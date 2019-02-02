Crystal Palace cruise past Fulham (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Milivojevic nets first half PK

Schlupp adds late goal

Batshuayi makes Palace debut

Crystal Palace beat Fulham 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Roy Hodgson‘s side secured a vital three points.

Despite Fulham playing well early on and Aleksandar Mitrovic missing a big chance, a first half penalty from Luka Milivojevic put Palace ahead.

In the second half Palace were the better team and Jeffrey Schlupp added a second goal late on after good work from substitute Michy Batshuayi on his debut.

With the win Palace move up to 14th place on 26 points, while Fulham stay in 19th place with 17 points.

Fulham spurned a great chance early on as Joe Bryan whipped in a lovely ball for Mitrovic but he somehow nodded off target.

The Cottagers had all the play early on as Palace started the game slowly.

A big moment arrived soon after as Cyrus Christie handled in the box under pressure from Christian Benteke, and Palace went ahead against the run of play. Milivojevic sent home the spot kick, as four of Palace’s seven home goals had come from penalties.

Christian Benteke then rolled back the years and sent an incredible overhead kick against the crossbar as Palace pushed for a second.

Palace started the second half well as Fulham struggled to get going.

Jordan Ayew‘s shot was pushed over by Sergio Rico and James Tomkins put a header from a corner over. Rico also denied Schlupp and Mamadou Sakho nodded wide at the back post as Palace kept pushing.

Late on Batshuayi came on for his debut and made an instant impact as his shot was saved by Rico, but Sclupp finished off the rebound. 2-0 to Palace.

