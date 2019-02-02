More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Must-See Goal: Jean Meneses, Club Leon (video)

By Daniel KarellFeb 2, 2019, 9:53 PM EST
What a way to get your first goal for your club.

Jean Meneses connected on a spectacular scissor kick late in the first half for his side, Club Leon to give them a 2-0 lead over Cruz Azul at the time in Liga MX action. It was Meneses’ first goal of the club since joining last summer. Meneses took a cross from Angel Mena, noticed it was behind him, and quickly adjusted to unleash a firebolt in for a goal.

Watch and enjoy the video below.

Serie A: Parma completes amazing comeback to tie Juve

By Daniel KarellFeb 2, 2019, 9:33 PM EST
On most days, a 3-1 Juventus lead would mark the figurative end of the game. On Saturday, Parma wasn’t having that.

The once-proud club staged an incredible second half comeback with a pair of goals from former Arsenal winger Gervinho as Parma drew with Juventus, 3-3. Cristiano Ronaldo also scored two goals and set up the third for Juventus, who drew for just the third time this season. Even with the draw, Juve is still nine points clear at the top of the Serie A table, over Napoli, who won over high-flying Sampdoria.

Juventus, playing at home in Turin, took the lead in the 36th minute through a shot from Ronaldo, who slipped while taking it and that, plus a deflection, helped it find the back of the net. Ronaldo nearly scored a second at the stroke of halftime, but in the 62nd minute, he was credited with an assist after a header ricocheted off his head onto the foot of Daniele Rugani, who fired home.

Less than two minutes later, Antonino Barilla stormed into the box and latched onto a long cross for a header goal to bring it back to a one-goal deficit, but Ronaldo extended the lead back to two in the 66th minute, heading a snap header past Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe.

In impressive fashion, Parma never gave up, and a wonderful back-heel flick goal from Gervinho gave Parma some life in the 74th minute. Finally, in the third minute of stoppage time, it was Gervinho again, arriving at the penalty spot and firing a strike that found its way past Mattia Perin in for a goal.

Roma forward Dzeko given 2-match ban for insulting ref

Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 8:02 PM EST
ROME (AP) Roma forward Edin Dzeko has been given a two-match Italian Cup ban and fined $11,500 following his dismissal against Fiorentina on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Dzeko was shown a straight red card in the 72nd minute after arguing with referee Gianluca Manganiello.

Videos and still images of the incident in the Italian Cup quarterfinal appeared to show the Bosnia-Herzegovina international spitting at Manganiello but there was no mention of that in the referee’s report.

Dzeko has been banned “for having protested against a refereeing decision and, having approached the referee with a threatening attitude, used seriously offensive language towards him.”

The ban will apply to Roma’s Italian Cup matches next season as the capital club lost 7-1 at Fiorentina.

Bundesliga wrap: BVB held, Gladbach goes ahead of Bayern (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2019, 7:17 PM EST
Bayern Munich lost on a day leaders Borussia Dortmund dropped points, the combustible Bundesliga season continuing its way on Saturday in Germany.

Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka’s goal before halftime, his fourth in three matches, was not the start of something good. Leon Bailey scored his first goal in five months to kickstart a three-goal second half that sent Bayern to its third away loss of the season. Kevin Volland and Lucas Alario scored the other Bayer goals.

The Bailey goal was magnificent.

Schalke 0-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Alexander Nübel’s 59th minute red card put the hosts under the sword, but Christoph Kramer’s winner didn’t arrive until the 85th minute. Gladbach added another in stoppage time through Florian Neuhaus, and leaps over Bayern on goal differential for second on the table.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus’ early goal was his 13th of the season, putting the leaders ahead in the 22nd minute, but fellow Golden Boot chaser Luka Jovic scored his 14th about a quarter-hour later to earn a point for still Top Four-chasing Eintracht.

