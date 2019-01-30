More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
USMNT defender Polster joins Gerrard’s Rangers

Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 2:25 PM EST
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) United States defender Matt Polster has joined Scottish club Rangers from the Chicago Fire.

The 25-year-old Polster has signed a 2+-year deal with the Glasgow club, which is managed by former England captain Steven Gerrard.

Rangers is second in the league, three points behind Glasgow rival Celtic, which has U.S. forward Timothy Weah on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Polster made his debut for the United States in a 0-0 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina in January 2018. It is his only appearance so far for the national team.

Polster is the latest American to play for Rangers after DaMarcus Beasley, Carlos Bocanegra, Maurice Edu and Claudio Reyna.

Watch Live: 4 PL games; Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea in action

By Andy EdwardsJan 30, 2019, 1:50 PM EST
Four Premier League games take place on Wednesday, and Liverpool have a chance to go seven points clear in the title race once again.

Elsewhere, third-place Tottenham Hotspur will be desperate to bounce back against Watford following a pair of Cup eliminations last week, while fourth-place Chelsea can close the gap between themselves and their London rivals to just one point.

The schedule for all four games on Wednesday is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Transfer rumor roundup: Carrasco to Arsenal; Leicester land Tielemans

By Andy EdwardsJan 30, 2019, 12:19 PM EST
[ MORE: Tuesday's transfer rumor roundup ]

Yannick Carrasco’s big-money move to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang last winter hasn’t exactly worked out how he had hoped, and now the 25-year-old Belgian midfielder is desperately seeking to leave the club and return to relevance in Europe. More specifically, the former Atletico Madrid winger is reportedly in talks with Arsenal over a loan move, with an option to buy, to the Premier League. However, AC Milan have reportedly emerged as last-second suitors hoping hijack the deal.

Leicester City and Monaco are reportedly close to completing a loan swap, with no money involved, of a pair of midfielders. Multiple reports have placed 21-year-old Belgian wonderkid Youri Tielemans as joining join the Foxes with Portuguese veteran Adrien Silva, who only joined the PL side in the summer, for $28 million, heading the other way.

Lucas Perez has only been at West Ham United since signing for the Hammers from Arsenal in the summer, but his time at the London Stadium might already be finished. Bundesliga side Schalke have reportedly made a loan bid, with an option to buy, for the 30-year-old Spanish forward.

If Cardiff City have any chance of avoid relegation, they must improve their defensive record (46 goals conceded in 24 games, second-worst in the PL). With that in mind, the Bluebirds are reportedly working toward signing 22-year-old Monaco right back Almamy Toure for a fee believed to be in the neighborhood of $10 million.

Seat cushions found likely to have come from Sala’s missing plane

Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 9:54 AM EST
LONDON (AP) Air accident investigators say two seat cushions have been found which are likely to have come from the plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala.

They are the first traces of the plane to be found since it disappeared over the English Channel on Jan. 21 as it flew from France to Wales. Sala had just been signed by Premier League club Cardiff.

British authorities say their French counterparts found parts of two seat cushions on a beach near Surtainville in northwest France.

Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch says “from a preliminary examination we have concluded that it is likely that the cushions are from the missing aircraft.”

After an official rescue operation for the light aircraft was called off on Thursday after three days, Sala’s family raised money for a private search.

Now the AAIB says it has commissioned a vessel to conduct a search of the seabed starting this weekend.

Zabaleta: Arnautovic transfer saga created “bad atmosphere” at West Ham

By Andy EdwardsJan 30, 2019, 8:59 AM EST
It’s been a thoroughly weird season at West Ham United, but the good news — for Hammers fans and haters alike — is it’s not yet two-thirds complete, so there’s still plenty of time remaining for lots more weirdness.

[ MORE: Tuesday's transfer rumor roundup ]

You’ll probably remember the abysmal start to the season and Manuel Pellegrini‘s tenure at the London Stadium — four straight losses in August and September — which resulted in just two wins from their first 10 games. Then came a run of just two defeats from the ensuing 10 games. Then, everything fell apart again right around the time the calendar turned over to 2019.

To put it another way, everything seemed to fell apart again right around the time star forward Marko Arnautovic was linked with a move to an unnamed Chinese Super League side. Arnautovic was, to be fair, completely outspoken and forthright in his desire to cash in on his talents and name recognition as he approaches his 30th birthday, but the club took a hardline stance and refused to sell him in January.

[ MORE: What did we learn on a wild Premier League Tuesday? (video) ]

Unsurprisingly, the saga, which lasted nearly three weeks, took its toll on the rest of the squad and has played a part in the latest skid: just one win from their last five games, including three losses. Pablo Zabaleta, who’s been the unquestioned leader and wise head needed during tough times, makes no bones about that fact — quotes from the Guardian:

“Honestly, I think so many situations off the field have been creating a little bit of a bad atmosphere. I’m not just saying that is the only thing, but I remember in December, when we had a good run of games, it was like you could see West Ham playing as a team. Everyone working so hard for each other. But in January, it’s been tough on and off the field.”

“February is around the corner, I can’t wait for Feb. 1, and everyone is back on it again. We need commitment from everyone if we want to have a good season and make West Ham a better club and a better team. I understand January is a difficult month for clubs, because you can have big interest in your best players. But Arnie was out of the squad for two games, and he’s been the main player for us.”

Fortunately for all parties involved, Arnautovic was convinced — by a shiny, new contract — to remain at the club through the end of the season. Then, in typical 2018-19 West Ham fashion, he suffered a foot injury in his first game back and could miss significant time.