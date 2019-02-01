More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Premier League preview: Tottenham v. Newcastle

By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2019, 4:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Two teams breathing sighs of relief at opposite ends of the table meet as Tottenham Hotspur hosts Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE

Spurs got back to winning ways last time out, but it required a comeback to do so, and all is not settled in North London. The last five Tottenham matches across all competitions have featured three losses, a last-gasp win against relegation-threatened Fulham, and a late come-from-behind win against Watford. They hold a solid seven-point lead over fourth-placed Arsenal but every match feels more important than the last given the recent form.

In addition, the dire injury situation has not been relieved, and if anything it has worsened. Still without Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Ben Davies who are suffering from long-term issues, now Heung-Min Son‘s status is in question after suffering from cramps. The South Korean has been heavily utilized the last few months after international duty in the Asian Cup, and could be feeling the effects of overuse.

For Newcastle, a win over Manchester City last time out – a second consecutive victory – has the Magpies with a pep in their step, but the job is far from done. They still sit just five points above the drop, very much still involved in the relegation scrap. Still, the pair of victories has Newcastle feeling much more confident, and another result against a top club could give them a true boost heading into the final third of the season.

New signing Miguel Almiron will not be available for this weekend’s match, still waiting on the completion of his work visa. Antonio Barreca, meanwhile, could make his debut on loan from Monaco, and Joselu could make his way back into the squad after missing out on the Man City win with an ankle problem.

What they’re saying

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on title chances: “We are going to dream because we are close, we are there in a very good position and we are going to try and fight until the end to be as high as we can.”

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez on turning fortunes: “I am happier now than one week ago. Why? We beat Man City and we brought in two players.”

Video preview

Prediction

These two teams will have a difficult and entertaining battle. With both sides still in a bit of flux, there’s plenty riding on the match. Despite that, a draw would be considered decent result for both sides given the cushion they both now hold over those below. A 1-1 draw seems a fair result, given Spurs’ spotty home form over the past few weeks.

Men In Blazers podcast: Premier League title talk

Men In Blazers
By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2019, 3:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Rog and Davo talk title race after sleepy Manchester City’s stumble at Newcastle and Liverpool dropping points to Leicester. Plus, United’s last minute comeback draw, Chelsea is battered on the South Coast and Spurs win over Watford.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

<a class=”twitter-follow-button” href=”https://twitter.com/MenInBlazers”>Follow @MenInBlazers</a>

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2019, 2:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

This weekend is full of big games, as the battles at the top and bottom of the Premier League are heating up nicely.

Matchweek 25 promises plenty of drama.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 3-0 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Brighton 0-2 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 am. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Man City 3-1 Arsenal – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Everton 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Burnley 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Tottenham 2-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 1-2 Liverpool – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

 

 

Leicester 2-3 Man United – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Cardiff 1-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2019, 1:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

Premier League action just keeps coming thick and fast right now, so wrap up warm and take in what is sure to be another dramatic weekend.

Matchweek 25 has some beautiful matches lined up.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Huddersfield – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Bournemouth – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9:05 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Man City v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2019, 12:58 PM EST
1 Comment

The midweek Premier League matches certainly shook up our player Power Rankings.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

With shocks galore across the Premier League (we’re looking at you Man United, Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool) there are plenty of new entries in our rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – New entry
  2. David Brooks (Bournemouth) – New entry
  3. Tom Heaton (Burnley) – New entry
  4. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 2
  5. Jordan Pickford (Everton) – New entry
  6. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry
  7. Harry Maguire (Leicester) – New entry
  8. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) – Down 6
  9. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 6
  10. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
  11. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 11
  12. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – Down 1
  13. Diogo Jota (Wolves) – Down 9
  14. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) – Down 6
  15. James Tarkowski (Burnley) – New entry
  16. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 4
  17. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – New entry
  18. Salomon Rondon (Newcastle United) – New entry
  19. Michael Keane (Everton) – New entry
  20. Josh King (Bournemouth) – New entry