More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Burnley deny Saints amid late penalty drama (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2019, 12:05 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Barnes equalizes in 94th minute
  • Redmond put Southampton ahead
  • Burnley six games unbeaten
  • Saints five games unbeaten

Burnley scored a 94th-minute equalizer to make draw 1-1 against Southampton at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Referee Anthony Taylor waved away Ashley Barnes‘ penalty appeals in the first half and Nathan Redmond gave Saints a second half lead. But after Barnes hit the crossbar and Burnley piled on the pressure late in the game, Taylor awarded the Clarets a penalty kick deep into stoppage time.

The penalty kick was the first they’ve received in 67 games.

With the point Burnley and Saints both have 24 points, with Southampton in 16th and one place ahead of their relegation rivals on goal difference.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Southampton had plenty of the ball early on and pinned Burnley back, with Danny Ings set free but Tom Heaton saved brilliantly.

James Ward-Prowse whipped in a cross which Matt Targett couldn’t get on the end of, then Nathan Redmond almost found Callum Slattery moments later.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Ashley Barnes then went close from a cross, as Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard and Jan Bednarek blocked heroically. Ings then pulled up with an injury and was replaced by Shane Long and Chris Wood had a great chance to but Burnley ahead but after cutting inside he smashed well over.

A massive moment of controversy then arrived as Ashley Barnes was played in over the top and Alex McCarthy came rushing out. Southampton’s goalkeeper appeared to clip Barnes but nothing was given as Burnley’s striker was booked for his wild reaction to not getting a penalty kick.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

At the start of the second half Callum Slattery’s shot was deflected wide and from the resulting corner Phil Bardlsey hooked the ball off the line.

Heaton then denied Ward-Prowse’s header after Targett’s cross but he could do nothing to deny Redmond. The in-form winger surged towards Burnley’s defense, nutmegged Jack Cork and drilled home a low effort from distance to put Southampton ahead.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Deadline Day signing Peter Crouch was sent on for his Burnley debut late in the game and the home side launched plenty of long balls into the box, but McCarthy saved very well from Barnes.

Barnes then went even closer to scoring as he smashed a volley towards goal but it hit the crossbar and flew over.

But Barnes was to have the last laugh as a cross into the box in the 94th-minute saw Jack Stephens handle under pressure from Crouch and Barnes scored the penalty kick to snatch a point.

Watford hold firm at Brighton (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Brighton squander several chances
  • Ben Foster in fine form
  • Brighton without a win in five

Brighton could not break down a stubborn Watford side in a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls went close on multiple occasions but Ben Foster was in fine form i Watford’s goal, as the Hornets barely threatened going forward.

With the draw Brighton stay in 13th place and have 27 points, while Watford move up to eighth on 34 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Brighton were the better team early on as they tried shots from distance which were off target.

The Seagulls went close before the break but Lewis Dunk nodded just wide as Watford struggled to get going.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Brighton caused more problems from a set piece situation as a cross into the box found Davy Propper at the back post but he got his finish all wrong.

Jurgen Locadia was then denied as his header at the back post was clawed away brilliantly by Ben Foster.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Foster pushed a corner away at the start of the second half and Watford had a rare chance but Ken Sema headed off target.

Solly March was Brighton’s best player on the day and he kept them moving forward, and Glenn Murray should have put them ahead but headed a free kick wide.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Foster made another wonderful stop to deny Locadia’s flicked header as Brighton pushed hard for a late winner.

At the other end Dunk denied Watford with a few big blocks as he put his head in where it hurts, as the home side had to settle for a point.

Higuain, Hazard too much for Huddersfield (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Higuain scores his 1st two Chelsea goals
  • Hazard also scores twice
  • Luiz adds deflected marker

Whatever Maurizio Sarri said after Chelsea’s beatdown by Bournemouth, it was the tonic.

Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard both bagged braces as Chelsea hammered Huddersfield Town 5-0 on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea is likely to stay the weekend in fourth with 50 points (unless Arsenal beats Man City by five or more goals on Sunday).

Huddersfield Town is 12 points off safety.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Both teams tempted the goal early, with Ross Barkley just missing his target with a spinning effort and Huddersfield’s Aaron Mooy snapping a shot wide himself.

Higuain put Chelsea ahead from a terrific pass from N'Golo Kante, and the finish was very much as advertised, with touch and power to the short side of Jonas Lossl.

Hazard then took advantage of a chance from the spot produced by a tripping Cesar Azpilicueta and his mark Elias Kachunga. He finished it, then was upset not to win another chance himself in stoppage time.

Town was very unfortunate in the 55th minute, when Andreas Christensen stepped on Kachunga in the box but was not whistled for a penalty.

Hazard turned his mark inside out in the 64th minute, but no one was at the back post for his dangerous cross through the six.

So he did it himself; Hazard ran onto an incisive Barkley pass and broke Lossl’s ankles before slotting inside the near post.

Kante then set up Higuain again, a deflected strike which looked pretty after zipping into the upper 90.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Watch Live: Cardiff City v. Bournemouth

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2019, 11:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

Cardiff City stages its first home match since the disappearance of striker Emiliano Sala’s flight when Bournemouth visits the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Everton loanee Oumar Niasse starts for the Bluebirds up top, who are four points back of 17th place Burnley.

LINEUPS

Cardiff City: Etheridge, Bennett, Bamba, Ecuele Manga, Peltier, Ralls, Gunnarson, Decordova-Reid, Murphy, Paterson, Niasse. Subs: Smithies, Zohore, Bacuna, Cunningham, Mendez-Laing, Healey, Hoilett.

Bournemouth: Boruc, Clyne, S Cook, Ake, Smith, Stanislas, Gosling, Surman, Fraser, King, Solanke. Subs: Begovic, Mepham, Daniels, Rico, Lerma, Ibe, Mousset.

Wolves tighten hold on 7th at Everton (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2019, 11:58 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Jimenez scores ninth of PL season
  • Dendoncker, Neves also score
  • Silva’s seat gets hotter as only Gomes scores
  • Wolves’ 1st Goodison Park win since 1979

Raul Jimenez and Wolves’ dream season continued Saturday with a 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Seventh-place Wolves now have a four-point cushion on eighth in the race for a probable Europa League spot, while Everton is down to ninth.

Andre Gomes scored for Everton, while Leander Dendoncker and Ruben Neves joined Jimenez on the Wolves’ score sheet.

Wolves have a 9W-3D-1L record when the El Tri 27-year-old scores (9) or assists (6) in a Premier League match this season.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

It didn’t start well for the hosts. Cooked by Matt Doherty, Leighton Baines took the inventive Irishman down in the box.

Neves got Pickford going the other way on the penalty, and it was 1-0 for Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men.

But Everton’s Portuguese midfielder blasted a shot by countryman Rui Patricio 20 minutes later, Gomes dribbling into the box before hammering home.

Jimenez then kept up his hot heading by turning a free kick inside the near post, and it was 3-1 was Dendocker volleyed a rebound past Pickford.

To their credit, the Toffees did not quit and had the better of the chances the rest of the way. Patricio made a solid stop on substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 88th minute.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]