Top Goal Scorers
Pos Name Total
1 L. Jovic 14
2 M. Reus 13
3 R. Lewandowski 12
3 P. Alcácer 12
5 S. Haller 11
5 T. Werner 11

Elsewhere

Hannover 96 0-3 RB Leipzig — Friday
Hoffenheim 1-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Nurnberg 1-1 Werder Bremen
Hertha Berlin 0-1 Wolfsburg
Augsburg v. Mainz — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Stuttgart v. Freiburg —  Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 20 15 4 1 51 20 31 9-1-0 6-3-1 49
 Mönchengladbach 20 13 3 4 41 18 23 9-0-0 4-3-4 42
 Bayern Munich 20 13 3 4 44 23 21 5-3-1 8-0-3 42
 RB Leipzig 20 11 4 5 38 18 20 7-2-1 4-2-4 37
 Eintracht Frankfurt 20 9 5 6 40 27 13 5-2-3 4-3-3 32
 VfL Wolfsburg 20 9 4 7 29 27 2 3-3-4 6-1-3 31
 Bayer Leverkusen 20 9 3 8 32 31 1 5-1-4 4-2-4 30
 1899 Hoffenheim 20 7 8 5 38 29 9 3-5-3 4-3-2 29
 Hertha BSC Berlin 20 7 7 6 31 31 0 4-4-2 3-3-4 28
 Werder Bremen 20 7 6 7 32 32 0 3-4-3 4-2-4 27
 FSV Mainz 05 19 7 6 6 22 25 -3 4-4-2 3-2-4 27
 FC Schalke 04 20 6 4 10 24 29 -5 4-0-6 2-4-4 22
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 20 6 4 10 22 39 -17 4-0-6 2-4-4 22
 SC Freiburg 19 5 6 8 24 32 -8 3-4-3 2-2-5 21
 FC Augsburg 19 3 6 10 26 33 -7 1-4-4 2-2-6 15
 VfB Stuttgart 19 4 2 13 15 42 -27 3-1-5 1-1-8 14
 1. FC Nürnberg 20 2 6 12 17 44 -27 2-4-5 0-2-7 12
 Hannover 96 20 2 5 13 18 44 -26 2-1-7 0-4-6 11

USMNT player ratings: Costa Rica

By Daniel KarellFeb 2, 2019, 7:01 PM EST
1 Comment

The U.S. Men’s National Team closed out its annual early-season training camp on Saturday with its second victory, defeating Costa Rica, 2-0 in San Jose’s Avaya Stadium. While it was a second friendly against a fellow CONCACAF side without its full complement of players, the domestic-based U.S. squad showed signs of improvement, especially in the second half.

Following a first half in which the U.S. weren’t able to execute its game plan, the team came out of the gates like a horse in the Kentucky Derby for the second half, and rode that wave of energy to victory. Take a look below at some of the standouts – and those who missed an opportunity to impress – in a match that was the last chance for these domestic players to prove they belong with the foreign-based squad.

Zack Steffen – 6

Steffen didn’t really have much to do all game. He made one save, caught one cross and his worst moment may have been slipping on the grass, as torrential rain during parts of the match made the field a bit slippery, especially around the goal mouth. Steffen did play the initial pass in Arriola’s goal, so he’ll get credit for that, and by earning another cap, his chances of earning a work permit in England continue to rise.

Nick Lima – 6

Playing in his home stadium, Lima again showed that he may have a future for the USMNT as an outside back. The 24-year-old had a shot clang off the post and he delivered some good service from the right side. He’s certainly a player to watch for in the next year or two.

Walker Zimmerman – 7

Zimmerman, playing again with Aaron Long as a pair of tall, physical centerbacks, recorded a second-consecutive clean sheet. Zimmerman made numerous headed clearances and perhaps his only fault was being out of position on a counter-attack, in which he had to haul down David Guzman, which earned him a yellow card. All in all, a solid performance.

Aaron Long – 7

The New York Red Bulls centerback continues to raise his game to new levels, and along with Zimmerman he’s forming a good partnership. Long’s distribution was neat, especially in the second half, and he held Costa Rica’s attack at bay playing a high line. He got into the attack on a couple of occasions as well.

Dan Lovitz – 6

The first USMNT player with the Montreal Impact had another solid, if not spectacular performance at left back. With Arriola bombing down the left wing, Lovitz often stayed back and provided support. Overall, he contributed to a clean sheet but didn’t truly stand out, which is the sign of a good defender.

Christian Roldan – 6

Like most of the USMNT players, Roldan really came to life in the second half, becoming more dynamic, attacking right down the heart of Costa Rica’s defense and linking up with his midfield and forward teammates. Roldan hit the post and had another shot go wide, in a play where he probably should have hit the target. However, his work defensively, was impressive, helping the U.S. win the ball back a few times and start a counter attack.

Wil Trapp – 7

Operating in the deep-lying playmaker role, Trapp used his vision and long-range of passing to unlock Costa Rica’s defense over and over again. He found Arriola in space countless times and even Lewis in space late to set up Lletget’s winner. Trapp, who along with Zardes and Steffen know Berhalter’s style of play, looked very comfortable in his role, though I’m not sure it was enough to become a permanent starter over Michael Bradley. However, the competition is heating up.

Djordje Mihailovic – 6

It was a game of two halves for Mihailovic as well. In the first half, Mihailovic wasn’t nearly as sharp as he looked against Panama, and had a few turnovers. Of course, he was also getting hacked all over the pitch, which may have made an impact on him mentally. He seemed back to his creative, normal self in the second half, combining with his midfield partners and leading to some goal-scoring opportunities. His best chance on goal came on a cross from Paul Arriola, but Mihailovic poked it over the bar. Mihailovic was taken off in the 63rd minute, likely to avoid suffering a serious injury after being fouled six times.

Corey Baird – 6 

Baird, in his second start, was a good outlet on the right for the U.S., especially in the second half, providing width. His pace bothered Waylon Francis at times but he was never truly a threat on goal, finishing with one shot. He was offside on his last moment of action, a header on goal that sailed over the bar.

Gyasi Zardes – 5 

Zardes had a few good moments holding up the ball, and he worked hard defensively, but it was a missed opportunity for Zardes to prove that he belongs with the main USMNT group going forward. Zardes failed to get on the end of a lot of crosses from Arriola and Lima, and Zardes finished with just one shot on target. He was substituted in the 78th minute, prior to both goals being scored. Perhaps that’s a sign?

Paul Arriola – 8

Playing down the left wing, Arriola was a threat all game long, even delivering some crosses with his weaker left foot. Costa Rica’s defense could not handle his pace, and he took advantage of that deficiency as well as all the space provided to create many second-half chances. He finally got his just rewards for a hard-working performance with a goal of his own.

Gregg Berhalter – 8

Whatever Berhalter said at halftime got the team to come out of the gates flying for the second half. Berhalter continues to press many of the right buttons, and his substitutes Lletget and Lewis combined for the first goal, while Lletget set up the second one. The opponent doesn’t compare to a full-strength side, but it’s a sign that Berhalter knew where to make changes (left side of the field, in this case) and just about all his second-half decisions were perfect.

Subs

Sebastian Lleget – 9

Coming on in the 63rd minute, Lleget brought more dynamism to the game as a left central midfielder, attacking down the left with pace and power. He was a constant threat to Costa Rica’s defense and enjoyed a dream sequence, scoring a goal in his return to Avaya Stadium, where he suffered a devastating injury the last time he played in that venue. He then played a perfect, outside-of-the-boot pass to Arriola for the USMNT’s second goal. Man of the Match performance in less than a half-hour of action.

Jonathan Lewis – 7

Lewis injected more pure speed and dribbling ability into the game and attacking a Costa Rican defense that was already gassed down their right side from dealing with Arriola all game long. Lewis’ creativity helped with his second assist in as many games, and he nearly set up another goal as well. Terrific performance off the bench for the 21-year-old.

Christian Ramirez – 6

Ramirez only had 12 minutes on the field, but his flick-on header in the 88th minute allowed Lletget to dribble into space and set up Arriola for the USMNT’s second goal. A small play, but little moments lead to big ones.