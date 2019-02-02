More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Chelsea should be “ashamed”

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2019, 8:27 AM EST
Antonio Rudiger tells it like it is.

And over the past few months it has been refreshing, but somewhat painful, to hear his honest assessments of Chelsea’s poor displays.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Chelsea’s Saturday clash against Huddersfield (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Rudiger lambasted his team for their 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth a few days ago.

“Everyone needs to be ashamed of what happened in the last game,” Rudiger said. “Everyone needs to think very deeply about that because you can win, lose or draw, but it’s the manner which is important. In the second half, I can’t really describe it. We went out and they scored after two minutes then things went very badly.

“Nothing came from us – N’Golo [Kante] had a half chance but that was it. If you look at the view of football, we made it too easy for Bournemouth by losing the ball up front – everyone knows Bournemouth are going on the counter, and they were waiting for this. We have played better this season and that’s what hurts, we didn’t really try to change this result, that is what is bad.”

When you add in Maurizio Sarri‘s comments that his underestimated the task of being Chelsea’s new manager and he finds it hard to motivate this group of players, it appears a reality check has occurred rather quickly for the Blues.

Chelsea have lost their place in the top four on goal difference and have only won one of their last four Premier League games.

This honesty from Sarri and Rudiger will be welcomed by Chelsea’s fans, but it will do little to lift and gloom around the west London club at a pivotal stage of the season.

They’ve reached the League Cup final and latter stages of the Europa League, but finishing in the top four should be the bare minimum requirement for Sarri in his first season in charge of Chelsea. The style he is asking them to play, with Jorginho at the center of it and Kante asked to play a more attacking role, has been criticized but Sarri says he will not change his philosophy.

That may be the biggest problem, as Chelsea’s players seem to have decided amongst themselves that they don’t want to play “Sarri-ball” and would rather play their own way.

Right now a top four finish looks anything but guaranteed as Eden Hazard has lost his superb early-season form and the team which opened up the Premier League season without a defeat in their first 11 games has now lost three of their last seven.

Chelsea are all over the place defensively, but it appears that keeping focused and staying motivated is their biggest problem right now.

That is a damning indictment on these players and Sarri.

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2019, 7:20 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United at Wembley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men aim to stay in the Premier League title race.

Rafael Benitez’s side will prove stubborn opponents to third-place Spurs and they’ll be buoyed by their massive win against Manchester City a few days ago.

In team news Tottenham rejig their side and start with Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son in attack, while Jan Vertonghen is playing at left back. Harry Kane and Dele Alli remain out injured.

Newcastle are unchanged from the team which beat Man City in midweek.

LINEUPS

Tottenham boss Pochettino compares Spurs to Formula One driver

By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2019, 10:38 PM EST
Mauricio Pochettino is an avid Formula One racing fan, and he used an analogy from the popular racing series to help explain the razor thin margins at the top of the Premier League.

“You can be a winner but if you don’t have the tools to win, it’s difficult,” Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Tottenham’s match against Newcastle United on Saturday. “If you have the car to win and you are good, then you win.”

Pochettino seemed to hint at his disappointment of injury-riddled Tottenham failing to add reinforcements in the January transfer window, the second straight window they have come up empty. Specifically, Pochettino pointed to Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, winner of four of the last five titles with Mercedes, and compared him to 17-year veteran Fernando Alonso, a two-time Formula One champion who has struggled of late driving for McClaren.

“If you have the same car as another who is good, then one is going to win and the other is going to lose,” he said. “Take the example of Fernando Alonso and compare with Hamilton. If you put Hamilton in McLaren last season and Alonso in Mercedes, it’s the same result: Hamilton at the bottom and Alonso at the top.”

Pochettino believes the same theory holds true in the Premier League, as coaches are looking to put their players in the best positions to win. His point is that most players at the top clubs in Europe are all capable of beings successful if they are pushed in training, drilled with the proper mentality, and utilized correctly on the field.

But after being serious – and as Pochettino put it, “too honest” – about the realistic chances of Tottenham competing for this year’s title, he ended the press conference with a lighthearted anecdote.

