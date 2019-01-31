Watch Live: Sky Sports’ Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN today from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

Youri Tielemans has been on the radars — and wish lists — of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs for what seems like the last decade.

From links to Arsenal, to Tottenham Hotspur, to Chelsea, and plenty of other clubs in between, Tielemans seemed earmarked for the PL since the the creative midfielder broke into Belgian giant Anderlecht’s first team in 2013, as a 16-year-old.

A move to England never quite materialized until Monaco came calling in the summer of 2017. The idea was clear: a top-two club in Ligue 1 was a massive step up in competition; if Tielemans, who’s now 21, could prove himself at that level, he could just about pick his next club.

As has been well documented, things haven’t exactly gone swimmingly for anyone at Monaco the last two seasons, and Tielemans’ stock has taken a bit of a hit as a result. Thus, on Thursday, it’s a loan move, without an option to buy, to 11th-place Leicester City rather than the glitz and glamor of the Champions League.

Still, a strong half-season of playing right in front of those same top-four clubs could be enough to convince one of them that Tielemans is, finally, the player their squad needs.

29-year-old Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva, who joined the Foxes last summer, is headed the other way, on loan to Monaco through the end of the season.

