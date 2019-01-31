Done Deals: Crouch back in PL; N’Koudou leaves Spurs again

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN today from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

DONE DEALS: Arsenal, Newcastle strengthen earlier on deadline day

MORE: Wednesday's transfer rumor roundup | Tuesday | Monday

Peter Crouch is back in the PL after six months in the Championship on the back of Stoke City’s relegation last May. The 38-year-old aerial specialist is set to join Burnley in the Clarets’ own battle against relegation (they sit 17th, four points clear of 18th, with 14 games left to play). Fellow forward Sam Vokes will, in turn, be leaving the club and taking Crouch’s place at the bet365 Stadium.

Sean Dyche confirms that Peter Crouch is on the verge of joining Burnley. Also confirms that Sam Vokes is set to seal a move to Stoke City. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 31, 2019

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou’s time at Tottenham Hotspur has come to an end, again, as the 23-year-old French winger has joined Monaco on loan until the end of the season. It’s N’Koudou’s second loan spell away from his parent club (he went to Burnley last season), for whom he’s made fewer than a dozen PL appearances since arriving in the summer of 2016.

Aboubakar Kamara did himself no favors in the eyes of Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri when he broke rank and insisted that he be the one to take an 81st-minute penalty kick in a scoreless game against fellow relegation candidates Huddersfield Town. Kamara’s effort was saved, but Fulham would grab a winner in stoppage time. Following a brief banishment from training, Kamara returned to the club’s facilities and was arrested after getting into a fight with a staff member, booked on suspicion of “actual bodily harm and criminal damage.” All of that is to say, the situation was beyond untenable, and Kamara has joined Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on loan until the end of the season.

Elsewhere in the relegation scrap, Cardiff City have signed Reading right back/winger Leandro Bacuna for an undisclosed fee. Bacuna previously appeared in the PL during part of his four-year spell at Aston Villa. With 14 games left to play, the Bluebirds sit 18th in the PL table, four points adrift of safety.

