More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Premier League preview: Chelsea v. Huddersfield

By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2019, 5:37 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Sarri defeated Huddersfield in his Chelsea debut this season
  • Chelsea have not lost 3 straight PL matches since Nov 2015
  • Huddersfield have lost all 7 vs current top six this season by 19-2 score

A pair of squads in dire situations at opposite ends of the table meet as Chelsea hosts Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge at 10:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE

Chelsea is in danger of falling out of the top four, caught by Arsenal in the league table on points and goal differential. The Blues were obliterated by Bournemouth last time out and have won just one of their past four Premier League matches. In addition to the poor league form, new striker Gonzalo Higuain is already struggling for fitness and could miss out with a back problem, leaving manager Maurizio Sarri with yet another dilemma up front.

That’s the only injury concern for Chelsea, however, and Sarri is tasked with turning around a group that had instant success under the new Blues boss, only losing for the first time this season in late November. The recent turn of fortunes, however, has fans worried they could miss out on Champions League qualification for a second consecutive year, with Arsenal level and Manchester United just two points back.

Huddersfield is struggling on a different level, bottom of the league with a whopping six-point gap between the Terriers and any other club. Philip Billing is reportedly healthy after missing two matches with a knee problem, while 21-year-old Karlan Grant is in contention for his debut after signing from Charlton Athletic.

This place is a familiar location for the Terriers, having earned a valuable draw last season that ensured Premier League survival. Now, having lost 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches and without a win since November, the situation is far more concerning this time around.

With Manchester City coming up next weekend, this game could represent a classic trap game for Chelsea, looking ahead to the vulnerable defending champions with a chance to turn the season around and secure Sarri’s managerial status.

What they’re saying

Sarri on coaching turnover in the PL: “There are three teams above the others. In one, the coach arrived five years ago [Pochettino], in one four years ago [Klopp] and in the other three years ago [Guardiola]. The situation is clear – English football is in the hands of these teams because they had a plan and they were really passionate. We need to work to change the mentality and to go on. The situation for me is very, very clear.”

Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert on playing Chelsea in bad form: “There is never a good time [to play Chelsea] – this is just the task we are given. For me it was the possibility to observe Chelsea [in midweek], so I know the situation and I know they have difficulties.”

Video preview

Prediction

Chelsea is in a bad way, but Huddersfield is far worse. They seem to be the odds-on favorite to go down, and Chelsea does not seem like the team that will bow to the woeful Terriers. The Blues win 2-0 and move on comfortably to face Manchester City.

Liverpool defender Gomez may require surgery

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2019, 6:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

Liverpool fans expected the return of Joe Gomez to ease their thin defensive back line, but that may be put on hold.

After Gomez fractured his leg against Burnley, Gomez was expected to be back out on the field in six weeks’ time. But two months after the injury, there is only bad news.

With the 21-year-old still not back on the field, Klopp was asked directly if his defender required surgery to fix the problem. “I don’t know,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League match against West Ham on Monday. “We will see. It is possible, probably. It is not exactly going how we want, that’s how it is. He needs more time. We will see exactly how we do it.”

While Klopp’s assessment of his defender’s health was somewhat vague, he made it clear the recovery process has not gone according to plan. “There were different moments when we thought we could do this or that. It will take time. We can not say more,” Klopp said.

The inability for Gomez to return to the pitch has presented Liverpool with yet another problem along its back line, one of many. Dejan Lovren may miss the West Ham match with a setback regarding a hamstring injury that has kept him out since early January. Trent Alexander-Arnold has missed the last two matches with a knee injury and the club confirmed he will not return to training until next week. Virgil Van Dijk has played every single minute of the Premier League season but is suspended for the next Champions League match due to yellow card accumulation.

The injuries have forced reserve defender Joel Matip into action alongside van Dijk over the last two games, and the Reds have conceded four goals to Crystal Palace and Leicester City in that span. Jordan Henderson was forced to play right-back in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City, but James Milner will be back from his yellow card suspension to take over in that role.

Premier League preview: Tottenham v. Newcastle

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2019, 4:06 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Newcastle has won 3 of the last 4 at Spurs
  • Spurs has won all 12 PL games this season vs current bottom half
  • Newcastle has lost 7 straight trips to Wembley (last win: 1955 FA Cup final)

Two teams breathing sighs of relief at opposite ends of the table meet as Tottenham Hotspur hosts Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE

Spurs got back to winning ways last time out, but it required a comeback to do so, and all is not settled in North London. The last five Tottenham matches across all competitions have featured three losses, a last-gasp win against relegation-threatened Fulham, and a late come-from-behind win against Watford. They hold a solid seven-point lead over fourth-placed Arsenal but every match feels more important than the last given the recent form.

In addition, the dire injury situation has not been relieved, and if anything it has worsened. Still without Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Ben Davies who are suffering from long-term issues, now Heung-Min Son‘s status is in question after suffering from cramps. The South Korean has been heavily utilized the last few months after international duty in the Asian Cup, and could be feeling the effects of overuse.

For Newcastle, a win over Manchester City last time out – a second consecutive victory – has the Magpies with a pep in their step, but the job is far from done. They still sit just five points above the drop, very much still involved in the relegation scrap. Still, the pair of victories has Newcastle feeling much more confident, and another result against a top club could give them a true boost heading into the final third of the season.

New signing Miguel Almiron will not be available for this weekend’s match, still waiting on the completion of his work visa. Antonio Barreca, meanwhile, could make his debut on loan from Monaco, and Joselu could make his way back into the squad after missing out on the Man City win with an ankle problem.

What they’re saying

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on title chances: “We are going to dream because we are close, we are there in a very good position and we are going to try and fight until the end to be as high as we can.”

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez on turning fortunes: “I am happier now than one week ago. Why? We beat Man City and we brought in two players.”

Video preview

Prediction

These two teams will have a difficult and entertaining battle. With both sides still in a bit of flux, there’s plenty riding on the match. Despite that, a draw would be considered decent result for both sides given the cushion they both now hold over those below. A 1-1 draw seems a fair result, given Spurs’ spotty home form over the past few weeks.

Men In Blazers podcast: Premier League title talk

Men In Blazers
By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2019, 3:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Rog and Davo talk title race after sleepy Manchester City’s stumble at Newcastle and Liverpool dropping points to Leicester. Plus, United’s last minute comeback draw, Chelsea is battered on the South Coast and Spurs win over Watford.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

<a class=”twitter-follow-button” href=”https://twitter.com/MenInBlazers”>Follow @MenInBlazers</a>

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2019, 2:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

This weekend is full of big games, as the battles at the top and bottom of the Premier League are heating up nicely.

Matchweek 25 promises plenty of drama.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 3-0 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Brighton 0-2 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 am. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Man City 3-1 Arsenal – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Everton 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Burnley 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Tottenham 2-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 1-2 Liverpool – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

 

 

Leicester 2-3 Man United – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Cardiff 1-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]