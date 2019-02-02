Watch Live: Tottenham v. Newcastle

More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Tottenham v. Newcastle

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2019, 7:20 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United at Wembley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men aim to stay in the Premier League title race.

Rafael Benitez’s side will prove stubborn opponents to third-place Spurs and they’ll be buoyed by their massive win against Manchester City a few days ago.

In team news Tottenham rejig their side and start with Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son in attack, while Jan Vertonghen is playing at left back. Harry Kane and Dele Alli remain out injured.

Newcastle are unchanged from the team which beat Man City in midweek.

Tottenham boss Pochettino compares Spurs to Formula One driver

By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2019, 10:38 PM EST
Mauricio Pochettino is an avid Formula One racing fan, and he used an analogy from the popular racing series to help explain the razor thin margins at the top of the Premier League.

“You can be a winner but if you don’t have the tools to win, it’s difficult,” Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Tottenham’s match against Newcastle United on Saturday. “If you have the car to win and you are good, then you win.”

Pochettino seemed to hint at his disappointment of injury-riddled Tottenham failing to add reinforcements in the January transfer window, the second straight window they have come up empty. Specifically, Pochettino pointed to Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, winner of four of the last five titles with Mercedes, and compared him to 17-year veteran Fernando Alonso, a two-time Formula One champion who has struggled of late driving for McClaren.

“If you have the same car as another who is good, then one is going to win and the other is going to lose,” he said. “Take the example of Fernando Alonso and compare with Hamilton. If you put Hamilton in McLaren last season and Alonso in Mercedes, it’s the same result: Hamilton at the bottom and Alonso at the top.”

Pochettino believes the same theory holds true in the Premier League, as coaches are looking to put their players in the best positions to win. His point is that most players at the top clubs in Europe are all capable of beings successful if they are pushed in training, drilled with the proper mentality, and utilized correctly on the field.

But after being serious – and as Pochettino put it, “too honest” – about the realistic chances of Tottenham competing for this year’s title, he ended the press conference with a lighthearted anecdote.

“McLaren lent [Tottenham chairman] Daniel [Levy] two cars for a week to try and Daniel gave me one to try,” Pochettino said. “So I used it once from my house to the training ground and it was so dangerous I gave it back. It was a good lesson.”

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer to sit with injured hand

By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2019, 8:28 PM EST
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss this weekend’s match against Bayer Leverkusen with an injury to his right hand, the club announced Friday.

The release did not go into more detail about Neuer’s injury or give a timetable for return, only confirming that he would not travel with the team for the road match. The club confirmed the injury happened in training and that he has remained in Munich to recover.

Neuer has come under fire for his form in net this season, with Bayern trailing Borussia Dortmund by six points in the title race. Bayern has conceded 20 goals in 19 matches so far this season, the fourth-best tally in the league, but they have recently shored things up. The club is on a run of seven wins from seven in league play and has conceded just three goals in that span.

Now, Neuer’s absence will create concern for his fitness with Champions League knockout stage play set to begin in less than two weeks. Bayern is matched with last year’s finalists Liverpool, and will want Neuer in goal to ensure it has the best chance of taking down the current Premier League leaders.

Likely to step in for Neuer this weekend and beyond is 30-year-old Sven Ulrich, who has served as Neuer’s backup since joining in the summer of 2015. Ulrich played the majority of last season as Neuer rode the bench with a foot injury, and had mixed reviews. He has not made a single appearance this season in any competition to this point. Bayern also has a pair of 19-year-olds on the roster in Christian Fruchtl and Ron-Thorben Hoffman.

USMNT looks to build on Panama win against Costa Rica

By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2019, 7:34 PM EST
The USMNT picked up a 3-0 win over Panama last weekend, with surprising tactical prowess in Gregg Berhalter’s first match in charge. The opponent was quite poor and the team had a month to prepare, but it was still a bit of a jolt for fans to see a clear plan put into action and executed to perfection in the coach’s debut.

Now, the team looks to move forward and continue to display the same competency against Costa Rica on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in San Jose. Berhalter will likely look to shake up his lineup to get a look at new players, while also awarding some of the more positive performances against Panama with a reprise.

It will be fascinating to see if Berhalter changes his tactics up for a new opponent, or continues to charge forward with what worked against Panama. Most noticeably, San Jose right-back Nick Lima was utilized in a hybrid role, drifting into the midfield while the team was in possession. Against Panama, the USMNT held a significant portion of the game’s possession, able to work diligently to create chances. However, on Saturday against Costa Rica, the United States will face a team that has a much better ability to maintain possession, leaving the USMNT to do more defensive work.

While that will test Berhalter’s tactical flexibility, it will also test the USMNT defense, who will likely have much more to do than against Panama, where one or two moments punctuated an otherwise elementary evening for the back line. While the USMNT earned the all-important clean sheet last time around, that will be put under further scrutiny on Saturday against a Costa Rica side headlined by 31-year-old Jonathan McDonald who had 12 goals in 17 matches for domestic club Alajuelense this past Apertura.

Lima is likely to see the field as a reward for his Man of the Match performance against Panama, while Corey Baird, Nick Lovitz and Aaron Long also may have earned more playing time. Zack Steffan is a virtual certainty to see the field again, needing caps to secure a work permit after his move to Manchester City. Michael Bradley could see the bench as a known quantity, although his experience may be seen as too valuable to sit down.

Fresh names we’re likely to see at some point on Saturday include D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse who could partner with either Djordje Mihailovic or Wil Trapp in the center of the pitch. Christian Ramirez may have also earned a start after coming on late against Panama and scoring the final goal, and Paul Arriola who also saw a more uneventful substitute appearance last weekend. Sebastian Lletget could also see time, potentially earning his sixth cap and third start with plenty of work to do to return to the fold after injury.

As with the Panama match, the most important thing for fans to see will be less the individual performances by players on the fringe of the squad, but the collective cohesion that Berhalter brings to the squad and the tactical direction the new boss takes against a likely more competent opponent.

Liverpool defender Gomez may require surgery

By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2019, 6:19 PM EST
Liverpool fans expected the return of Joe Gomez to ease their thin defensive back line, but that may be put on hold.

After Gomez fractured his leg against Burnley, Gomez was expected to be back out on the field in six weeks’ time. But two months after the injury, there is only bad news.

With the 21-year-old still not back on the field, Klopp was asked directly if his defender required surgery to fix the problem. “I don’t know,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League match against West Ham on Monday. “We will see. It is possible, probably. It is not exactly going how we want, that’s how it is. He needs more time. We will see exactly how we do it.”

While Klopp’s assessment of his defender’s health was somewhat vague, he made it clear the recovery process has not gone according to plan. “There were different moments when we thought we could do this or that. It will take time. We can not say more,” Klopp said.

The inability for Gomez to return to the pitch has presented Liverpool with yet another problem along its back line, one of many. Dejan Lovren may miss the West Ham match with a setback regarding a hamstring injury that has kept him out since early January. Trent Alexander-Arnold has missed the last two matches with a knee injury and the club confirmed he will not return to training until next week. Virgil Van Dijk has played every single minute of the Premier League season but is suspended for the next Champions League match due to yellow card accumulation.

The injuries have forced reserve defender Joel Matip into action alongside van Dijk over the last two games, and the Reds have conceded four goals to Crystal Palace and Leicester City in that span. Jordan Henderson was forced to play right-back in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City, but James Milner will be back from his yellow card suspension to take over in that role.