Official: First full USMNT squad will face Ecuador

Hours before Gregg Berhalter’s second match as U.S. Men’s National Team coach, U.S. Soccer officially announced the USMNT’s next opponent.

The USMNT will open the March FIFA international week with a friendly match against Ecuador on Thursday, March 21 in Orlando, Fla. La Tricolor missed out on the 2018 World Cup but still features a quality side headlined by Manchester United’s Antonio Valencia. FC Dallas’ Carlos Gruezo, Tigres UANL’s Enner Valencia and West Bromwich Albion’s Jefferson Montero are also regulars in the squad.

“Ecuador has an experienced, athletic team that will provide a good test for our group. We will use this opportunity to continue to build on the foundation of the team as we develop our style of play,” Berhalter said in a statement. “Playing in Orlando City Stadium is a great soccer experience – the atmosphere is fantastic.”

The match against Ecuador is the first in a two-match series against South American sides in March. In late January, U.S. Soccer announced the USMNT would host Chile in Houston, Texas on March 26, five days after the match in Orlando.