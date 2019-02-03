More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
PL Sunday preview: Man City v. Arsenal, plus Man United in action

By Daniel KarellFeb 3, 2019, 6:59 AM EST
Manchester City’s title hopes are on the line while Arsenal and Manchester United fight for a place in the top four in what should be an incredibly important day of matches.

Manchester City v. Arsenal — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

With a loss to Newcastle last weekend, Manchester City’s margin for error continues to shrink as it fights to win the Premier League again. However, it will be a tough task against an Arsenal side with three wins in its last four, including a confidence-building victory over Chelsea.

Working in Manchester City’s favor is the history and form of Sergio Aguero, who has scored seven goals in his last 11 matches against Arsenal. Man City has won its last three matches against Arsenal and if they make it four, it will be the first of that occurrence since 1937, according to the Premier League.

In the past, Manchester City’s midfield passing and vision would be talented enough to break down Arsenal’s porous backline. However, Arsenal seems to have shored up its defense, which could make for an interesting matchup against the likes of Kevin De Bruyne.

On the other side, Arsenal has a chance to debut its new signing, Dennis Suarez. Suarez was the only first team signing to come in this winter, when Arsenal requested reinforcements along the wings and fans wanted in in defense. But Suarez could play anywhere across the front three and in attacking midfield. An interesting storyline related to this is what Arsenal manager Unai Emery does with Mesut Ozil. The German playmaker made his first start since Boxing Day in last Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Cardiff at home, but with Suarez in the fold, is Ozil now out for good?

INJURIES: Manchester City —  OUT: Vincent Kompany (undisclosed); QUESTIONABLE: Benjamin Mendy, Ederson (both knee injuries) | Arsenal — OUT: Sokratis, Danny Welbeck (both ankle), Rob Holding (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Laurent Koscielny (jaw), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (knee), and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (foot)

Leicester City v. Manchester United — 9:05 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s 100 percent record as Man United manager came to an end last Tuesday in a surprise 2-2 draw at home against Burnley, where the Red Devils came back down to earth a bit. Late goals from Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof saved Man United’s blushes but it was only a matter of time before they delivered a sub-standard performance. However, Solskjaer’s formula, allowing his players the creative license to attack, especially down the wings, has paid dividends handsomely since the Norwegian took over as manager in December.

A bonus for Man United fans on transfer deadline day was not only the departure of long-time midfielder Marouane Fellaini for China, but the announcement of a new contract for Anthony Martial. The young French winger has looked promising this season, and could make a big impact for Man United down the stretch as they work to secure a top-four finish.

As for Leicester City, Claude Puel‘s side has been in a terrible rut recently. Yet, the Foxes have somehow managed to draw or beat Liverpool (draw), Chelsea and Manchester City (both wins) since late December. It seems that against some of the bigger clubs, they rise to the occasion, especially when those clubs leave space in behind for Jamie Vardy and co. to attack on the counter. In fact, Vardy is tied with Aguero and Gylfi Sigurdsson for the most goals against Man United since the start of the 2014-2015 season, scoring four in that span. Youri Tielemans, Leicester City’s new signing and a talented Belgian midfielder, could make his debut against Man United at home. Tielemans, who – fun fact – once displaced Sacha Kljestan at Anderlecht as a 16-year-old, never really settled in at AS Monaco over the last 18 months. Perhaps a change of scenery for him will help. Puel’s side will surely avoid relegation, but another big result against a top-6 side could help the Frenchman’s case to remain as manager for the long term.

INJURIES: Leicester City —  OUT: Daniel Amartey (ankle) | Manchester United — OUT: Marcos Rojo (undisclosed); QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (knock); PROBABLE: Paul Pogba (knock), Chris Smalling (toe)

Must-See Goal: Jean Meneses, Club Leon (video)

By Daniel KarellFeb 2, 2019, 9:53 PM EST
What a way to get your first goal for your club.

Jean Meneses connected on a spectacular scissor kick late in the first half for his side, Club Leon to give them a 2-0 lead over Cruz Azul at the time in Liga MX action. It was Meneses’ first goal of the club since joining last summer. Meneses took a cross from Angel Mena, noticed it was behind him, and quickly adjusted to unleash a firebolt in for a goal.

Watch and enjoy the video below.

Serie A: Parma completes amazing comeback to tie Juve

By Daniel KarellFeb 2, 2019, 9:33 PM EST
On most days, a 3-1 Juventus lead would mark the figurative end of the game. On Saturday, Parma wasn’t having that.

The once-proud club staged an incredible second half comeback with a pair of goals from former Arsenal winger Gervinho as Parma drew with Juventus, 3-3. Cristiano Ronaldo also scored two goals and set up the third for Juventus, who drew for just the third time this season. Even with the draw, Juve is still nine points clear at the top of the Serie A table, over Napoli, who won over high-flying Sampdoria.

