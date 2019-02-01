More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Barcelona to play Real Madrid in Copa del Rey semifinals

Associated PressFeb 1, 2019, 10:08 AM EST
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Barcelona and Real Madrid will play each other three times in less than a month after being drawn Friday to meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

The first leg will be next week in Barcelona, with the return match in Madrid on Feb. 27, just before their Spanish league game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on March 3.

Barcelona routed Madrid 5-1 at the Camp Nou in October in the teams’ first league game this season.

The Spanish powerhouses have met 20 times in the Copa del Rey, with 10 wins for each team. Their last meeting was in the 2014 final, which Real Madrid won for its last title in the competition.

Barcelona is trying to win an unprecedented fifth straight Copa del Rey title.

Two-time champion Real Betis and seven-time winner Valencia will play in the other semifinal, also beginning next week.

The final will be on May 25 at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, a 61,000-capacity venue that is home to Real Betis.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

VIDEO: Qatar score amazing goal in Asian Cup final

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2019, 9:34 AM EST
Leave a comment

Qatar’s Almoez Ali is setting new records and he’s doing it in style.

Ali scored his ninth goal of the 2019 Asian Cup in the final, as he set a new record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Asian Cup tournament.

Not content with a tap in to seal that remarkable record, Ali scored out of nothing.

He controlled a routine cross with his left foot, flicked the ball up to himself with his right and then sent home a bicycle kick to put underdogs Qatar 1-0 up early on.

Click play on the video below to see the amazing strike from Ali.

Klopp hits out at Man City, Walker over deleted tweet

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2019, 9:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp is not impressed with the conduct of Manchester City right back Kyle Walker on social media.

Following Liverpool slipping up at home against Leicester City in midweek, Walker made fun of the 1-1 draw by posting a photo of Leicester’s Harry Maguire on Twitter with a caption which said: “So, basically they thought they were going to go seven points clear…”

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash at West Ham on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Klopp hit out at Man City and Walker about the social media post.

“I’m not sure what that says about us, but it says something about them,” Klopp said. “I never celebrated that another team dropped points or lost a game. For me, that’s not allowed. You have to do your own things, you have to try to show your best performance.”

Tell us how you really feel, Jurgen.

The title race is heating up and there’s no doubting that Liverpool missed a golden chance to at least place one hand on the Premier League trophy they’ve longed for.

Klopp’s men sit five points ahead of Man City with 14 games to go, and are in the driving seat.

But after City’s shock defeat away at Newcastle, Pep Guardiola‘s side will probably gain confidence at not seeing Liverpool pull even further away from them at the top of the table.

City play against Arsenal on Sunday and a win would reduce the gap to Liverpool to just two points, as the Reds travel to West Ham. The heat is on.

The heat wasn’t on during Liverpool’s draw with Leicester due to snow and icy conditions, and particular attention has been played to alleged gamesmanship.

Liverpool’s groundstaff only cleared the penalty box the home team were attacking in the second half, which led to many suggesting it was a direct order to make life more difficult for Leicester to attack and scored a second goal.

“Our groundstaff tried to clear up the pitch but they didn’t have enough manpower and soon realised how difficult a task it was,” Klopp explained. “There was no plan to just clear our side – I can promise you that. In England people are not used to these conditions. In Germany you give shovels to everyone, including the crowd, to help clear the pitch.”

Solskjaer hopes Martial can emulate Ronaldo

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2019, 8:52 AM EST
1 Comment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has big plans for Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman signed a new long-term contract at Manchester United on Thursday, with Martial sticking around until at least 2024 and the player has an option to extend it for another year.

Speaking about Martial’s new deal ahead of United’s trip to Leicester City on Sunday (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Solskjaer revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo could be the inspiration for Martial moving forward.

No pressure, Ant…

“I’m here to help players, to guide players until the summer and I think when you sit him down and talk to him, for example, about Cristiano’s career, what he’s made of his career and how he’s got there and we talk about all the fantastic players with the history they’ve got, I think Anthony just said, ‘If I can be a part of this I’d like to,'” Solskjaer said.

“I speak about my experience at this club and what [Martial] can achieve. I talk about Cristiano’s career, what he’s made, how he’s got there. That’s up to any player, how you make a decision on how to develop your own career. Cristiano was the best, the way he’s changed to now; that’s part of any player – you’ve got to model yourself on someone and you’ve got to have more challenges ahead of you.”

Martial’s return of 46 goals in 127 appearances for United is pretty decent considering a huge chunk of his games have been off the bench under Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho. Since Solskjaer arrived, and even in Mourinho’s final weeks, Martial has been in fine form and United’s caretaker boss said he wants to see the French international get behind defenses more often due to his fine finishing ability.

Solskjaer obviously believes in Martial, whether or not he’s in charge beyond this season, and that has played a huge part in him remaining at Old Trafford. Some of Europe’s top clubs were circling for the 23-year-old, but he will now get the chance to become a more consistent performer and kick on after the flashes of promise he’s shown since arriving at United in 2016 as a teenager.

He may never get to Ronaldo’s level, but there is a sense that Martial is improving month after month right now. His potential is obvious.

In team news for United, Solskjaer revealed that Martial should be fit after recovering from a knock and he will train ahead of the clash on Sunday.

Paul Pogba, who limped out of Old Trafford following the late comeback 2-2 draw against Burnley on Tuesday, is also fit for the clash with the Foxes.

Solskjaer knows that Leicester away is never an easy task, especially with Claude Puel‘s men buoyed by their fine display and 1-1 draw away at Liverpool in midweek.

United sit just two points off the top four and have yet to lose any of Solskjaer’s nine games in charge in all competitions, with eight wins and that draw against Burnley the only blip. Given their defensive issues, having Pogba, Martial and Marcus Rashford settled down and in good form will be key if they’re going to finish in the top four this season.

Australian rallies call for Thais to free Bahraini refugee

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 1, 2019, 7:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

SYDNEY (AP) Scores of demonstrators rallied in Australia’s two largest cities on Friday to demand that Thailand release a detained Bahraini soccer player who has refugee status in Australia.

The demonstrations outside the Sydney Opera House and in Melbourne’s Federation Square opposed Hakeem al-Araibi’s potential extradition to Bahrain.

“This is a young man who has been tortured by a country you are working with and are contemplating sending him back to,” former Australian soccer team leader Craig Foster told the Sydney crowd in comments directed at Thailand.

The rallies focused on Thailand and Indonesia’s proposed joint bid for Association of Southeast Asian Nations to host the World Cup in 2034.

“If you want to host the World Cup, you must allow the free transit of players and officials through your country,” Foster said.

The Melbourne crowd chanted “save Hakeem” while Professional Footballers Australia chief executive John Didulica implored Thailand to remember Australia’s help in rescuing 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded Thai cave in July.

The rallies also called for FIFA, soccer’s governing body, to consider suspending Bahrain from future competitions.

“You cannot have the privileges of the international community if you are not prepared to live by its rules or behave by its standards,” Didulica said.

The former Bahraini team player says he fled political repression in Bahrain. He had been sentenced there in absentia in 2014 to 10 years in prison for vandalizing a police station, which he denies.

Al-Araibi had been living in Melbourne and played for a semi-professional soccer team. The 25-year-old was detained upon his arrival in Bangkok in November and a court ruled in December he could be held for 60 days.

Thailand expects to decide within days whether to proceed with extradition to Bahrain.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wrote a letter to the footballer to say “stay strong, mate. We will get you home.”