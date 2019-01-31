More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
dcunited.com

Report: PSG to sign D.C. United midfield star Acosta

By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2019, 7:50 AM EST
No matter how many other deals get done on this here transfer deadline day, this will be the one that leaves everyone scratching their heads, thinking, “Surely this can’t be right.”

Alas, here we are, now with multiple reports from all around the world, backing up the Washington Post‘s initial report that Paris Saint-Germain will sign D.C. United midfielder Luciano Acosta before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

PSG is, of course, the mega-oil-rich club in the French capital; yes, it’s that D.C. United, the MLS home of Wayne Rooney; and Acosta is, for those unfamiliar with his work, an a very good no. 10 — by MLS standards — who became unplayably exceptional the second Rooney arrived in the summer.

 

The fee is expected to be in the neighborhood of $10 million. PSG’s bid came just hours after Saudi club Al-Hilal, the same one that announced their capture of Sebastian Giovinco from Toronto FC on Wednesday, had a bid of $7.5 million rejected. Acosta’s agent has certainly earned his commission on this one.

With Neymar currently set to miss the next 10 weeks with another broken metatarsal, some have opined that Acosta has been identified as a short-term solution for the lack of attacking creativity from which PSG is sure to suffer over the next two months. That almost makes sense on PSG’s part. As for Acosta, who’ll be paid so handsomely that his kids’ kids’ kids’ kids’ kids are already set for life, it’s a massive risk that could effectively ruin his still-blossoming career if he ends up going out on loan after loan in the coming years — but a risk he must take.

As stated above, Acosta is undoubtedly one of the best players in MLS, and we had probably only seen him scratch the surface of what he would do here in North America, but this is PSG we’re talking about here.

He’s 24, so not exactly the rawest prospect to be further developed; he’s not an American, so the added bonus of entering that particular commercial market is virtually nonexistent, outside of 5% of hardcore MLS fans; it’s not as if he’s been on the radar of every European giant and PSG came out on top.

Only, according to the Post‘s report, Premier League giants Manchester City were in the mix and attempted to hijack the deal at the last second. We told you this was a weird one.

Man City loans Mexican midfielder Antuna to LA Galaxy

@fcgroningen
Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
CARSON, Calif. (AP) The LA Galaxy have acquired Mexican midfielder Uriel Antuna on loan from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old Antuna will occupy an international roster spot, the Galaxy announced Tuesday.

After starting his pro career in Mexico with Santos Laguna, Antuna signed with Manchester City in 2017. The winger spent last season on loan with FC Groningen in the Netherlands, moving between the first team and the reserves.

Antuna could fill the Galaxy’s needs for speed and scoring talent on the wing under new coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

The five-time MLS champion Galaxy’s first preseason match is Feb. 9 against Toronto.

Toronto FC sells Sebastian Giovinco to Al-Hilal

AP Photo/Adam Hunger
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2019, 9:14 PM EST
An all-time MLS great is leaving the league.

Toronto FC has sold Sebastian Giovinco to Al-Hilal, ending the Italian’s torrential time in Major League Soccer.

It’s not hyperbole to say that Giovinco helped reshape the image of MLS.

TFC general manager Ali Curtis called Giovinco “any GM’s dream” and addressed the challenges of replacing him via TorontoFC.ca:

“We believe in consistency, so this transfer hits hard in a lot of places. I have so much respect for Sebastian as a player and what he has meant to the organization. His departure presents both challenges and opportunities. Obviously, replacing a player like Sebastian is difficult, but we are working diligently and are confident that we will be adding a new Designated Player in the near future who will be an exciting addition to our team.”

Now 32, Giovinco arrived at TFC from Juventus in 2015 and debuted at the age of 28. He led TFC to its first MLS Cup, scoring 83 goals with 51 assists in 142 matches.

Toronto was 1W-5L without Giovinco last season, missing the MLS Playoffs by 14 points.

Giovinco was a force in the club’s run to the CONCACAF Champions League Final, spearheaded their Canadian Championship win, and managed 18 goals and 14 assists in 38 matches across all competitions.

The move does open a Designated Player spot for new Reds general manager Ali Curtis.

Al-Hilal is the home of ex-Premier League players Andre Carrillo and Bafetimbi Gomis.

Vancouver signs South Korean midfielder as new Young DP

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2019, 9:02 PM EST
Vancouver’s roster reshape has a potentially massive big piece.

The Whitecaps have signed South Korean playmaker In-beom Hwang from Daejon Citizen for two seasons with options for two more.

The 22-year-old center midfielder will be a Young Designated Player for the ‘Caps, and becomes their first DP since the departures of Brek Shea (Atlanta United) and Kendall Waston (FC Cincinnati).

He has both attacking and defensive qualities, and has been capped 12 times by South Korea.

Hwang played all five matches of South Korea’s Asian Cup, which ended with a quarterfinal loss to Qatar. He scored against Panama in an October friendly.

Top 5 players to watch on Deadline Day

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2019, 8:18 PM EST
January has seen some familiar names come and go from the Premier League.

Mousa Dembele, Gonzalo Higuain, and Alvaro Morata are on the list, and some others will likely join them on a frantic deadline day.

We’ll keep are eyes trained for the specific names below…

Idrissa Gana Gueye, Everton — The poor man’s N'Golo Kante, Everton’s mighty midfielder has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain for much of the January window. Rumors that Marco Silva would leave the club if a sale is made sound a bit much, but Gana is a real treat for any club.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea — Subject to massive bids from Bayern Munich, relatively speaking, the Blues’ youngster was not in the 18 for Chelsea’s 4-0 loss at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Yannick Carrasco, Dalian Yifang — The Belgian winger is just 25, and a year removed from a $30-plus million move from Atletico Madrid to China. Linked with Arsenal and AC Milan.

Miguel Almiron, Atlanta United — He’s been photographed on Tyneside and Atlanta needs to sell him. Given the club’s stingy ownership, though, we’ll believe the signing has happened when Newcastle United announces the move and shows a photo of him in black and white.

Nathan Ake, Bournemouth — Why would Bournemouth sell the center back? Because they may have to, with rumors of a buyback clause in his contract following a Chelsea sale 18 months ago.

BONUS: Eden Hazard, ChelseaAnd by extension, Maurizio Sarri. Chelsea is going to want to cash in on Hazard should he not sign a new deal, and his value tomorrow is going to be higher than it will be at any point in the next 18 months (his contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2019). Real Madrid needs a jolt, and so does Chelsea. Changing managers again won’t do it. Sure, it’s a wild idea… but watch him anyway.