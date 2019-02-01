Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer to sit with injured hand

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss this weekend’s match against Bayer Leverkusen with an injury to his right hand, the club announced Friday.
The release did not go into more detail about Neuer’s injury or give a timetable for return, only confirming that he would not travel with the team for the road match. The club confirmed the injury happened in training and that he has remained in Munich to recover.
Neuer has come under fire for his form in net this season, with Bayern trailing Borussia Dortmund by six points in the title race. Bayern has conceded 20 goals in 19 matches so far this season, the fourth-best tally in the league, but they have recently shored things up. The club is on a run of seven wins from seven in league play and has conceded just three goals in that span.
Now, Neuer’s absence will create concern for his fitness with Champions League knockout stage play set to begin in less than two weeks. Bayern is matched with last year’s finalists Liverpool, and will want Neuer in goal to ensure it has the best chance of taking down the current Premier League leaders.
Likely to step in for Neuer this weekend and beyond is 30-year-old Sven Ulrich, who has served as Neuer’s backup since joining in the summer of 2015. Ulrich played the majority of last season as Neuer rode the bench with a foot injury, and had mixed reviews. He has not made a single appearance this season in any competition to this point. Bayern also has a pair of 19-year-olds on the roster in Christian Fruchtl and Ron-Thorben Hoffman.
The USMNT picked up a 3-0 win over Panama last weekend, with surprising tactical prowess in Gregg Berhalter’s first match in charge. The opponent was quite poor and the team had a month to prepare, but it was still a bit of a jolt for fans to see a clear plan put into action and executed to perfection in the coach’s debut.
Now, the team looks to move forward and continue to display the same competency against Costa Rica on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in San Jose. Berhalter will likely look to shake up his lineup to get a look at new players, while also awarding some of the more positive performances against Panama with a reprise.
It will be fascinating to see if Berhalter changes his tactics up for a new opponent, or continues to charge forward with what worked against Panama. Most noticeably, San Jose right-back Nick Lima was utilized in a hybrid role, drifting into the midfield while the team was in possession. Against Panama, the USMNT held a significant portion of the game’s possession, able to work diligently to create chances. However, on Saturday against Costa Rica, the United States will face a team that has a much better ability to maintain possession, leaving the USMNT to do more defensive work.
While that will test Berhalter’s tactical flexibility, it will also test the USMNT defense, who will likely have much more to do than against Panama, where one or two moments punctuated an otherwise elementary evening for the back line. While the USMNT earned the all-important clean sheet last time around, that will be put under further scrutiny on Saturday against a Costa Rica side headlined by 31-year-old Jonathan McDonald who had 12 goals in 17 matches for domestic club Alajuelense this past Apertura.
Lima is likely to see the field as a reward for his Man of the Match performance against Panama, while Corey Baird, Nick Lovitz and Aaron Long also may have earned more playing time. Zack Steffan is a virtual certainty to see the field again, needing caps to secure a work permit after his move to Manchester City. Michael Bradley could see the bench as a known quantity, although his experience may be seen as too valuable to sit down.
Fresh names we’re likely to see at some point on Saturday include D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse who could partner with either Djordje Mihailovic or Wil Trapp in the center of the pitch. Christian Ramirez may have also earned a start after coming on late against Panama and scoring the final goal, and Paul Arriola who also saw a more uneventful substitute appearance last weekend. Sebastian Lletget could also see time, potentially earning his sixth cap and third start with plenty of work to do to return to the fold after injury.
As with the Panama match, the most important thing for fans to see will be less the individual performances by players on the fringe of the squad, but the collective cohesion that Berhalter brings to the squad and the tactical direction the new boss takes against a likely more competent opponent.
Liverpool fans expected the return of Joe Gomez to ease their thin defensive back line, but that may be put on hold.
After Gomez fractured his leg against Burnley, Gomez was expected to be back out on the field in six weeks’ time. But two months after the injury, there is only bad news.
With the 21-year-old still not back on the field, Klopp was asked directly if his defender required surgery to fix the problem. “I don’t know,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League match against West Ham on Monday. “We will see. It is possible, probably. It is not exactly going how we want, that’s how it is. He needs more time. We will see exactly how we do it.”
While Klopp’s assessment of his defender’s health was somewhat vague, he made it clear the recovery process has not gone according to plan. “There were different moments when we thought we could do this or that. It will take time. We can not say more,” Klopp said.
