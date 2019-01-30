Ungiven penalty leaves Klopp seething after Liverpool draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp cannot understand why his men weren’t given a penalty when Naby Keita was taken down in the box during the second half of a 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Wednesday.

“It was probably the clearest penalty situation we have had,” Klopp said. “The ref was in the best position on the pitch. You will have to ask him why he didn’t give a penalty. You cannot change it.”

Ricardo Pereira stepped on the side of Keita’s back foot as the Liverpool midfielder attempted to flick a ball with the outside of his front peg, but referee Martin Atkinson was not impressed with the shout.

Klopp won’t like the reaction of Leicester City boss Claude Puel when asked if it was a penalty. Puel said, “Are you a Liverpool fan? I think we had the right decision from the referee. There is no excuse for Liverpool.”

Yeah, Claude, except it sure looked like a penalty from nearly every angle. The Reds got a bum call on Wednesday.

