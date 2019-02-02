Son the hero as Tottenham beat stubborn Newcastle (video)

More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2019, 9:25 AM EST
  • Son scores later winner
  • Tottenham up to second 
  • Newcastle, Spurs both hit woodwork with headers

Tottenham Hotspur beat Newcastle United 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday, as Heung-Min Son kept Spurs’ title hopes alive.

Missing Harry Kane and Dele Alli through injury, Spurs huffed and puffed throughout but it looked like a stubborn Newcastle would leave London with a point. However, Son’s strike from distance somehow squirmed under Martin Dubravka and in to seal a huge three points.

Son has now scored twice in four days for Spurs since returning from the Asian Cup, and despite being exhausted he has now pushed them four points behind league leaders Liverpool.

With the win Spurs move to second place in the Premier League on 57 points, while Newcastle have 24 points and sit in 14th.

Tottenham had plenty of the ball early on but Newcastle were solid defensively and looked to hit Spurs on the counter.

The first big chance of the game arrived and went to Spurs, as Erik Lamela‘s cross picked out Moura completely unmarked but he somehow headed wide from eight yards out

Lamela then sent a header against the crossbar from Jan Vertonghen‘s left-wing cross and Moura nodded wide as Spurs continued to push for the opener.

On the break Newcastle almost broke through as first Ayoze Perez and then Salomon Rondon had shots blocked with Tottenham scrambling to get back. Before half time Martin Dubravka saved Moussa Sissoko‘s shot but no Spurs players was on hand to tap home the rebound.

At the start of the second half Davinson Sanchez nodded a header from a corner wide as Spurs continued to pin Newcastle back.

The Magpies did break down the right and DeAndre Yedlin‘s fine cross was met by Rondon but his wonderful header hit the post and bounced clear as Newcastle came so close to scoring the opener.

Christian Eriksen‘s cheeky flick from close-range was then hooked off the line heroically by Fabian Schar and moments later Hugo Lloris denied Perez’s curler.

Substitute Fernando Llorente had a headed chance at the back post but blamed the sun being in his eyes for getting it horribly wrong. Matt Ritchie cleared another Eriksen flick off the line as Spurs threw everything at Newcastle late on and they broke through in the final few minutes.

A long ball up to Llorente was nodded down to Son and his shot from outside the box somehow squirmed under Dubravka and in. A horrible moment for Newcastle’s goalkeeper but Son, once again, delivered when Spurs needed him most.

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2019, 9:39 AM EST
Five more Premier League games are coming your way, and there are some big clashes at both ends of the table.

Chelsea host Huddersfield hoping to hop back into the top four and there are some huge battles at the bottom with Southampton heading to Burnley and Crystal Palace hosting Fulham. Brighton host Watford and Wolves head to Everton in the other 10 a.m. ET games.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Huddersfield
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Watford
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Southampton
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Fulham
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Wolves

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2019, 8:27 AM EST
Antonio Rudiger tells it like it is.

And over the past few months it has been refreshing, but somewhat painful, to hear his honest assessments of Chelsea’s poor displays.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Chelsea's Saturday clash against Huddersfield, Rudiger lambasted his team for their 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth a few days ago.

“Everyone needs to be ashamed of what happened in the last game,” Rudiger said. “Everyone needs to think very deeply about that because you can win, lose or draw, but it’s the manner which is important. In the second half, I can’t really describe it. We went out and they scored after two minutes then things went very badly.

“Nothing came from us – N’Golo [Kante] had a half chance but that was it. If you look at the view of football, we made it too easy for Bournemouth by losing the ball up front – everyone knows Bournemouth are going on the counter, and they were waiting for this. We have played better this season and that’s what hurts, we didn’t really try to change this result, that is what is bad.”

When you add in Maurizio Sarri‘s comments that his underestimated the task of being Chelsea’s new manager and he finds it hard to motivate this group of players, it appears a reality check has occurred rather quickly for the Blues.

Chelsea have lost their place in the top four on goal difference and have only won one of their last four Premier League games.

This honesty from Sarri and Rudiger will be welcomed by Chelsea’s fans, but it will do little to lift and gloom around the west London club at a pivotal stage of the season.

They’ve reached the League Cup final and latter stages of the Europa League, but finishing in the top four should be the bare minimum requirement for Sarri in his first season in charge of Chelsea. The style he is asking them to play, with Jorginho at the center of it and Kante asked to play a more attacking role, has been criticized but Sarri says he will not change his philosophy.

That may be the biggest problem, as Chelsea’s players seem to have decided amongst themselves that they don’t want to play “Sarri-ball” and would rather play their own way.

Right now a top four finish looks anything but guaranteed as Eden Hazard has lost his superb early-season form and the team which opened up the Premier League season without a defeat in their first 11 games has now lost three of their last seven.

Chelsea are all over the place defensively, but it appears that keeping focused and staying motivated is their biggest problem right now.

That is a damning indictment on these players and Sarri.

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2019, 7:20 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United at Wembley on Saturday as Mauricio Pochettino's men aim to stay in the Premier League title race.

Rafael Benitez’s side will prove stubborn opponents to third-place Spurs and they’ll be buoyed by their massive win against Manchester City a few days ago.

In team news Tottenham rejig their side and start with Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son in attack, while Jan Vertonghen is playing at left back. Harry Kane and Dele Alli remain out injured.

Newcastle are unchanged from the team which beat Man City in midweek.

LINEUPS

Tottenham boss Pochettino compares Spurs to Formula One driver

By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2019, 10:38 PM EST
Mauricio Pochettino is an avid Formula One racing fan, and he used an analogy from the popular racing series to help explain the razor thin margins at the top of the Premier League.

“You can be a winner but if you don’t have the tools to win, it’s difficult,” Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Tottenham’s match against Newcastle United on Saturday. “If you have the car to win and you are good, then you win.”

Pochettino seemed to hint at his disappointment of injury-riddled Tottenham failing to add reinforcements in the January transfer window, the second straight window they have come up empty. Specifically, Pochettino pointed to Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, winner of four of the last five titles with Mercedes, and compared him to 17-year veteran Fernando Alonso, a two-time Formula One champion who has struggled of late driving for McClaren.

“If you have the same car as another who is good, then one is going to win and the other is going to lose,” he said. “Take the example of Fernando Alonso and compare with Hamilton. If you put Hamilton in McLaren last season and Alonso in Mercedes, it’s the same result: Hamilton at the bottom and Alonso at the top.”

Pochettino believes the same theory holds true in the Premier League, as coaches are looking to put their players in the best positions to win. His point is that most players at the top clubs in Europe are all capable of beings successful if they are pushed in training, drilled with the proper mentality, and utilized correctly on the field.

But after being serious – and as Pochettino put it, “too honest” – about the realistic chances of Tottenham competing for this year’s title, he ended the press conference with a lighthearted anecdote.

“McLaren lent [Tottenham chairman] Daniel [Levy] two cars for a week to try and Daniel gave me one to try,” Pochettino said. “So I used it once from my house to the training ground and it was so dangerous I gave it back. It was a good lesson.”