The inability for Gomez to return to the pitch has presented Liverpool with yet another problem along its back line, one of many. Dejan Lovren may miss the West Ham match with a setback regarding a hamstring injury that has kept him out since early January. Trent Alexander-Arnold has missed the last two matches with a knee injury and the club confirmed he will not return to training until next week. Virgil Van Dijk has played every single minute of the Premier League season but is suspended for the next Champions League match due to yellow card accumulation.
The injuries have forced reserve defender Joel Matip into action alongside van Dijk over the last two games, and the Reds have conceded four goals to Crystal Palace and Leicester City in that span. Jordan Henderson was forced to play right-back in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City, but James Milner will be back from his yellow card suspension to take over in that role.
Chelsea is in danger of falling out of the top four, caught by Arsenal in the league table on points and goal differential. The Blues were obliterated by Bournemouth last time out and have won just one of their past four Premier League matches. In addition to the poor league form, new striker Gonzalo Higuain is already struggling for fitness and could miss out with a back problem, leaving manager Maurizio Sarri with yet another dilemma up front.
That’s the only injury concern for Chelsea, however, and Sarri is tasked with turning around a group that had instant success under the new Blues boss, only losing for the first time this season in late November. The recent turn of fortunes, however, has fans worried they could miss out on Champions League qualification for a second consecutive year, with Arsenal level and Manchester United just two points back.
Huddersfield is struggling on a different level, bottom of the league with a whopping six-point gap between the Terriers and any other club. Philip Billing is reportedly healthy after missing two matches with a knee problem, while 21-year-old Karlan Grant is in contention for his debut after signing from Charlton Athletic.
This place is a familiar location for the Terriers, having earned a valuable draw last season that ensured Premier League survival. Now, having lost 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches and without a win since November, the situation is far more concerning this time around.
With Manchester City coming up next weekend, this game could represent a classic trap game for Chelsea, looking ahead to the vulnerable defending champions with a chance to turn the season around and secure Sarri’s managerial status.
What they’re saying
Sarri on coaching turnover in the PL: “There are three teams above the others. In one, the coach arrived five years ago [Pochettino], in one four years ago [Klopp] and in the other three years ago [Guardiola]. The situation is clear – English football is in the hands of these teams because they had a plan and they were really passionate. We need to work to change the mentality and to go on. The situation for me is very, very clear.”
Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert on playing Chelsea in bad form: “There is never a good time [to play Chelsea] – this is just the task we are given. For me it was the possibility to observe Chelsea [in midweek], so I know the situation and I know they have difficulties.”
Video preview
Prediction
Chelsea is in a bad way, but Huddersfield is far worse. They seem to be the odds-on favorite to go down, and Chelsea does not seem like the team that will bow to the woeful Terriers. The Blues win 2-0 and move on comfortably to face Manchester City.
Spurs has won all 12 PL games this season vs current bottom half
Newcastle has lost 7 straight trips to Wembley (last win: 1955 FA Cup final)
Two teams breathing sighs of relief at opposite ends of the table meet as Tottenham Hotspur hosts Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.
Spurs got back to winning ways last time out, but it required a comeback to do so, and all is not settled in North London. The last five Tottenham matches across all competitions have featured three losses, a last-gasp win against relegation-threatened Fulham, and a late come-from-behind win against Watford. They hold a solid seven-point lead over fourth-placed Arsenal but every match feels more important than the last given the recent form.
In addition, the dire injury situation has not been relieved, and if anything it has worsened. Still without Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Ben Davies who are suffering from long-term issues, now Heung-Min Son‘s status is in question after suffering from cramps. The South Korean has been heavily utilized the last few months after international duty in the Asian Cup, and could be feeling the effects of overuse.
For Newcastle, a win over Manchester City last time out – a second consecutive victory – has the Magpies with a pep in their step, but the job is far from done. They still sit just five points above the drop, very much still involved in the relegation scrap. Still, the pair of victories has Newcastle feeling much more confident, and another result against a top club could give them a true boost heading into the final third of the season.
New signing Miguel Almiron will not be available for this weekend’s match, still waiting on the completion of his work visa. Antonio Barreca, meanwhile, could make his debut on loan from Monaco, and Joselu could make his way back into the squad after missing out on the Man City win with an ankle problem.
What they’re saying
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on title chances: “We are going to dream because we are close, we are there in a very good position and we are going to try and fight until the end to be as high as we can.”
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez on turning fortunes: “I am happier now than one week ago. Why? We beat Man City and we brought in two players.”
Video preview
Prediction
These two teams will have a difficult and entertaining battle. With both sides still in a bit of flux, there’s plenty riding on the match. Despite that, a draw would be considered decent result for both sides given the cushion they both now hold over those below. A 1-1 draw seems a fair result, given Spurs’ spotty home form over the past few weeks.