“McLaren lent [Tottenham chairman] Daniel [Levy] two cars for a week to try and Daniel gave me one to try,” Pochettino said. “So I used it once from my house to the training ground and it was so dangerous I gave it back. It was a good lesson.”

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer to sit with injured hand

By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2019, 8:28 PM EST
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss this weekend’s match against Bayer Leverkusen with an injury to his right hand, the club announced Friday.

The release did not go into more detail about Neuer’s injury or give a timetable for return, only confirming that he would not travel with the team for the road match. The club confirmed the injury happened in training and that he has remained in Munich to recover.

Neuer has come under fire for his form in net this season, with Bayern trailing Borussia Dortmund by six points in the title race. Bayern has conceded 20 goals in 19 matches so far this season, the fourth-best tally in the league, but they have recently shored things up. The club is on a run of seven wins from seven in league play and has conceded just three goals in that span.

Now, Neuer’s absence will create concern for his fitness with Champions League knockout stage play set to begin in less than two weeks. Bayern is matched with last year’s finalists Liverpool, and will want Neuer in goal to ensure it has the best chance of taking down the current Premier League leaders.

Likely to step in for Neuer this weekend and beyond is 30-year-old Sven Ulrich, who has served as Neuer’s backup since joining in the summer of 2015. Ulrich played the majority of last season as Neuer rode the bench with a foot injury, and had mixed reviews. He has not made a single appearance this season in any competition to this point. Bayern also has a pair of 19-year-olds on the roster in Christian Fruchtl and Ron-Thorben Hoffman.

USMNT looks to build on Panama win against Costa Rica

By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2019, 7:34 PM EST
The USMNT picked up a 3-0 win over Panama last weekend, with surprising tactical prowess in Gregg Berhalter’s first match in charge. The opponent was quite poor and the team had a month to prepare, but it was still a bit of a jolt for fans to see a clear plan put into action and executed to perfection in the coach’s debut.

Now, the team looks to move forward and continue to display the same competency against Costa Rica on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in San Jose. Berhalter will likely look to shake up his lineup to get a look at new players, while also awarding some of the more positive performances against Panama with a reprise.

It will be fascinating to see if Berhalter changes his tactics up for a new opponent, or continues to charge forward with what worked against Panama. Most noticeably, San Jose right-back Nick Lima was utilized in a hybrid role, drifting into the midfield while the team was in possession. Against Panama, the USMNT held a significant portion of the game’s possession, able to work diligently to create chances. However, on Saturday against Costa Rica, the United States will face a team that has a much better ability to maintain possession, leaving the USMNT to do more defensive work.

While that will test Berhalter’s tactical flexibility, it will also test the USMNT defense, who will likely have much more to do than against Panama, where one or two moments punctuated an otherwise elementary evening for the back line. While the USMNT earned the all-important clean sheet last time around, that will be put under further scrutiny on Saturday against a Costa Rica side headlined by 31-year-old Jonathan McDonald who had 12 goals in 17 matches for domestic club Alajuelense this past Apertura.

Lima is likely to see the field as a reward for his Man of the Match performance against Panama, while Corey Baird, Nick Lovitz and Aaron Long also may have earned more playing time. Zack Steffan is a virtual certainty to see the field again, needing caps to secure a work permit after his move to Manchester City. Michael Bradley could see the bench as a known quantity, although his experience may be seen as too valuable to sit down.

Fresh names we’re likely to see at some point on Saturday include D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse who could partner with either Djordje Mihailovic or Wil Trapp in the center of the pitch. Christian Ramirez may have also earned a start after coming on late against Panama and scoring the final goal, and Paul Arriola who also saw a more uneventful substitute appearance last weekend. Sebastian Lletget could also see time, potentially earning his sixth cap and third start with plenty of work to do to return to the fold after injury.

As with the Panama match, the most important thing for fans to see will be less the individual performances by players on the fringe of the squad, but the collective cohesion that Berhalter brings to the squad and the tactical direction the new boss takes against a likely more competent opponent.