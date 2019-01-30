Transfer rumor roundup: Carrasco to Arsenal; Leicester land Tielemans

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

[ MORE: Tuesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Monday | Sunday ]

Yannick Carrasco’s big-money move to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang last winter hasn’t exactly worked out how he had hoped, and now the 25-year-old Belgian midfielder is desperately seeking to leave the club and return to relevance in Europe. More specifically, the former Atletico Madrid winger is reportedly in talks with Arsenal over a loan move, with an option to buy, to the Premier League. However, AC Milan have reportedly emerged as last-second suitors hoping hijack the deal.

Leicester City and Monaco are reportedly close to completing a loan swap, with no money involved, of a pair of midfielders. Multiple reports have placed 21-year-old Belgian wonderkid Youri Tielemans as joining join the Foxes with Portuguese veteran Adrien Silva, who only joined the PL side in the summer, for $28 million, heading the other way.

Lucas Perez has only been at West Ham United since signing for the Hammers from Arsenal in the summer, but his time at the London Stadium might already be finished. Bundesliga side Schalke have reportedly made a loan bid, with an option to buy, for the 30-year-old Spanish forward.

If Cardiff City have any chance of avoid relegation, they must improve their defensive record (46 goals conceded in 24 games, second-worst in the PL). With that in mind, the Bluebirds are reportedly working toward signing 22-year-old Monaco right back Almamy Toure for a fee believed to be in the neighborhood of $10 million.

Follow @AndyEdMLS