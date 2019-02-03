More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Finnbogason hat trick helps Augsburg forget week of turmoil

Associated PressFeb 3, 2019, 9:33 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) — Alfred Finnbogason scored a hat trick in the snow to help Augsburg end its week of turmoil with a 3-0 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Heavy snowfall failed to put the Iceland striker off as he converted two penalties awarded for handball in the first half, then sealed the result with his third goal early in the second.

The win, Augsburg’s first after a run of 10 games, lifted the side four points clear of the relegation zone, though Stuttgart could again reduce the gap to a point with a win over Freiburg in Sunday’s late game.

The victory will also ease the pressure on Augsburg coach Manuel Baum, who looked away as Finnbogason took his spot kicks, after a week in which his position was called into question – not least by his own defender Martin Hinteregger.

“I can’t say anything positive about him and also won’t say anything negative,” Hinteregger said of Baum after Augsburg’s 2-0 loss at Borussia Moenchengladbach last weekend.

Hinteregger was promptly suspended and fined, and the Austrian defender was shipped out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Augsburg also released midfielder Caiuby after the Brazilian returned late to training after the winter break.

Making up for the departures, Augsburg signed English defender Reece Oxford on loan from West Ham for the rest of the season, while former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was appointed assistant coach on Tuesday to help the 39-year-old Baum achieve the turnaround.

“This week was extraordinary for Augsburg,” said Baum, who received abuse from some of the club’s own fans. “When you receive not exactly positive messages from people you don’t even know, then it can be challenging to deal with it.”

Kane says ankle ‘feels great’ as rehab looks on time

By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2019, 8:27 PM EST
Harry Kane has missed three Premier League matches so far as he looks to return from torn ankle ligaments, and while he was initially ruled out until March, there is good news with regards to his recovery.

‘It’s going well,” Kane told the media while in Atlanta for the Super Bowl. “I went away for some warm weather training and we’re stepping it up.

“We will see next week how we go, start to get the balls out and just see how the ankle reacts. It’s going well so far, but we have just got to take our time with it and make sure we get it right. I never put a time on any of my injuries. It is just about how it feels. The ankle feels great at the moment, so as long as the swelling stays away and we can keep progressing, that would be great.”

Tottenham has struggled without Kane, bounced from both domestic cup competitions and earning three narrow one-goal wins in league play. Spurs takes on Borussia Dortmund in Champions League knockout round play in 10 days, and will almost certainly be without Kane, but a March 5 second leg would be a match Kane could be targeting for a return, if not earlier if the rehab is ahead of schedule.

“I have been watching the last couple of games,” Kane said. “It’s been nerve-wracking watching them, but a couple of great wins. Obviously, I want to be there helping my team, but you have got to have a positive mindset. I am just trying to stay as positive as possible. Hopefully I will be back as soon as possible.”

Spurs have Premier League wins over Watford, Fulham, and Newcastle in Kane’s absence, plus an FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace and a penalty defeat to Chelsea in the semifinals of the League Cup. With the first-choice striker down, and Heung-Min Son on international duty, Spurs have been forced to play Fernando Llorente up front, and the Spaniard struggled. Son has returned, however, and has added an extra element to the Tottenham attack.

PSG falls to Lyon in first Ligue 1 defeat of the season

By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2019, 6:55 PM EST
Moussa Dembele and Nebil Fekir scored bracketing halftime to secure a 2-1 comeback victory for Lyon over Paris Saint-Germain, dooming the Parisians to the club’s first defeat of the Ligue 1 season.

Angel Di Maria put PSG up just seven minutes into the match after Julian Draxler won the ball off Houssem Aouar in the attacking third and threaded across to his Argentinian teammate to slot home. That was it for the visitors at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, however, as PSG – without injured Neymar – racked up nine shots on target but Anthony Lopes was up to the task.

