Wolves tighten hold on 7th at Everton (video)

Jimenez scores ninth of PL season

Dendoncker, Neves also score

Silva’s seat gets hotter as only Gomes scores

Wolves’ 1st Goodison Park win since 1979

Raul Jimenez and Wolves’ dream season continued Saturday with a 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Seventh-place Wolves now have a four-point cushion on eighth in the race for a probable Europa League spot, while Everton is down to ninth.

Andre Gomes scored for Everton, while Leander Dendoncker and Ruben Neves joined Jimenez on the Wolves’ score sheet.

Wolves have a 9W-3D-1L record when the El Tri 27-year-old scores (9) or assists (6) in a Premier League match this season.

It didn’t start well for the hosts. Cooked by Matt Doherty, Leighton Baines took the inventive Irishman down in the box.

Neves got Pickford going the other way on the penalty, and it was 1-0 for Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men.

But Everton’s Portuguese midfielder blasted a shot by countryman Rui Patricio 20 minutes later, Gomes dribbling into the box before hammering home.

Jimenez then kept up his hot heading by turning a free kick inside the near post, and it was 3-1 was Dendocker volleyed a rebound past Pickford.

To their credit, the Toffees did not quit and had the better of the chances the rest of the way. Patricio made a solid stop on substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 88th minute.

10 – Rúben Neves has scored his 10th goal in all competitions for Wolves but only his second from inside the box, both of which have been penalties. Lupine. #EVEWOL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2019

