Zaha scores, sent off as Palace draws Southampton (video)

Zaha, Townsend team up for opener

Ward-Prowse lashes in Targett pass for 1-1

Zaha gets quickfire, late yellow cards

Wilfried Zaha scored and was sent off at St. Mary’s, as Crystal Palace and Southampton drew 1-1 on Wednesday.

Zaha’s first goal in 17 Premier League matches was overshadowed late when he took the bait of fellow goal scorer James Ward-Prowse and then insulted the referee.

Saints’ point has them three clear of the drop zone, while Palace is 15th with 23 points.

Zaha spun a low shot past the diving Alex McCarthy after Andros Townsend worked through a foul to get the ball to the Ivorian winger.

Southampton was probably second-best for most of the night, but answered in the 77th minute when he ran onto Matt Targett‘s cutback to slash an equalizer home.

Vicente Guaita made a very good save, flying to slap Stuart Armstrong‘s curling shot away from the frame.

James McArthur then forced McCarthy into a fine save at the other end.

Zaha was given a yellow in the 87th minute, then earned a second by clapping at the referee in the 88th.

3 – James Ward-Prowse has scored in each of his last three Premier League games, after netting in just two of his previous 46 in the competition. Flurry. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola