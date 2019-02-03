More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
@CelticFC

Celtic super sub Weah decides scoreless Celtic match with assist, goal (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

MORE: Americans Abroad

USL’s Nashville SC will not take Gutman on loan due to MLS disapproval USMNT’s Adams among stars of Bundesliga debut (video) Giovinco out, Boyd in at Toronto FC?

Whether Timothy Tim Timo Weah becomes an international star or not is one thing, but he’s quickly proving rather adept for the Scottish Premiership.

On loan from Paris Saint-Germain and tipped by none other than Neymar for a monster half-season, Weah came off the bench to inspire Celtic’s 2-0 win at St. Johnstone with a goal and an assist on Sunday.

Weah, 18, subbed into a scoreless match with 16 minutes to play, and produced the result with an assist and then a goal. Celtic is six points clear of Rangers atop the table. The next Old Firm Derby isn’t until March 31 at Celtic Park.

The American attacker now has three goals and an assist in five appearances for Celtic, who is the best team in the Scottish Premiership has won those matches by a combined score of 14-0. And, notably, the league is somewhere between the Eredivisie and MLS in quality.

So there’s plenty of proving ground left for Weah. But so far, so great.

And remember: He has two goals in four senior appearances for PSG, plus a goal in eight caps for the #USMNT.

WATCH: Spectacular Pogba pass helps Manchester United to early lead

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2019, 9:26 AM EST
Leave a comment

Perhaps fittingly on Super Bowl Sunday, Paul Pogba turned quarterback and dropped a dime in the bucket.

The Manchester United wizard took advantage of a very poor pass by Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira to set up Marcus Rashford for a ninth minute goal at the King Power Stadium.

[ STREAM: Leicester-Man Utd via NBCSports.com ]

Pogba collects the wayward pass and his first touch takes an awkward turn. But the Frenchman still manages to loft a spinning pass over the top of the Leicester defense.

Rashford collects it in stride and clinically lashes past Kasper Schmeichel.

Considering he missed a very good chance moments earlier, it’s no surprise he finished this one. And what a pass!

Watch Live: Leicester City v. Manchester United

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2019, 8:12 AM EST
Leave a comment

Leicester City looks to beat Manchester United for the first time since 2014 when the two top half sides meet Sunday at King Power Stadium (Watch live at 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

The Foxes and Red Devils have drawn three times in their last nine matches, the other six going the way of Manchester United.

Two of those draws came in Leicester’s remarkable march to the Premier League title.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Ndidi, Mendy, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy. Subs: Ward, Fuchs, Morgan, Choudhury, Ghezzal, Okazaki, Iheanacho.

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Alexis. Subs: Romero, Dalot, Jones, Fred, Mata, Martial, Lukaku.

Victorious Qatar returns to Doha to a “rapturous” welcome

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Associated PressFeb 3, 2019, 7:50 AM EST
1 Comment

DOHA, Qatar (AP) The Asian Football Confederation said Sunday that Qatar’s victorious Asian Cup football team returned home to Doha to a “rapturous welcome” and was greeted by the country’s ruler and hundreds of thousands of fans.

The AFC said Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met the players to begin a second straight night of celebrations in Doha after Qatar beat Japan 3-1 in the Asian Cup final on Friday.

[ MORE: USMNT 2-0 Costa Rica | Player ratings ]

“I am very happy to see the people celebrating with us, we realize how big what we did is,” said coach Felix Sanchez. “When you win a trophy like that you feel very proud, to see that the hard work sometimes gives you the reward.”

The AFC statement said players and staff were mobbed by fans, friends and family before getting on a specially decorated open-top bus to begin the trip into Doha from the airport.

“I am proud to make these people happy,” said Ali Almoez, the tournament’s top scorer. “I am proud of this thing and all the players are. For 40 years Qatari people did not celebrate, now we will celebrate for the next four years and not stop.”

Victory will give Qatar renewed hope of being able to compete against the world’s best teams when it qualifies for the first time for the World Cup – as hosts – in 2022.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

PL Sunday preview: Man City v. Arsenal, plus Man United in action

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 3, 2019, 6:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City’s title hopes are on the line while Arsenal and Manchester United fight for a place in the top four in what should be an incredibly important day of matches.

[READ: USMNT takes down Costa Rica]

Manchester City v. Arsenal — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

With a loss to Newcastle last weekend, Manchester City’s margin for error continues to shrink as it fights to win the Premier League again. However, it will be a tough task against an Arsenal side with three wins in its last four, including a confidence-building victory over Chelsea.

Working in Manchester City’s favor is the history and form of Sergio Aguero, who has scored seven goals in his last 11 matches against Arsenal. Man City has won its last three matches against Arsenal and if they make it four, it will be the first of that occurrence since 1937, according to the Premier League.

In the past, Manchester City’s midfield passing and vision would be talented enough to break down Arsenal’s porous backline. However, Arsenal seems to have shored up its defense, which could make for an interesting matchup against the likes of Kevin De Bruyne.

On the other side, Arsenal has a chance to debut its new signing, Dennis Suarez. Suarez was the only first team signing to come in this winter, when Arsenal requested reinforcements along the wings and fans wanted in in defense. But Suarez could play anywhere across the front three and in attacking midfield. An interesting storyline related to this is what Arsenal manager Unai Emery does with Mesut Ozil. The German playmaker made his first start since Boxing Day in last Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Cardiff at home, but with Suarez in the fold, is Ozil now out for good?

INJURIES: Manchester City —  OUT: Vincent Kompany (undisclosed); QUESTIONABLE: Benjamin Mendy, Ederson (both knee injuries) | Arsenal — OUT: Sokratis, Danny Welbeck (both ankle), Rob Holding (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Laurent Koscielny (jaw), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (knee), and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (foot)

Leicester City v. Manchester United — 9:05 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s 100 percent record as Man United manager came to an end last Tuesday in a surprise 2-2 draw at home against Burnley, where the Red Devils came back down to earth a bit. Late goals from Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof saved Man United’s blushes but it was only a matter of time before they delivered a sub-standard performance. However, Solskjaer’s formula, allowing his players the creative license to attack, especially down the wings, has paid dividends handsomely since the Norwegian took over as manager in December.

A bonus for Man United fans on transfer deadline day was not only the departure of long-time midfielder Marouane Fellaini for China, but the announcement of a new contract for Anthony Martial. The young French winger has looked promising this season, and could make a big impact for Man United down the stretch as they work to secure a top-four finish.

As for Leicester City, Claude Puel‘s side has been in a terrible rut recently. Yet, the Foxes have somehow managed to draw or beat Liverpool (draw), Chelsea and Manchester City (both wins) since late December. It seems that against some of the bigger clubs, they rise to the occasion, especially when those clubs leave space in behind for Jamie Vardy and co. to attack on the counter. In fact, Vardy is tied with Aguero and Gylfi Sigurdsson for the most goals against Man United since the start of the 2014-2015 season, scoring four in that span. Youri Tielemans, Leicester City’s new signing and a talented Belgian midfielder, could make his debut against Man United at home. Tielemans, who – fun fact – once displaced Sacha Kljestan at Anderlecht as a 16-year-old, never really settled in at AS Monaco over the last 18 months. Perhaps a change of scenery for him will help. Puel’s side will surely avoid relegation, but another big result against a top-6 side could help the Frenchman’s case to remain as manager for the long term.

INJURIES: Leicester City —  OUT: Daniel Amartey (ankle) | Manchester United — OUT: Marcos Rojo (undisclosed); QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (knock); PROBABLE: Paul Pogba (knock), Chris Smalling (toe)