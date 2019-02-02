Burnley deny Saints amid late penalty drama (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley scored a 94th-minute equalizer to make draw 1-1 against Southampton at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Referee Anthony Taylor waved away Ashley Barnes‘ penalty appeals in the first half and Nathan Redmond gave Saints a second half lead. But after Barnes hit the crossbar and Burnley piled on the pressure late in the game, Taylor awarded the Clarets a penalty kick deep into stoppage time.

The penalty kick was the first they’ve received in 67 games.

With the point Burnley and Saints both have 24 points, with Southampton in 16th and one place ahead of their relegation rivals on goal difference.

Southampton had plenty of the ball early on and pinned Burnley back, with Danny Ings set free but Tom Heaton saved brilliantly.

James Ward-Prowse whipped in a cross which Matt Targett couldn’t get on the end of, then Nathan Redmond almost found Callum Slattery moments later.

Ashley Barnes then went close from a cross, as Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard and Jan Bednarek blocked heroically. Ings then pulled up with an injury and was replaced by Shane Long and Chris Wood had a great chance to but Burnley ahead but after cutting inside he smashed well over.

A massive moment of controversy then arrived as Ashley Barnes was played in over the top and Alex McCarthy came rushing out. Southampton’s goalkeeper appeared to clip Barnes but nothing was given as Burnley’s striker was booked for his wild reaction to not getting a penalty kick.

At the start of the second half Callum Slattery’s shot was deflected wide and from the resulting corner Phil Bardlsey hooked the ball off the line.

Heaton then denied Ward-Prowse’s header after Targett’s cross but he could do nothing to deny Redmond. The in-form winger surged towards Burnley’s defense, nutmegged Jack Cork and drilled home a low effort from distance to put Southampton ahead.

Deadline Day signing Peter Crouch was sent on for his Burnley debut late in the game and the home side launched plenty of long balls into the box, but McCarthy saved very well from Barnes.

Barnes then went even closer to scoring as he smashed a volley towards goal but it hit the crossbar and flew over.

But Barnes was to have the last laugh as a cross into the box in the 94th-minute saw Jack Stephens handle under pressure from Crouch and Barnes scored the penalty kick to snatch a point.

