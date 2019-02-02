Sarri reacts after Chelsea responds with blowout win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maurizio Sarri didn’t need 40 minutes to gather his thoughts on this one.

Chelsea hammered Huddersfield Town 5-0 on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, getting a brace each from Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard.

The performance stands in stark contrast to their 4-0 loss to Bournemouth at midweek, one that left Sarri without clarity following a long post-match meeting with his players.

From the BBC:

“Today is all positive, we played a full 90 minutes, defended very well, so it was a very good match but we need consistency now, we have to continue to play with the same mentality in all the matches.

“I hope in the future we will not need a lost match to find the right mentality.”

And his old pal Higuain was firing at will.

Sarri says the former Napoli striker is going to be a key part of the Blues attack.

“Higuain is improving, he wasn’t physically at the top when he arrived, because he had a back problem and wasn’t involved, so only played a few matches. He is a great player, he is suitable to play with Eden (Hazard).”

The next is much bigger, Feb. 10 at Manchester City.

