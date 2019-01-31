More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo credit: nufc.co.uk

Newcastle sign Atlanta star Almiron for club-, MLS-record fee

By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2019, 9:44 AM EST
Miguel Almiron’s 24-month career plan worked out perfectly and went exactly to plan, culminating in the now-former Atlanta United superstar becoming a Newcastle United player on Thursday.

The Magpies reportedly parted with nearly $30 million, which makes the 24-year-old Paraguayan playmaker the club’s new record signing and goes down as the new MLS-record fee for an outgoing player, to complete the deal.

Almiron arrived in Atlanta as the team and city arrived in MLS. While other exceptionally talented players joined him in MLS’s hottest new market, Almiron was the crown jewel from day one. Despite sky-high expectations, he exceeded the hype.

2017: 9 goals, 14 assists; MLS All-Star; MLS Best XI; MLS Newcomer of the Year.

2018: 12 goals, 14 assists; MLS Cup winner; MLS All-Star; MLS Best XI.

The move is a dream come true for the player who’ll now wear the no. 24 for Newcastle, whose ultimate goal was always to use MLS and Atlanta as a launch point for what will hopefully be a hugely successful European adventure — quotes from Newcastle’s announcement:

“I’m very happy and eager to start and to meet my new teammates. The league is very competitive, this is a historic club, and Rafa Benitez himself were the main reasons why I am here now.

“I think it is a great responsibility, something beautiful for me, and I will try to offer the best I can to repay the trust the club put in me.”

Manager Rafa Benitez is equally delighted:

“We were following Miguel Almiron for a while. We saw a player with some pace in attack, who can play behind the striker.

“We have someone who can score goals and give assists. We know that MLS is a different challenge to the Premier League but he has the potential to do what we are expecting, and what we need.

“From talking to the lad, you can tell that he is really focused and wants to do well. He wants to be successful and he wants to help the team, to score goals and give assists if it is possible.

Martial signs long-term contract to remain at Man United

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2019, 8:50 AM EST
Anthony Martial wasn’t expected to leave Manchester United before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Now, after signing a new five-and-a-half-year contract with the Red Devils, Martial won’t be leaving Old Trafford for the foreseeable future, either.

The club announced the 23-year-old Frenchman’s new deal, which runs through the summer of 2024 (with an option for an additional year), on Thursday. Martial’s current contract was set to expire in six months’ time.

Now that Jose Mourinho has long since been fired and taken his disdain for young attacking talent with him, Martial is once again “loving [his] time at this club” — quotes from Man United’s announcement:

“I am loving my time at this club. From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the United family and I have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of our fans, who continue to amaze me with their support.

“I would like to thank Ole and his coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level. This club is all about winning trophies and I am sure the next piece of silverware is not that far away.”

Martial’s 162 appearances and 46 goals for United — beginning immediately after he arrived as a 19-year-old — have made him a favorite target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs over the last year or two.

Done Deals: Arsenal get Suarez; Newcastle land a defender

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2019, 8:29 AM EST
Transfer deadline day’s very first deals have begun to trickle in, as a handful of clubs complete their business with plenty of time to spare.

While no official announcement has been made, Denis Suarez‘s loan from Barcelona to Arsenal was reportedly completed on Wednesday, with official confirmation still to come on Thursday. The 25-year-old midfielder has also had his Barca contract extended through the summer of 2021 — no doubt as a way of collecting a larger fee should the Gunners take up their option to make the transfer permanent this summer. Suarez played under current Arsenal manager Unai Emery during his loan to Sevilla for the 2014-15 season.

Jonny Castro Otto performed so exceptionally well during the first six months of his season-long loan from Atletico Madrid to Wolverhampton Wanderers that the PL side saw no reason to delay making the move permanent. $20 million later, Otto has signed a contract that will keep him at Wolves through the summer of 2023.

It’s not the deal Newcastle United are most anxiously awaiting on Thursday, but the Magpies have managed to sign further reinforcements for their impending relegation battle. 23-year-old left back Antonio Barreca has joined the club on loan, from Monaco, through the end of the season. A former member of Italy’s under-21 national team, Barreca also has the option of extending his stay with a permanent transfer.

Report: PSG to sign D.C. United midfield star Acosta

dcunited.com
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2019, 7:50 AM EST
No matter how many other deals get done on this here transfer deadline day, this will be the one that leaves everyone scratching their heads, thinking, “Surely this can’t be right.”

Alas, here we are, now with multiple reports from all around the world, backing up the Washington Post‘s initial report that Paris Saint-Germain will sign D.C. United midfielder Luciano Acosta before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

PSG is, of course, the mega-oil-rich club in the French capital; yes, it’s that D.C. United, the MLS home of Wayne Rooney; and Acosta is, for those unfamiliar with his work, an a very good no. 10 — by MLS standards — who became unplayably exceptional the second Rooney arrived in the summer.

The fee is expected to be in the neighborhood of $10 million. PSG’s bid came just hours after Saudi club Al-Hilal, the same one that announced their capture of Sebastian Giovinco from Toronto FC on Wednesday, had a bid of $7.5 million rejected. Acosta’s agent has certainly earned his commission on this one.

With Neymar currently set to miss the next 10 weeks with another broken metatarsal, some have opined that Acosta has been identified as a short-term solution for the lack of attacking creativity from which PSG is sure to suffer over the next two months. That almost makes sense on PSG’s part. As for Acosta, who’ll be paid so handsomely that his kids’ kids’ kids’ kids’ kids are already set for life, it’s a massive risk that could effectively ruin his still-blossoming career if he ends up going out on loan after loan in the coming years — but a risk he must take.

As stated above, Acosta is undoubtedly one of the best players in MLS, and we had probably only seen him scratch the surface of what he would do here in North America, but this is PSG we’re talking about here.

He’s 24, so not exactly the rawest prospect to be further developed; he’s not an American, so the added bonus of entering that particular commercial market is virtually nonexistent, outside of 5% of hardcore MLS fans; it’s not as if he’s been on the radar of every European giant and PSG came out on top.

Only, according to the Post‘s report, Premier League giants Manchester City were in the mix and attempted to hijack the deal at the last second. We told you this was a weird one.

Man City loans Mexican midfielder Antuna to LA Galaxy

@fcgroningen
Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
CARSON, Calif. (AP) The LA Galaxy have acquired Mexican midfielder Uriel Antuna on loan from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old Antuna will occupy an international roster spot, the Galaxy announced Tuesday.

After starting his pro career in Mexico with Santos Laguna, Antuna signed with Manchester City in 2017. The winger spent last season on loan with FC Groningen in the Netherlands, moving between the first team and the reserves.

Antuna could fill the Galaxy’s needs for speed and scoring talent on the wing under new coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

The five-time MLS champion Galaxy’s first preseason match is Feb. 9 against Toronto.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports