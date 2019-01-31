[ DONE DEALS: Arsenal get Suarez; Newcastle land a defender ]

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN today from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.
[ MORE: Wednesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Tuesday | Monday ]
Transfer deadline day’s very first deals have begun to trickle in, as a handful of clubs complete their business with plenty of time to spare.
While no official announcement has been made, Denis Suarez‘s loan from Barcelona to Arsenal was reportedly completed on Wednesday, with official confirmation still to come on Thursday. The 25-year-old midfielder has also had his Barca contract extended through the summer of 2021 — no doubt as a way of collecting a larger fee should the Gunners take up their option to make the transfer permanent this summer. Suarez played under current Arsenal manager Unai Emery during his loan to Sevilla for the 2014-15 season.
Jonny Castro Otto performed so exceptionally well during the first six months of his season-long loan from Atletico Madrid to Wolverhampton Wanderers that the PL side saw no reason to delay making the move permanent. $20 million later, Otto has signed a contract that will keep him at Wolves through the summer of 2023.
It’s not the deal Newcastle United are most anxiously awaiting on Thursday, but the Magpies have managed to sign further reinforcements for their impending relegation battle. 23-year-old left back Antonio Barreca has joined the club on loan, from Monaco, through the end of the season. A former member of Italy’s under-21 national team, Barreca also has the option of extending his stay with a permanent transfer.