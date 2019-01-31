Martial signs long-term contract to remain at Man United

Anthony Martial wasn’t expected to leave Manchester United before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
[ MORE: Wednesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Tuesday | Monday ]
Now, after signing a new five-and-a-half-year contract with the Red Devils, Martial won’t be leaving Old Trafford for the foreseeable future, either.
The club announced the 23-year-old Frenchman’s new deal, which runs through the summer of 2024 (with an option for an additional year), on Thursday. Martial’s current contract was set to expire in six months’ time.
[ MORE: PSG to sign D.C. United midfield star Luciano Acosta ]
Now that Jose Mourinho has long since been fired and taken his disdain for young attacking talent with him, Martial is once again “loving [his] time at this club” — quotes from Man United’s announcement:
“I am loving my time at this club. From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the United family and I have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of our fans, who continue to amaze me with their support.
“I would like to thank Ole and his coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level. This club is all about winning trophies and I am sure the next piece of silverware is not that far away.”
Martial’s 162 appearances and 46 goals for United — beginning immediately after he arrived as a 19-year-old — have made him a favorite target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs over the last year or two.
Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN today from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.