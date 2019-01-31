More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

Asian Cup organizers review UAE complaint on Qatar players

Associated PressJan 31, 2019, 12:57 PM EST
Throwing Qatar’s appearance in the Asian Cup final in doubt, organizers are investigating a complaint by the United Arab Emirates about the eligibility of two Qatar players from the semifinal.

The complaint adds another layer to Qatar’s politically-charged progress to Friday’s final of the continental soccer showpiece in the UAE, which as a country is part of a quartet boycotting Doha diplomatically and politically.

There was an angry reaction from the home crowd in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday as the UAE was beaten in the semifinal, with shoes thrown at Qatari players after striker Almoez Ali scored the second goal in a 4-0 win.

The UAE soccer federation has now questioned whether Ali, with a tournament-leading tally eight goals, and Bassam Al-Rawi meet FIFA’s requirements to play for the 2022 World Cup host nation.

“The Asian Football Confederation has received a protest from the United Arab Emirates FA regarding the eligibility of two Qatar players,” the governing body said in a statement on Thursday. “This protest will now be reviewed in line with the AFC regulations.”

The ultimate sanction would see Qatar having to forfeit the match. Qatar is due to play Japan on Friday in its first-ever Asian Cup final.

An hour after announcing the review of the complaint into Qatar, the AFC’s newsletter was headlined: “Excitement builds towards a thrilling finale.”

Bayern signs American teenager Taylor Booth from Salt Lake

@FCBayernUS
Associated PressJan 31, 2019, 3:07 PM EST
MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich has signed American teenager Taylor Booth to its youth academy.

The German club said Thursday that the 17-year-old midfielder has signed a 3 +-year deal, switching from MLS club Real Salt Lake.

Booth is expected to play for Bayern’s Under-19 team for the second half of the season, but will first join the Under-23s at their winter training camp in Dallas.

“We see a lot of potential in Taylor,” said Jochen Sauer, the head of Bayern’s youth academy. “He is a talented young player, and we look forward to working with him to develop his talent further.”

Booth has represented the United States at both U19 and U17 level.

“I’m very happy with this next step in my career,” Booth said in a statement published by Bayern. “Being here in Munich at the FC Bayern campus and taking the next steps in my development makes me very proud.”

Bayern last week signed 18-year-old American defender Chris Richards on a long-term deal following his loan move from MLS side Dallas.

Canadian teen Alphonso Davis also completed his switch from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Leicester land longtime PL target Tielemans on loan

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2019, 2:05 PM EST
Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN today from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window.

Youri Tielemans has been on the radars — and wish lists — of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs for what seems like the last decade.

From links to Arsenal, to Tottenham Hotspur, to Chelsea, and plenty of other clubs in between, Tielemans seemed earmarked for the PL since the the creative midfielder broke into Belgian giant Anderlecht’s first team in 2013, as a 16-year-old.

A move to England never quite materialized until Monaco came calling in the summer of 2017. The idea was clear: a top-two club in Ligue 1 was a massive step up in competition; if Tielemans, who’s now 21, could prove himself at that level, he could just about pick his next club.

As has been well documented, things haven’t exactly gone swimmingly for anyone at Monaco the last two seasons, and Tielemans’ stock has taken a bit of a hit as a result. Thus, on Thursday, it’s a loan move, without an option to buy, to 11th-place Leicester City rather than the glitz and glamor of the Champions League.

Still, a strong half-season of playing right in front of those same top-four clubs could be enough to convince one of them that Tielemans is, finally, the player their squad needs.

29-year-old Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva, who joined the Foxes last summer, is headed the other way, on loan to Monaco through the end of the season.

Watch Live: Sky Sports’ Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 31, 2019, 1:18 PM EST
Deadline Day is always a wild ride.

We will have you covered throughout Transfer Deadline Day on Jan. 31, as six hours of extensive live coverage will keep you updated with all of the deals across the Premier League as the January window closes.

NBCSN’s coverage kicks off with a simulcast of Sky Sports News’ live show from 2-5 p.m. ET, which is the first major sports collaboration on U.S. TV since Comcast acquired Sky.

Then at 5 p.m. ET, live coverage continues with a three-hour show featuring host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino, and Robbie Mustoe.

In addition, NBC Sports’ commentators will be offering analysis during the Sky Sports News telecast, while Sky Sports News presenters will welcome the NBCSN audience throughout their broadcast.

You can stream “Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special” online via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, and by clicking on the link above.

Done Deals: Crouch back in PL; N’Koudou leaves Spurs again

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2019, 11:54 AM EST
Peter Crouch is back in the PL after six months in the Championship on the back of Stoke City’s relegation last May. The 38-year-old aerial specialist is set to join Burnley in the Clarets’ own battle against relegation (they sit 17th, four points clear of 18th, with 14 games left to play). Fellow forward Sam Vokes will, in turn, be leaving the club and taking Crouch’s place at the bet365 Stadium.

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou’s time at Tottenham Hotspur has come to an end, again, as the 23-year-old French winger has joined Monaco on loan until the end of the season. It’s N’Koudou’s second loan spell away from his parent club (he went to Burnley last season), for whom he’s made fewer than a dozen PL appearances since arriving in the summer of 2016.

Aboubakar Kamara did himself no favors in the eyes of Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri when he broke rank and insisted that he be the one to take an 81st-minute penalty kick in a scoreless game against fellow relegation candidates Huddersfield Town. Kamara’s effort was saved, but Fulham would grab a winner in stoppage time. Following a brief banishment from training, Kamara returned to the club’s facilities and was arrested after getting into a fight with a staff member, booked on suspicion of “actual bodily harm and criminal damage.” All of that is to say, the situation was beyond untenable, and Kamara has joined Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on loan until the end of the season.

Elsewhere in the relegation scrap, Cardiff City have signed Reading right back/winger Leandro Bacuna for an undisclosed fee. Bacuna previously appeared in the PL during part of his four-year spell at Aston Villa. With 14 games left to play, the Bluebirds sit 18th in the PL table, four points adrift of safety.