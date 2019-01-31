More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Transfer Deadline Day Live Blog

By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2019, 3:25 PM EST
Once a non-event, the January transfer window has become busier and busier as the teams of the Premier League deem improving their lot for the second half of the season almost as important as the first.

Makes sense, right?

We’re monitoring things at Chelsea and Newcastle amongst other venues before the window slams shut at 6 p.m. ET.

So here we go.

4:07 p.m. ET — Michy Batshuayi is one of the topics of conversation, as the Belgian striker looks to find regular playing time away from Chelsea.

Batshuayi, 25, tore up the Bundesliga on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season, but could not find the back of the goal often in a half-season at Valencia.

He’s been linked with moves to Real Betis, West Ham United, and — most unlikely — Spurs, but his wages are reportedly holding up the deal. Speaking on Sky Sports’ transfer deadline show, Sam Allardyce unsurprisingly said West Ham would be the best place for him.

3:49 p.m. ET — Some Americans in Scotland (and America) news.

A pair of players have signed with Celtic, though neither will spend the rest of this season with Brendan Rodgers‘ men.

It looks like MAC Hermann Trophy winner Andrew Gutman was not able to get the proper papers to activate his time at Celtic, as the Indiana University left back and USMNT hopeful has been sent on loan to Nashville SC.

Also signing leaving Celtic on loan is NC State’s Manny Perez, who is off on loan to North Carolina FC.

And there’s a Yank making a move to the Scottish Championship, as 23-year-old Evansville product Ian McGrath makes the move from Nashville SC to Queen of the South.

3:18 p.m. ET — It’s a loan swap deal, but the big piece moving between Monaco and Leicester City is versatile and dangerous Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The 21-year-old has five goals and an assist in Ligue 1 play, and operates in the center of the park.

Going back the other way is Adrien Silva, 29, who just hasn’t settled at Leicester following a paperwork snafu at the start of the 2017-18 season.

3 p.m. ET — A move from MLS to a top European team, but it’s more for the future.

Real Salt Lake’s Taylor Booth is on the move to Bayern Munich. The U.S. U-19 midfielder, 17, joins FC Dallas youngster Chris Richards and Vancouver Whitecaps star Alphonso Davies at the Allianz Arena.

More info: Here.

Bayern signs American teenager Taylor Booth from Salt Lake

@FCBayernUS
Associated PressJan 31, 2019, 3:07 PM EST
MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich has signed American teenager Taylor Booth to its youth academy.

The German club said Thursday that the 17-year-old midfielder has signed a 3 +-year deal, switching from MLS club Real Salt Lake.

Booth is expected to play for Bayern’s Under-19 team for the second half of the season, but will first join the Under-23s at their winter training camp in Dallas.

“We see a lot of potential in Taylor,” said Jochen Sauer, the head of Bayern’s youth academy. “He is a talented young player, and we look forward to working with him to develop his talent further.”

Booth has represented the United States at both U19 and U17 level.

“I’m very happy with this next step in my career,” Booth said in a statement published by Bayern. “Being here in Munich at the FC Bayern campus and taking the next steps in my development makes me very proud.”

Bayern last week signed 18-year-old American defender Chris Richards on a long-term deal following his loan move from MLS side Dallas.

Canadian teen Alphonso Davis also completed his switch from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Leicester land longtime PL target Tielemans on loan

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2019, 2:05 PM EST
Youri Tielemans has been on the radars — and wish lists — of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs for what seems like the last decade.

From links to Arsenal, to Tottenham Hotspur, to Chelsea, and plenty of other clubs in between, Tielemans seemed earmarked for the PL since the the creative midfielder broke into Belgian giant Anderlecht’s first team in 2013, as a 16-year-old.

A move to England never quite materialized until Monaco came calling in the summer of 2017. The idea was clear: a top-two club in Ligue 1 was a massive step up in competition; if Tielemans, who’s now 21, could prove himself at that level, he could just about pick his next club.

As has been well documented, things haven’t exactly gone swimmingly for anyone at Monaco the last two seasons, and Tielemans’ stock has taken a bit of a hit as a result. Thus, on Thursday, it’s a loan move, without an option to buy, to 11th-place Leicester City rather than the glitz and glamor of the Champions League.

Still, a strong half-season of playing right in front of those same top-four clubs could be enough to convince one of them that Tielemans is, finally, the player their squad needs.

29-year-old Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva, who joined the Foxes last summer, is headed the other way, on loan to Monaco through the end of the season.

Watch Live: Sky Sports’ Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 31, 2019, 1:18 PM EST
Deadline Day is always a wild ride.

[ STREAM: Sky's Transfer Deadline Day ] 

Asian Cup organizers review UAE complaint on Qatar players

Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 31, 2019, 12:57 PM EST
Throwing Qatar’s appearance in the Asian Cup final in doubt, organizers are investigating a complaint by the United Arab Emirates about the eligibility of two Qatar players from the semifinal.

The complaint adds another layer to Qatar’s politically-charged progress to Friday’s final of the continental soccer showpiece in the UAE, which as a country is part of a quartet boycotting Doha diplomatically and politically.

There was an angry reaction from the home crowd in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday as the UAE was beaten in the semifinal, with shoes thrown at Qatari players after striker Almoez Ali scored the second goal in a 4-0 win.

The UAE soccer federation has now questioned whether Ali, with a tournament-leading tally eight goals, and Bassam Al-Rawi meet FIFA’s requirements to play for the 2022 World Cup host nation.

“The Asian Football Confederation has received a protest from the United Arab Emirates FA regarding the eligibility of two Qatar players,” the governing body said in a statement on Thursday. “This protest will now be reviewed in line with the AFC regulations.”

The ultimate sanction would see Qatar having to forfeit the match. Qatar is due to play Japan on Friday in its first-ever Asian Cup final.

An hour after announcing the review of the complaint into Qatar, the AFC’s newsletter was headlined: “Excitement builds towards a thrilling finale.”