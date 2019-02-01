More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2019, 12:58 PM EST
The midweek Premier League matches certainly shook up our player Power Rankings.

With shocks galore across the Premier League (we’re looking at you Man United, Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool) there are plenty of new entries in our rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

  1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – New entry
  2. David Brooks (Bournemouth) – New entry
  3. Tom Heaton (Burnley) – New entry
  4. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 2
  5. Jordan Pickford (Everton) – New entry
  6. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry
  7. Harry Maguire (Leicester) – New entry
  8. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) – Down 6
  9. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 6
  10. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
  11. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 11
  12. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – Down 1
  13. Diogo Jota (Wolves) – Down 9
  14. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) – Down 6
  15. James Tarkowski (Burnley) – New entry
  16. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 4
  17. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – New entry
  18. Salomon Rondon (Newcastle United) – New entry
  19. Michael Keane (Everton) – New entry
  20. Josh King (Bournemouth) – New entry

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2019, 1:47 PM EST
Premier League action just keeps coming thick and fast right now, so wrap up warm and take in what is sure to be another dramatic weekend.

Matchweek 25 has some beautiful matches lined up.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Huddersfield – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Bournemouth – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9:05 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Man City v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

14 games to go: Projecting the Premier League title race

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2019, 11:57 AM EST
The business end of the season has arrived.

With 14 games to go in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign, Liverpool and Manchester City are the main title contenders but we can’t count out Tottenham Hotspur just yet.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

There are 42 points still to play for, and even though Liverpool lead second-place Man City by five points nobody handing them the title just yet.

Below we take a look at the current top three, focus on the games they have remaining and project their final points tally after the whistle blows following the final game of the PL season on May 12.

Hold on tight. Because if these projections are correct, the title race will go down to the final few minutes of the season…

Liverpool: 1st place, 61 points
Remaining games

West Ham (A)
Bournemouth (H)
Man United (A)
Watford (H)
Everton (A)
Burnley (H)
Fulham (A)
Tottenham (H)
Southampton (A)
Chelsea (H)
Cardiff City (A)
Huddersfield Town (H)
Newcastle United (A)
Wolves (H)

Projected final points total: 92 points

Manchester City: 2nd place, 56 points
Remaining games

Arsenal (H)
Everton (A)
Chelsea (H)
West Ham (H)
Bournemouth (A)
Watford (H)
Man United (A)
Fulham (A)
Cardiff City (H)
Crystal Palace (A)
Tottenham (H)
Burnley (A)
Leicester City (H)
Brighton (A)

Projected final points total: 92 points

Tottenham Hotspur: 3rd place, 54 points
Remaining games

Newcastle (H)
Leicester City (H)
Burnley (A)
Chelsea (A)
Arsenal (H)
Southampton (A)
Crystal Palace (H)
Liverpool (A)
Brighton (H)
Huddersfield Town (H)
Man City (A)
West Ham (H)
Bournemouth (A)
Everton (H)

Projected final points total: 83 points

Fellaini completes move to China’s Shandong Luneng

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2019, 11:21 AM EST
Marouane Fellaini is the latest big name to head to the Chinese Super League.

Manchester United confirmed Friday that Fellaini, 31, had left the club and has joined Shandong Luneng Taishan FC.

It has been reported that United received a transfer fee of $13 million for Fellaini, who will reportedly earn $12.3 million per year after tax in China.

The former Everton star joined United in the summer of 2013 and was the first purchase of former United boss David Moyes.

During his time at Old Trafford he won the FA Cup, Europa League, Community Shield and League Cup, but Fellaini’s displays divided opinion and he was often used as a scapegoat in the post-Ferguson era.

He made 177 appearances and scored 22 goals in all competitions during his five-and-a-half-year stay at United.

Jose Mourinho handed Fellaini a new contract last summer and used the Belgian midfielder time and time again in big games to scrap and dig deep. But overall, his time at United has to be deemed as a failure.

Fellaini’s ability to arrive late in the box and finish off chances at Everton was the main reason United bought him, but too often he was deployed either as an emergency striker late in games (to be fair, he delivered some key goals in that role) or in a deeper central midfield role which didn’t suit his skillset.

He joins Italian striker Graziano Pelle at Shandong Luneng as the Jinan team finished third in the CSL in the 2018 season and are in the playoff round of the AFC Champions League.

Fellaini joins fellow Belgium star Mousa Dembele in the CSL, as he swapped the Premier League and Tottenham for Guangzhou R&F in January.

Premier League odds: Man City, Tottenham among Matchday 25 favorites

Getty Images
OddsSharkFeb 1, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Calling this a top-four matchup gilds the lily, since Manchester City and Arsenal have disparate trends that have moved value away from the moneyline.

Manchester City is a -315 home favorite with Arsenal coming back at +800, while the draw pays +500 on the three-way moneyline with a 3.5-goal total on the Premier League odds for their Sunday matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The match is under the spotlight since Manchester City is coming off a shock defeat at Newcastle United midweek, but that looks like an anomaly compared to longer-term trends. Man City has won 12 of its last 13 home matches and has also won by at least two goals in four consecutive matches (all competitions) against Arsenal. The Gunners are also winless in five away matches.

The fluidity of Man City’s attack and Arsenal’s defensive issues make OVER 3.5 goals (-115) a percentage play, and the more adventurous may find value taking OVER 3.5 (+220) on City’s goal total. Man City win and yes (+120) also has some value in both teams to score props. Sergio Aguero (+330 first scorer, -135 anytime) should feature for City.

Tottenham Hotspur (-240) should face some resistance against Newcastle United (+800, draw +350) when they meet on Saturday. The fact there have been OVER 2.5 goals scored in six of the Spurs’ last seven games is a good indicator that they can push through against an opponent that defends deep and looks to seize on mistakes. Yes/Over 2.5 (+165) and Tottenham win/Yes (+240) offer value in both teams to score props, while Heung-Min Son (+300 first scorer, +125 anytime) is the Spurs’ best bet to score.

Chelsea (-550), coming off an humbling loss, has some bounce-back fodder in the form of Huddersfield Town  (+1500, draw +600), which has lost 10 of its last 11 matches and failed to score in its last three. The best means to find value on Chelsea, which might have Olivier Giroud (+330 first scorer, -110 anytime) draw in at forward, is probably in correct score group props, either Chelsea 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2 (+275) or the chancier Either Team 3-0 (+600).

Cardiff City (+220) draws a Bournemouth (+135, draw +250) club that is flush from trouncing Chelsea 4-0 on Wednesday, albeit at home. Cardiff City has won or drawn five of its last six home matches in all competitions, while Bournemouth has lost six away matches in a row whilst conceding at least two goals in each game. If one believes the Cherries’ form is an override on their road struggles, then Bournemouth win/yes (+375) may be the play in both teams to score props

Leicester City (+275) and Manchester United  (+110, draw +240), who meet in a Sunday  matchup, have gone OVER 2.5 goals in five of their last six games at King Power Stadium. Leicester City and Jamie Vardy (+500 first scorer, +150 anytime) should have an attacking mindset, and Tie / Yes (+350) in both teams to score props offers greater odds than backing the Foxes for the upset.

And West Ham United (+650) is home to Liverpool (-265, draw +425) in a Monday matchup. Liverpool has scored four goals in each of its last four matches against West Ham, making Yes/Over 2.5 (+110) and the over (-120) on the 3.0-goals total seems very attainable.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.