Former Fulham youth product Dembele was the main danger man for the hosts, and he struck just past the half-hour mark with a towering header, beating goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to Leo Dubois’s cross and bulldozing the ball into the back of the net.

After the break, he then won a penalty as he burst down the left edge of the penalty area, putting Thiago Silva on roller skates with stepovers and directional changes before the Brazilian blocked him off with a knee. Fekir stepped up to take and sent Areola the wrong way, putting Lyon in front for good.

Without Neymar, PSG struggled to create significant chances in the attack. More specifically, PSG completed just seven of 21 take-ons, a specialty of Neymar’s on the ball. They also connected on just three of 20 crosses, and Di Maria was the only PSG player to create more than two chances.

Prior to the loss, PSG had dropped just four total points all league season, with draws at both Strasbourg and Bordeaux. Their home form still remains perfect with 11 wins in 11.

Airplane wreckage from Emiliano Sala crash found

By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2019, 6:25 PM EST
A private search team led by shipwreck specialist David Mearns has located the wreckage of the plane carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala off the coast of the Channel Islands.

The wreckage was located Sunday morning, Mearns announced on social media, just hours after beginning the search financed in part by crowdfunding action. No specifics were announced about what in particular was found, but Mears posted on Twitter saying, “The families of Emiliano Sala and [pilot] David Ibbotson have been notified by Police. The AAIB [Air Accident Investigation Branch] will be making a statement tomorrow. Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David.”

Mears’ plan for the search, he announced earlier that morning, was to search a four square nautical mile area over the course of a three-day span.

The Piper Malibu aircraft went down on January 21st on its way from Nantes, France to Cardiff, with the Argentine striker and pilot David Ibbotson on board. Sala had completed a transfer from Ligue 1 side FC Nantes for a club record $20 million.

A lengthy search was conducted immediately after the plane was reported missing, but was called off on January 24th with officials claiming the chances of Sala’s and Ibbotson’s survival “extremely remote.”

Premier League preview: West Ham v. Liverpool

By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2019, 6:01 PM EST
The Reds look to keep pace with Manchester City and Tottenham as they travel to the Olympic Stadium to take on West Ham United on Monday at 3:00 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Liverpool is facing a defensive crisis with Dejan Lovren‘s hamstring still acting up, Trent Alexander-Arnold remains sidelined with a knee injury, and Joe Gomez‘s fractured leg not healing properly. That left midfielder Jordan Henderson forced to deputize at right-back last time out in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City, but James Milner returns from his red card suspension to take over that role.

Jurgen Klopp has the Reds at the top of the Premier League table, but Man City’s victory over Arsenal on Sunday leaves them with just a two-point lead, needing points against the Hammers to restore the lead to a more significant cushion.

West Ham could have Marko Arnautovic ready to play despite a foot injury forcing him off against Wolves last time out. That would be a big boost for the Hammers who sit 12th in the table, a solid nine points above the relegation zone but also seven points behind the European places. Samir Nasri only made it two appearances before picking up an injury of his own, still out with calf problems that forced him out of the loss to Wolves last time out.

The Hammers have dropped their last two Premier League matches and four of their last seven, a trend they’ll want to reverse sooner rather than later given the difficult end-of-season fixture list.

What they’re saying

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini on January transfer window: “The transfer window brought a lot of damage to this club. The focus went away from the team, and I’m not just talking about ​Marko Arnautovic, there were others considering leaving.”

Klopp on pressure of leading the league: “Yes, there is pressure. There was pressure last year, a lot of pressure when we played Man City away in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and we dealt with it. There was pressure at Rome, there was pressure in so many moments in the Premier League. We had to win each game because Chelsea were constantly chasing us. That is the only way we can do it.”

Video Preview

Prediction

West Ham’s poor form is not the way they’d like to enter the game against a Liverpool team earning results despite injury troubles. Those defensive woes will leave Liverpool vulnerable, and West Ham should find joy through Arnautovic, but ultimately Liverpool will prove too dynamic in a 3-1 victory.