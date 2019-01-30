Ungiven penalty leaves Klopp seething after Liverpool draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp cannot understand why his men weren’t given a penalty when Naby Keita was taken down in the box during the second half of a 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Wednesday.
[ RECAP: Liverpool 1-1 Leicester ]
“It was probably the clearest penalty situation we have had,” Klopp said. “The ref was in the best position on the pitch. You will have to ask him why he didn’t give a penalty. You cannot change it.”
Ricardo Pereira stepped on the side of Keita’s back foot as the Liverpool midfielder attempted to flick a ball with the outside of his front peg, but referee Martin Atkinson was not impressed with the shout.
Klopp won’t like the reaction of Leicester City boss Claude Puel when asked if it was a penalty. Puel said, “Are you a Liverpool fan? I think we had the right decision from the referee. There is no excuse for Liverpool.”
Yeah, Claude, except it sure looked like a penalty from nearly every angle. The Reds got a bum call on Wednesday.
Nearly every time Barcelona shows a bit of vulnerability, it beats the very notion back in a big way.
It was no different Wednesday, when the Blaugranas responded to a second successive first leg deficit in the Copa Del Rey by clobbering Sevilla 6-1.
Yes, that Sevilla. La Liga’s regular Top Four challengers, the ones who shut out Barca in the first leg and have allowed just 14 goals in 21 league matches.
Down 2-0 after one leg in Seville, Barca piledrove the visitors at the Camp Nou in the home leg. After Ever Banega saw a first half penalty kick saved by Jesper Cillesen, denying Sevilla an equalizer, Barca broke loose.
Lionel Messi was again the catalyst. In the Round of 16, he sat out the first leg against Levante and recorded a goal and an assist in the second leg.
This time, he again returned after sitting out the first leg. Messi drew the penalty that led to Philippe Coutinho‘s opener, set up Sergi Roberto for the goal that made it 4-0, then capped off the scoring in stoppage time.
It was his 50th goal in the tournament, breaking a tie for fifth all-time with legendary Ferenc Puskas. He needs 31 to catch Telmo Zarra’s improbable record set in 1957.
Coutinho scored twice, Luis Suarez had a goal and an assist, and Jordi Alba recorded two assists. Arthur assisted a goal by Ivan Rakitic.
One hour after Chelsea was hammered by Bournemouth, its manager finally greeted the meeting.
Maurizio Sarri still didn’t have answers.
“Maybe we are not at the top of the table,” Sarri said, via The London Evening Standard. “But we cannot lose 4-0 to Bournemouth. I want to respect them. Maybe it is my fault that I am not able to motivate them.”
Chelsea was absolutely worked over by Bournemouth on the counterattack, and the latter stages of the match saw very few meaningful displays of heart by the Blues.
Sarri sat with his players for nearly an hour after the game.
“In that moment I wanted to talk to them alone, without anybody. I wanted to try to understand after the match, I spoke to the players but it is difficult for them to say why. I have to try again tomorrow because I need to see why.”
We’ve said this plenty of times: A few of these players, most notably malcontent Eden Hazard, have won championships at Chelsea under multiple managers and also quit on multiple managers. Something has to give.
- Mane scores in third minute
- Maguire levels before break
- Reds only manage 3 shots on target
Liverpool barely took advantage of its stumbling rivals, drawing Leicester City 1-1 at Anfield on Wednesday.
Sadio Mane scored for the Reds, who have a five-point lead on Manchester City and a seven-point advantage over Spurs. Man City lost at Newcastle on Tuesday.
Harry Maguire grabbed the equalizer for Leicester City, who were fortunate not to concede a second half penalty. The Foxes are 11th with 32 points.
Andy Robertson‘s square pass bounced off Jonny Evans en route to Mane, who took a touch before slotting a third minute shot inside the far post.
But much like Newcastle versus Man City a day earlier, the Foxes didn’t shrink away. And Liverpool seemingly helped the visitors’ cause, Alisson Becker in particular.
Maguire got a deserved equalizer in first half stoppage, as a third ball into the box off a botched free kick was calmly slotted by the English World Cup hero.
Alisson stopped Liverpool from conceding an own goal with a fine reaction in the 53rd.
Liverpool were denied penalty shouts when Naby Keita was taken down in the box.
- Spurs one of only 2 Top Six teams to win
- Cathcart gives Watford lead
- Spurs net twice in second half
Heung-Min Son and Fernando Llorente brought Tottenham Hotspur back for a win and a very successful Premier League midweek.
Injury-hit Spurs answered Craig Cathcart‘s early goal to beat Watford 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, moving seven points back of Liverpool and two behind Man City.
Watford remains ninth with 33 points.
Cathcart nodded a corner kick into the goal with the crown of his head. It didn’t look pretty, but it beat Hugo Lloris for 1-0 in the 38th.
In the second half, Toby Alderweireld forced Ben Foster into a good save and then set up Fernando Llorente for a chance the Spaniard headed over the goal.
Then Watford’s Ben Wilmot made a goal line clearance on Danny Rose as Spurs pushed for an equalizer.
Son did the trick, lashing a shot through traffic to fool Foster. And then Llorente nodded in the excellent Rose’s cross before celebrating with his manager on the touch line.
