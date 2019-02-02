More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Official: First full USMNT squad will face Ecuador

By Daniel KarellFeb 2, 2019, 3:44 PM EST
Hours before Gregg Berhalter’s second match as U.S. Men’s National Team coach, U.S. Soccer officially announced the USMNT’s next opponent.

The USMNT will open the March FIFA international week with a friendly match against Ecuador on Thursday, March 21 in Orlando, Fla. La Tricolor missed out on the 2018 World Cup but still features a quality side headlined by Manchester United’s Antonio Valencia. FC Dallas’ Carlos Gruezo, Tigres UANL’s Enner Valencia and West Bromwich Albion’s Jefferson Montero are also regulars in the squad.

“Ecuador has an experienced, athletic team that will provide a good test for our group. We will use this opportunity to continue to build on the foundation of the team as we develop our style of play,” Berhalter said in a statement. “Playing in Orlando City Stadium is a great soccer experience – the atmosphere is fantastic.”

The match against Ecuador is the first in a two-match series against South American sides in March. In late January, U.S. Soccer announced the USMNT would host Chile in Houston, Texas on March 26, five days after the match in Orlando.

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Gregg Berhalter looks to go 2-for-2 as United States men’s national team boss as he leads his side against Costa Rica on Saturday in San Jose, California.

Zack Steffen is again between the sticks for Berhalter, who has a back four of Nick Lima, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, and Daniel Lovitz.

There are two changes for the Yanks, who have Paul Arriola in the lineup instead of Jeremy Ebobisse and Wil Trapp in place of Michael Bradley.

For Costa Rica, it’s a side based entirely in MLS or the Ticos domestic league.

Kickoff from California will come a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. ET.

Cardiff wins in first home match since Sala disappearance (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2019, 2:25 PM EST
  • Decordova-Reid scores first from spot, then with dribble
  • Cardiff moves closer to safety
  • Bournemouth fails in bid to go eighth

Cardiff City used a pair of goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid to beat Bournemouth on Saturday at Cardiff City Stadium in its first home match since signing Emiliano Sala’s plane was lost at sea.

Cardiff goes up to 22 points, two back of 17th place Burnley. Bournemoouth remains 10th with 33 points.

Supporters sang for Sala well after the final whistle.

The opening goal from Decordova-Reid meant a lot.

Coming in the first match since Bluebirds record signing Emiliano Sala was presumed lost at sea after his plane disappeared en route to Wales, Decordova-Reid showed a shirt with the image of Sala to the Cardiff faithful.

The penalty came after an obvious handball in the Bournemouth box, and a win would be immense for Cardiff’s hopes of staving off relegation. The Bluebirds entered the day five points back of 17th place Burnley.

Bournemouth saw an Andrew Surman shot hit the bar behind Neil Etheridge as the Cherries tried to square things up during a chippy first half. The visitors had to be mindful of Cardiff’s counter, but had a huge deal of possession.

Cardiff made it 2-0 in the first 30 seconds of halftime, Decordova-Reid touching around an offside-claiming Artur Boruc before slotting into the empty goal.

USL’s Nashville SC will not take Gutman on loan due to MLS disapproval

Twitter.com/@celticfc
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2019, 2:13 PM EST
Earlier Saturday, MLSSoccer.com posted an article on MAC Hermann Trophy winner Andrew Gutman signing with Celtic, but curiously did not mention his loan destination.

In fact, no destination was mentioned. Gutman’s quotes mentioned “my loan in America.”

That destination was Nashville SC, the soon-to-be Major League Soccer club currently participating in the second-tier United Soccer League.

Key word: Was. Because even though Nashville announced the move, it had to walk back the idea on Saturday.

Since the club cannot say anything else, let’s venture down the road a little bit.

Chicago Fire had Gutman’s “Homegrown” rights, having nurtured the player from 2012 until he left for Indiana.

But Gutman’s profile grew beyond his desire to stay in MLS, and trials with Rangers and Celtic saw the 22-year-old fullback sign with the latter. Unable to secure him a permit in Scotland, Gutman was loaned to Nashville.

No problem there, right? Get the kid some playing time, a potential answer to the United States men’s national team left back problems.

Wrong. Gutman will need to find another home — there are plenty of clubs he could sign with, including Chicago — outside of the transfer window because Nashville is going to MLS next year and the league does not approve of his move to Celtic.

It’s a terrible look for the league, and not a great high-five to one of its new members (who paid a boatload of money to join the club).

“Hey guys, you know that guy you signed? He belongs to another club. No, he didn’t sign there, but if he ever comes back to America, our rule is that that club has first dibs.”

Dyche hammers officials after penalty kick drama

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2019, 1:45 PM EST
Burnley received their first penalty kick in 68 games on Saturday, but their manager Sean Dyche was far from happy. 

He wanted two spot kicks.

Ashley Barnes dispatched a 94th-minute spot kick to snatch a 1-1 draw with Burnley’s relegation rivals Southampton, however Barnes looked to have been fouled in the first half by Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy but nothing was given.

Barnes was booked by referee Anthony Taylor for his anger at not getting a penalty kick, and the officials were booed and branded cheats by Burnley’s fans throughout the game.

Dyche didn’t go as far as calling them cheats, but he admitted it was “incredible” that his team weren’t awarded two spot kicks and didn’t win the game.

“Had we come away with nothing today you’d struggle to believe what was going on. The first decision baffles me,” Dyche told the BBC’s Match of the Day. “I am outspoken when people go down too easy. Ashley Barnes had no other choice as the keeper takes the legs away and yet Ashley comes away with a booking.

“But we just kept knocking at the door. We were relentless in our attitude again and that is coming back into our play at speed. The least we deserved was a point. I can’t be any more clear in my idea. That first one was just a plain, simple penalty. I will be amazed if strikers in the studio say it wasn’t a penalty.”

Barnes backed up Dyche’s comments by adding that they “should have won” the game, but there was a hint of luck about their last-gasp penalty kick. Jack Stephens handled the ball as the cross came in, but Peter Crouch was all over him and Crouch did head the ball on to Stephens’ arm from close range.

A draw was probably a fair result in this game, but Saints will no doubt feel that Taylor and his officiating crew were keen to even things up after missing a clear penalty kick in the first half.