AT HALF: Higuain gets first Chelsea goal; Wolves keep firing

Gonzalo Higuain is on the scoreboard as a Premier League player, and his first contribution is very much what we’ve come to expect from the former Napoli man.

But penalties are the name of the game(s), accounting for three of the day’s six matches.

Chelsea 2-0 Huddersfield – NBCSN [STREAM]

Higuain took a terrific pass from N'Golo Kante, and just hammered a shot to the near side of Jonas Lossl. Eden Hazard converted a Cesar Azpilicueta-won penalty for the other goal.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

A Cyrus Christie handball sent Luka Milivojevic to the spot, and the Palace man rarely misses those (even if Sergio Rico got a piece of it).

Everton 1-2 Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

An early Ruben Neves penalty was canceled out by a nice Andre Gomes strike, but red-hot Raul Jimenez has restored the Wolves lead.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

The Seagulls had the best chance to go ahead, but so far it’s level.

Burnley 0-0 Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Ashley Barnes is very fortunate to not be sent off after a reaction to a yellow for diving that might make Wilfried Zaha blush.

