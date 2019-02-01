Klopp hits out at Man City, Walker over deleted tweet

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jurgen Klopp is not impressed with the conduct of Manchester City right back Kyle Walker on social media.

Following Liverpool slipping up at home against Leicester City in midweek, Walker made fun of the 1-1 draw by posting a photo of Leicester’s Harry Maguire on Twitter with a caption which said: “So, basically they thought they were going to go seven points clear…”

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash at West Ham on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Klopp hit out at Man City and Walker about the social media post.

“I’m not sure what that says about us, but it says something about them,” Klopp said. “I never celebrated that another team dropped points or lost a game. For me, that’s not allowed. You have to do your own things, you have to try to show your best performance.”

Tell us how you really feel, Jurgen.

The title race is heating up and there’s no doubting that Liverpool missed a golden chance to at least place one hand on the Premier League trophy they’ve longed for.

Klopp’s men sit five points ahead of Man City with 14 games to go, and are in the driving seat.

But after City’s shock defeat away at Newcastle, Pep Guardiola‘s side will probably gain confidence at not seeing Liverpool pull even further away from them at the top of the table.

City play against Arsenal on Sunday and a win would reduce the gap to Liverpool to just two points, as the Reds travel to West Ham. The heat is on.

The heat wasn’t on during Liverpool’s draw with Leicester due to snow and icy conditions, and particular attention has been played to alleged gamesmanship.

Liverpool’s groundstaff only cleared the penalty box the home team were attacking in the second half, which led to many suggesting it was a direct order to make life more difficult for Leicester to attack and scored a second goal.

“Our groundstaff tried to clear up the pitch but they didn’t have enough manpower and soon realised how difficult a task it was,” Klopp explained. “There was no plan to just clear our side – I can promise you that. In England people are not used to these conditions. In Germany you give shovels to everyone, including the crowd, to help clear the pitch.”

Follow @JPW_NBCSports