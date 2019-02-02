Cardiff wins in first home match since Sala disappearance (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Decordova-Reid scores first from spot, then with dribble

Cardiff moves closer to safety

Bournemouth fails in bid to go eighth

Cardiff City used a pair of goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid to beat Bournemouth on Saturday at Cardiff City Stadium in its first home match since signing Emiliano Sala’s plane was lost at sea.

Cardiff goes up to 22 points, two back of 17th place Burnley. Bournemoouth remains 10th with 33 points.

Supporters sang for Sala well after the final whistle.

The opening goal from Decordova-Reid meant a lot.

Coming in the first match since Bluebirds record signing Emiliano Sala was presumed lost at sea after his plane disappeared en route to Wales, Decordova-Reid showed a shirt with the image of Sala to the Cardiff faithful.

The penalty came after an obvious handball in the Bournemouth box, and a win would be immense for Cardiff’s hopes of staving off relegation. The Bluebirds entered the day five points back of 17th place Burnley.

Bournemouth saw an Andrew Surman shot hit the bar behind Neil Etheridge as the Cherries tried to square things up during a chippy first half. The visitors had to be mindful of Cardiff’s counter, but had a huge deal of possession.

Cardiff made it 2-0 in the first 30 seconds of halftime, Decordova-Reid touching around an offside-claiming Artur Boruc before slotting into the empty goal.

2014 – Cardiff are winning a Premier League game at half-time for the first time since the final day of the 2013-14 season, when they eventually lost to Chelsea. Unfamiliar. #CARBOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2019

