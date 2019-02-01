More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Premier League odds: Man City, Tottenham among Matchday 25 favorites

OddsSharkFeb 1, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Calling this a top-four matchup gilds the lily, since Manchester City and Arsenal have disparate trends that have moved value away from the moneyline.

Manchester City is a -315 home favorite with Arsenal coming back at +800, while the draw pays +500 on the three-way moneyline with a 3.5-goal total on the Premier League odds for their Sunday matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The match is under the spotlight since Manchester City is coming off a shock defeat at Newcastle United midweek, but that looks like an anomaly compared to longer-term trends. Man City has won 12 of its last 13 home matches and has also won by at least two goals in four consecutive matches (all competitions) against Arsenal. The Gunners are also winless in five away matches.

The fluidity of Man City’s attack and Arsenal’s defensive issues make OVER 3.5 goals (-115) a percentage play, and the more adventurous may find value taking OVER 3.5 (+220) on City’s goal total. Man City win and yes (+120) also has some value in both teams to score props. Sergio Aguero (+330 first scorer, -135 anytime) should feature for City.

Tottenham Hotspur (-240) should face some resistance against Newcastle United (+800, draw +350) when they meet on Saturday. The fact there have been OVER 2.5 goals scored in six of the Spurs’ last seven games is a good indicator that they can push through against an opponent that defends deep and looks to seize on mistakes. Yes/Over 2.5 (+165) and Tottenham win/Yes (+240) offer value in both teams to score props, while Heung-Min Son (+300 first scorer, +125 anytime) is the Spurs’ best bet to score.

Chelsea (-550), coming off an humbling loss, has some bounce-back fodder in the form of Huddersfield Town  (+1500, draw +600), which has lost 10 of its last 11 matches and failed to score in its last three. The best means to find value on Chelsea, which might have Olivier Giroud (+330 first scorer, -110 anytime) draw in at forward, is probably in correct score group props, either Chelsea 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2 (+275) or the chancier Either Team 3-0 (+600).

Cardiff City (+220) draws a Bournemouth (+135, draw +250) club that is flush from trouncing Chelsea 4-0 on Wednesday, albeit at home. Cardiff City has won or drawn five of its last six home matches in all competitions, while Bournemouth has lost six away matches in a row whilst conceding at least two goals in each game. If one believes the Cherries’ form is an override on their road struggles, then Bournemouth win/yes (+375) may be the play in both teams to score props

Leicester City (+275) and Manchester United  (+110, draw +240), who meet in a Sunday  matchup, have gone OVER 2.5 goals in five of their last six games at King Power Stadium. Leicester City and Jamie Vardy (+500 first scorer, +150 anytime) should have an attacking mindset, and Tie / Yes (+350) in both teams to score props offers greater odds than backing the Foxes for the upset.

And West Ham United (+650) is home to Liverpool (-265, draw +425) in a Monday matchup. Liverpool has scored four goals in each of its last four matches against West Ham, making Yes/Over 2.5 (+110) and the over (-120) on the 3.0-goals total seems very attainable.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Fellaini completes move to China’s Shandong Luneng

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2019, 11:21 AM EST
Marouane Fellaini is the latest big name to head to the Chinese Super League.

Manchester United confirmed Friday that Fellaini, 31, had left the club and has joined Shandong Luneng Taishan FC.

It has been reported that United received a transfer fee of $13 million for Fellaini, who will reportedly earn $12.3 million per year after tax in China.

The former Everton star joined United in the summer of 2013 and was the first purchase of former United boss David Moyes.

During his time at Old Trafford he won the FA Cup, Europa League, Community Shield and League Cup, but Fellaini’s displays divided opinion and he was often used as a scapegoat in the post-Ferguson era.

He made 177 appearances and scored 22 goals in all competitions during his five-and-a-half-year stay at United.

Jose Mourinho handed Fellaini a new contract last summer and used the Belgian midfielder time and time again in big games to scrap and dig deep. But overall, his time at United has to be deemed as a failure.

Fellaini’s ability to arrive late in the box and finish off chances at Everton was the main reason United bought him, but too often he was deployed either as an emergency striker late in games (to be fair, he delivered some key goals in that role) or in a deeper central midfield role which didn’t suit his skillset.

He joins Italian striker Graziano Pelle at Shandong Luneng as the Jinan team finished third in the CSL in the 2018 season and are in the playoff round of the AFC Champions League.

Fellaini joins fellow Belgium star Mousa Dembele in the CSL, as he swapped the Premier League and Tottenham for Guangzhou R&F in January.

Qatar stun Japan to win 2019 Asian Cup, first-ever title (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2019, 10:56 AM EST
Qatar won its first-ever Asian Cup title, as their fairytale run to the 2019 final ended in glory.

The 93rd-ranked team in the world are officially the best team in Asia.

Previously they had never reached the knockout rounds of the tournament, but the side managed by Felix Sanchez Bas only conceded one goal during the two-week long competition in the United Arab Emirates, as they beat Japan 3-1 in the final in Abu Dhabi.

Almoez Ali and Abdulaziz Hatem scored sensational first half goals to secure the trophy, as Ali led the tournament with nine goals and set a new record for the most goals scored in a single Asian Cup.

Akram Afif scored a late penalty kick to make it 3-1 after Minamino halved the deficit amid sustained second half pressure from Japan.

There was drama off the field ahead of the final, though.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) was called in by the UAE — the tournament hosts who lost to Qatar at the semifinal stage — regarding an appeal over some of Qatar’s players not being eligible, but the winners were found not guilty of any wrongdoing before kick off.

The underdogs jumped into an early 2-0 lead thanks to a stunning overhead kick goal from Almoez Ali.

Then Abdulaziz Hatem (who scored the winner against South Korea in the quarterfinal) spanked home a wonderful shot from distance to stun Japan.

Try as they might Japan couldn’t claw back the deficit as Minamino made it 2-1 with 22 minutes to go, but that was as good as it got for the Samurai Blue.

Qatar held on as Afif sealed the win from the penalty spot after a controversial spot kick was awarded.

With the 2022 World Cup being held in Qatar, this incredible success well and truly marks the arrival of The Maroons on the international stage.

Barcelona to play Real Madrid in Copa del Rey semifinals

Associated PressFeb 1, 2019, 10:08 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Barcelona and Real Madrid will play each other three times in less than a month after being drawn Friday to meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

The first leg will be next week in Barcelona, with the return match in Madrid on Feb. 27, just before their Spanish league game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on March 3.

Barcelona routed Madrid 5-1 at the Camp Nou in October in the teams’ first league game this season.

The Spanish powerhouses have met 20 times in the Copa del Rey, with 10 wins for each team. Their last meeting was in the 2014 final, which Real Madrid won for its last title in the competition.

Barcelona is trying to win an unprecedented fifth straight Copa del Rey title.

Two-time champion Real Betis and seven-time winner Valencia will play in the other semifinal, also beginning next week.

The final will be on May 25 at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, a 61,000-capacity venue that is home to Real Betis.

VIDEO: Qatar score amazing goal in Asian Cup final

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2019, 9:34 AM EST
Qatar’s Almoez Ali is setting new records and he’s doing it in style.

Ali scored his ninth goal of the 2019 Asian Cup in the final, as he set a new record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Asian Cup tournament.

Not content with a tap in to seal that remarkable record, Ali scored out of nothing.

He controlled a routine cross with his left foot, flicked the ball up to himself with his right and then sent home a bicycle kick to put underdogs Qatar 1-0 up early on.

Click play on the video below to see the amazing strike from Ali.