La Liga: Messi saves Barcelona in draw, Sociedad wins Basque derby

By Daniel KarellFeb 2, 2019, 4:58 PM EST
Barcelona dropped two points at the Camp Nou but it could have been worse, as Lionel Messi once again was the hero for the Blaugrana.

The star forward scored twice on either side of halftime, first from the penalty spot and the second from outside the box as Barcelona came back to draw Valencia, 2-2 on Saturday afternoon. Messi also took a knock to his thigh, raising doubts on his fitness ahead of Barcelona’s Copa Del Rey semifinal first leg on Wednesday against arch rivals Real Madrid.

Twice, Valencia made a slow Barcelona backline pay on the counter attack within the game’s first half hour. First, Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno drove through the middle of the field untouched before laying off a perfectly-weighted pass into the box for Kevin Gameiro to smash home. Then, in the 30th minute, Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto bowled over Daniel Wass in the box, giving up a penalty kick. Dani Parejo stepped up and confidently slotted home to give Valencia the shock 2-0 lead.

It only took five minutes for Barcelona to pull one back. After Nelson Semedo was tripped up in the box, Messi stepped up to the spot and sent Valencia goallkeeper Neto the wrong way to make it 2-1. Messi forced a save from Neto a minute into the second half, and he finally found the net once again around a crowd of defenders in the 64th minute on a curling left-footed strike.

With the draw, Barcelona remains atop the La Liga standings with 50 points, six above Atletico Madrid in second-place, though Atleti has a game-in-hand. Real Madrid is currently 11 points back, with a game-in-hand as well.

Elsewhere in Spain on Saturday, Real Sociedad its second consecutive win over Athletic Bilbao in the Basque derby. Both teams featured new coaches since the last meeting but the result was the same, with Sociedad winning, 2-1, over Bilbao. Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored two goals in the last meeting, scored the opener again for Sociedad, and Willian Jose added a second over the poor Bilbao squad. Raul Garcia turned in a rebound late in the match to make it interesting for Bilbao but they ran out of time.

In Saturday’s late match, relegation-threatened Celta Vigo shocked fourth-place Sevilla with a 1-0 victory. Mexican National Team defender Nestor Araujo helped keep a clean sheet for Celta. Also, Levante and Getafe played to a scoreless draw.

Lletget, Arriola score as USMNT takes down Costa Rica

By Daniel KarellFeb 2, 2019, 5:48 PM EST
Sebastian Lletget enjoyed a dream return to Avaya Stadium, scoring a goal and providing an assist to give the U.S. Men’s National Team a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in the second of two international friendly matches ahead of the MLS season.

Lletget scored the game winning goal on a header in the 80th minute and with two minutes from time, Paul Arriola closed out a terrific performance with a goal of his own, thanks to a great through ball from Lletget. It was the first time Lletget had been back in this stadium since suffering a devastating Lisfranc foot injury in March 2017 that kept him out for 11 months. He returned to the USMNT last fall and made a big impression off the bench for new coach Gregg Berhalter on Saturday afternoon.

“We talked at halftime about how it was a very difficult game, and I think in the second half, the guys rose to the challenge,” Berhalter told Fox Sports after the match. “Much more aggressive (sic), much more life, much more bravery and overall, I think it was a good lesson that we have to go for it, and the guys did a great job.”

This story will be updated.

Official: First full USMNT squad will face Ecuador

By Daniel KarellFeb 2, 2019, 3:44 PM EST
Hours before Gregg Berhalter’s second match as U.S. Men’s National Team coach, U.S. Soccer officially announced the USMNT’s next opponent.

The USMNT will open the March FIFA international week with a friendly match against Ecuador on Thursday, March 21 in Orlando, Fla. La Tricolor missed out on the 2018 World Cup but still features a quality side headlined by Manchester United’s Antonio Valencia. FC Dallas’ Carlos Gruezo, Tigres UANL’s Enner Valencia and West Bromwich Albion’s Jefferson Montero are also regulars in the squad.

“Ecuador has an experienced, athletic team that will provide a good test for our group. We will use this opportunity to continue to build on the foundation of the team as we develop our style of play,” Berhalter said in a statement. “Playing in Orlando City Stadium is a great soccer experience – the atmosphere is fantastic.”

The match against Ecuador is the first in a two-match series against South American sides in March. In late January, U.S. Soccer announced the USMNT would host Chile in Houston, Texas on March 26, five days after the match in Orlando.

FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT v. Costa Rica

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Gregg Berhalter looks to go 2-for-2 as United States men’s national team boss as he leads his side against Costa Rica on Saturday in San Jose, California.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT v. Costa Rica on Twitter ]

Zack Steffen is again between the sticks for Berhalter, who has a back four of Nick Lima, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, and Daniel Lovitz.

There are two changes for the Yanks, who have Paul Arriola in the lineup instead of Jeremy Ebobisse and Wil Trapp in place of Michael Bradley.

For Costa Rica, it’s a side based entirely in MLS or the Ticos domestic league.

Kickoff from California will come a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. ET.

Cardiff wins in first home match since Sala disappearance (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2019, 2:25 PM EST
  • Decordova-Reid scores first from spot, then with dribble
  • Cardiff moves closer to safety
  • Bournemouth fails in bid to go eighth

Cardiff City used a pair of goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid to beat Bournemouth on Saturday at Cardiff City Stadium in its first home match since signing Emiliano Sala’s plane was lost at sea.

Cardiff goes up to 22 points, two back of 17th place Burnley. Bournemoouth remains 10th with 33 points.

Supporters sang for Sala well after the final whistle.

The opening goal from Decordova-Reid meant a lot.

Coming in the first match since Bluebirds record signing Emiliano Sala was presumed lost at sea after his plane disappeared en route to Wales, Decordova-Reid showed a shirt with the image of Sala to the Cardiff faithful.

The penalty came after an obvious handball in the Bournemouth box, and a win would be immense for Cardiff’s hopes of staving off relegation. The Bluebirds entered the day five points back of 17th place Burnley.

Bournemouth saw an Andrew Surman shot hit the bar behind Neil Etheridge as the Cherries tried to square things up during a chippy first half. The visitors had to be mindful of Cardiff’s counter, but had a huge deal of possession.

Cardiff made it 2-0 in the first 30 seconds of halftime, Decordova-Reid touching around an offside-claiming Artur Boruc before slotting into the empty goal.

