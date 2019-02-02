Son the hero as Tottenham beat stubborn Newcastle (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Son scores later winner

Tottenham up to second

Newcastle, Spurs both hit woodwork with headers

Tottenham Hotspur beat Newcastle United 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday, as Heung-Min Son kept Spurs’ title hopes alive.

Missing Harry Kane and Dele Alli through injury, Spurs huffed and puffed throughout but it looked like a stubborn Newcastle would leave London with a point. However, Son’s strike from distance somehow squirmed under Martin Dubravka and in to seal a huge three points.

Son has now scored twice in four days for Spurs since returning from the Asian Cup, and despite being exhausted he has now pushed them four points behind league leaders Liverpool.

With the win Spurs move to second place in the Premier League on 57 points, while Newcastle have 24 points and sit in 14th.

Tottenham had plenty of the ball early on but Newcastle were solid defensively and looked to hit Spurs on the counter.

The first big chance of the game arrived and went to Spurs, as Erik Lamela‘s cross picked out Moura completely unmarked but he somehow headed wide from eight yards out

Lamela then sent a header against the crossbar from Jan Vertonghen‘s left-wing cross and Moura nodded wide as Spurs continued to push for the opener.

On the break Newcastle almost broke through as first Ayoze Perez and then Salomon Rondon had shots blocked with Tottenham scrambling to get back. Before half time Martin Dubravka saved Moussa Sissoko‘s shot but no Spurs players was on hand to tap home the rebound.

At the start of the second half Davinson Sanchez nodded a header from a corner wide as Spurs continued to pin Newcastle back.

The Magpies did break down the right and DeAndre Yedlin‘s fine cross was met by Rondon but his wonderful header hit the post and bounced clear as Newcastle came so close to scoring the opener.

Christian Eriksen‘s cheeky flick from close-range was then hooked off the line heroically by Fabian Schar and moments later Hugo Lloris denied Perez’s curler.

Substitute Fernando Llorente had a headed chance at the back post but blamed the sun being in his eyes for getting it horribly wrong. Matt Ritchie cleared another Eriksen flick off the line as Spurs threw everything at Newcastle late on and they broke through in the final few minutes.

A long ball up to Llorente was nodded down to Son and his shot from outside the box somehow squirmed under Dubravka and in. A horrible moment for Newcastle’s goalkeeper but Son, once again, delivered when Spurs needed him most.

