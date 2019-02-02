More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

WATCH: Cardiff City salutes Sala after opening penalty kick goal

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2019, 1:25 PM EST
Bobby Decordova-Reid has scored plenty of goals in his career, but few will have meant as much as Saturday’s opener against Bournemouth at Cardiff City Stadium.

Coming in the first match since Bluebirds record signing Emiliano Sala was presumed lost at sea after his plane disappeared en route to Wales, Decordova-Reid showed a shirt with the image of Sala to the Cardiff faithful.

The penalty came after an obvious handball in the Bournemouth box, and a win would be immense for Cardiff’s hopes of staving off relegation. The Bluebirds entered the day five points back of 17th place Burnley.

Cardiff wins in first home match since Sala disappearance (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2019, 2:25 PM EST
  • Decordova-Reid scores first from spot, then with dribble
  • Cardiff moves closer to safety
  • Bournemouth fails in bid to go eighth

Cardiff City used a pair of goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid to beat Bournemouth on Saturday at Cardiff City Stadium in its first home match since signing Emiliano Sala’s plane was lost at sea.

Cardiff goes up to 22 points, two back of 17th place Burnley. Bournemoouth remains 10th with 33 points.

Supporters sang for Sala well after the final whistle.

The opening goal from Decordova-Reid meant a lot.

Bournemouth saw an Andrew Surman shot hit the bar behind Neil Etheridge as the Cherries tried to square things up during a chippy first half. The visitors had to be mindful of Cardiff’s counter, but had a huge deal of possession.

Cardiff made it 2-0 in the first 30 seconds of halftime, Decordova-Reid touching around an offside-claiming Artur Boruc before slotting into the empty goal.

USL’s Nashville SC will not take Gutman on loan due to MLS disapproval

Twitter.com/@celticfc
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2019, 2:13 PM EST
Earlier Saturday, MLSSoccer.com posted an article on MAC Hermann Trophy winner Andrew Gutman signing with Celtic, but curiously did not mention his loan destination.

In fact, no destination was mentioned. Gutman’s quotes mentioned “my loan in America.”

That destination was Nashville SC, the soon-to-be Major League Soccer club currently participating in the second-tier United Soccer League.

Key word: Was. Because even though Nashville announced the move, it had to walk back the idea on Saturday.

Since the club cannot say anything else, let’s venture down the road a little bit.

Chicago Fire had Gutman’s “Homegrown” rights, having nurtured the player from 2012 until he left for Indiana.

But Gutman’s profile grew beyond his desire to stay in MLS, and trials with Rangers and Celtic saw the 22-year-old fullback sign with the latter. Unable to secure him a permit in Scotland, Gutman was loaned to Nashville.

No problem there, right? Get the kid some playing time, a potential answer to the United States men’s national team left back problems.

Wrong. Gutman will need to find another home — there are plenty of clubs he could sign with, including Chicago — outside of the transfer window because Nashville is going to MLS next year and the league does not approve of his move to Celtic.

It’s a terrible look for the league, and not a great high-five to one of its new members (who paid a boatload of money to join the club).

“Hey guys, you know that guy you signed? He belongs to another club. No, he didn’t sign there, but if he ever comes back to America, our rule is that that club has first dibs.”

Dyche hammers officials after penalty kick drama

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2019, 1:45 PM EST
Burnley received their first penalty kick in 68 games on Saturday, but their manager Sean Dyche was far from happy. 

He wanted two spot kicks.

Ashley Barnes dispatched a 94th-minute spot kick to snatch a 1-1 draw with Burnley’s relegation rivals Southampton, however Barnes looked to have been fouled in the first half by Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy but nothing was given.

Barnes was booked by referee Anthony Taylor for his anger at not getting a penalty kick, and the officials were booed and branded cheats by Burnley’s fans throughout the game.

Dyche didn’t go as far as calling them cheats, but he admitted it was “incredible” that his team weren’t awarded two spot kicks and didn’t win the game.

“Had we come away with nothing today you’d struggle to believe what was going on. The first decision baffles me,” Dyche told the BBC’s Match of the Day. “I am outspoken when people go down too easy. Ashley Barnes had no other choice as the keeper takes the legs away and yet Ashley comes away with a booking.

“But we just kept knocking at the door. We were relentless in our attitude again and that is coming back into our play at speed. The least we deserved was a point. I can’t be any more clear in my idea. That first one was just a plain, simple penalty. I will be amazed if strikers in the studio say it wasn’t a penalty.”

Barnes backed up Dyche’s comments by adding that they “should have won” the game, but there was a hint of luck about their last-gasp penalty kick. Jack Stephens handled the ball as the cross came in, but Peter Crouch was all over him and Crouch did head the ball on to Stephens’ arm from close range.

A draw was probably a fair result in this game, but Saints will no doubt feel that Taylor and his officiating crew were keen to even things up after missing a clear penalty kick in the first half.

Sarri reacts after Chelsea responds with blowout win

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2019, 1:03 PM EST
Maurizio Sarri didn’t need 40 minutes to gather his thoughts on this one.

Chelsea hammered Huddersfield Town 5-0 on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, getting a brace each from Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 5-0 Huddersfield ]

The performance stands in stark contrast to their 4-0 loss to Bournemouth at midweek, one that left Sarri without clarity following a long post-match meeting with his players.

From the BBC:

“Today is all positive, we played a full 90 minutes, defended very well, so it was a very good match but we need consistency now, we have to continue to play with the same mentality in all the matches.

“I hope in the future we will not need a lost match to find the right mentality.”

And his old pal Higuain was firing at will.

Sarri says the former Napoli striker is going to be a key part of the Blues attack.

“Higuain is improving, he wasn’t physically at the top when he arrived, because he had a back problem and wasn’t involved, so only played a few matches. He is a great player, he is suitable to play with Eden (Hazard).”

The next is much bigger, Feb. 10 at Manchester City.