in black and white.

Nathan Ake, Bournemouth — Why would Bournemouth sell the center back? Because they may have to, with rumors of a buyback clause in his contract following a Chelsea sale 18 months ago.

BONUS: Eden Hazard, Chelsea — And by extension, Maurizio Sarri. Chelsea is going to want to cash in on Hazard should he not sign a new deal, and his value tomorrow is going to be higher than it will be at any point in the next 18 months (his contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2019). Real Madrid needs a jolt, and so does Chelsea. Changing managers again won’t do it. Sure, it’s a wild idea… but watch him anyway.