Juventus, playing at home in Turin, took the lead in the 36th minute through a shot from Ronaldo, who slipped while taking it and that, plus a deflection, helped it find the back of the net. Ronaldo nearly scored a second at the stroke of halftime, but in the 62nd minute, he was credited with an assist after a header ricocheted off his head onto the foot of Daniele Rugani, who fired home.

Less than two minutes later, Antonino Barilla stormed into the box and latched onto a long cross for a header goal to bring it back to a one-goal deficit, but Ronaldo extended the lead back to two in the 66th minute, heading a snap header past Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe.

In impressive fashion, Parma never gave up, and a wonderful back-heel flick goal from Gervinho gave Parma some life in the 74th minute. Finally, in the third minute of stoppage time, it was Gervinho again, arriving at the penalty spot and firing a strike that found its way past Mattia Perin in for a goal.

Roma forward Dzeko given 2-match ban for insulting ref

Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 8:02 PM EST
ROME (AP) Roma forward Edin Dzeko has been given a two-match Italian Cup ban and fined $11,500 following his dismissal against Fiorentina on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Dzeko was shown a straight red card in the 72nd minute after arguing with referee Gianluca Manganiello.

Videos and still images of the incident in the Italian Cup quarterfinal appeared to show the Bosnia-Herzegovina international spitting at Manganiello but there was no mention of that in the referee’s report.

Dzeko has been banned “for having protested against a refereeing decision and, having approached the referee with a threatening attitude, used seriously offensive language towards him.”

The ban will apply to Roma’s Italian Cup matches next season as the capital club lost 7-1 at Fiorentina.

Bundesliga wrap: BVB held, Gladbach goes ahead of Bayern (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2019, 7:17 PM EST
Bayern Munich lost on a day leaders Borussia Dortmund dropped points, the combustible Bundesliga season continuing its way on Saturday in Germany.

Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka’s goal before halftime, his fourth in three matches, was not the start of something good. Leon Bailey scored his first goal in five months to kickstart a three-goal second half that sent Bayern to its third away loss of the season. Kevin Volland and Lucas Alario scored the other Bayer goals.

The Bailey goal was magnificent.

Schalke 0-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Alexander Nübel’s 59th minute red card put the hosts under the sword, but Christoph Kramer’s winner didn’t arrive until the 85th minute. Gladbach added another in stoppage time through Florian Neuhaus, and leaps over Bayern on goal differential for second on the table.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus’ early goal was his 13th of the season, putting the leaders ahead in the 22nd minute, but fellow Golden Boot chaser Luka Jovic scored his 14th about a quarter-hour later to earn a point for still Top Four-chasing Eintracht.

Top Goal Scorers
Pos Name Total
1 L. Jovic 14
2 M. Reus 13
3 R. Lewandowski 12
3 P. Alcácer 12
5 S. Haller 11
5 T. Werner 11

Elsewhere

Hannover 96 0-3 RB Leipzig — Friday
Hoffenheim 1-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Nurnberg 1-1 Werder Bremen
Hertha Berlin 0-1 Wolfsburg
Augsburg v. Mainz — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Stuttgart v. Freiburg —  Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 20 15 4 1 51 20 31 9-1-0 6-3-1 49
 Mönchengladbach 20 13 3 4 41 18 23 9-0-0 4-3-4 42
 Bayern Munich 20 13 3 4 44 23 21 5-3-1 8-0-3 42
 RB Leipzig 20 11 4 5 38 18 20 7-2-1 4-2-4 37
 Eintracht Frankfurt 20 9 5 6 40 27 13 5-2-3 4-3-3 32
 VfL Wolfsburg 20 9 4 7 29 27 2 3-3-4 6-1-3 31
 Bayer Leverkusen 20 9 3 8 32 31 1 5-1-4 4-2-4 30
 1899 Hoffenheim 20 7 8 5 38 29 9 3-5-3 4-3-2 29
 Hertha BSC Berlin 20 7 7 6 31 31 0 4-4-2 3-3-4 28
 Werder Bremen 20 7 6 7 32 32 0 3-4-3 4-2-4 27
 FSV Mainz 05 19 7 6 6 22 25 -3 4-4-2 3-2-4 27
 FC Schalke 04 20 6 4 10 24 29 -5 4-0-6 2-4-4 22
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 20 6 4 10 22 39 -17 4-0-6 2-4-4 22
 SC Freiburg 19 5 6 8 24 32 -8 3-4-3 2-2-5 21
 FC Augsburg 19 3 6 10 26 33 -7 1-4-4 2-2-6 15
 VfB Stuttgart 19 4 2 13 15 42 -27 3-1-5 1-1-8 14
 1. FC Nürnberg 20 2 6 12 17 44 -27 2-4-5 0-2-7 12
 Hannover 96 20 2 5 13 18 44 -26 2-1-7 0-4-6 11