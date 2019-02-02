Watch Live: Cardiff City v. Bournemouth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton squander several chances

Ben Foster in fine form

Brighton without a win in five

Brighton could not break down a stubborn Watford side in a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls went close on multiple occasions but Ben Foster was in fine form i Watford’s goal, as the Hornets barely threatened going forward.

With the draw Brighton stay in 13th place and have 27 points, while Watford move up to eighth on 34 points.

Brighton were the better team early on as they tried shots from distance which were off target.

The Seagulls went close before the break but Lewis Dunk nodded just wide as Watford struggled to get going.

Brighton caused more problems from a set piece situation as a cross into the box found Davy Propper at the back post but he got his finish all wrong.

Jurgen Locadia was then denied as his header at the back post was clawed away brilliantly by Ben Foster.

Foster pushed a corner away at the start of the second half and Watford had a rare chance but Ken Sema headed off target.

Solly March was Brighton’s best player on the day and he kept them moving forward, and Glenn Murray should have put them ahead but headed a free kick wide.

Foster made another wonderful stop to deny Locadia’s flicked header as Brighton pushed hard for a late winner.

At the other end Dunk denied Watford with a few big blocks as he put his head in where it hurts, as the home side had to settle for a point.

