PSG falls to Lyon in first Ligue 1 defeat of the season

Moussa Dembele and Nebil Fekir scored bracketing halftime to secure a 2-1 comeback victory for Lyon over Paris Saint-Germain, dooming the Parisians to the club’s first defeat of the Ligue 1 season.

Angel Di Maria put PSG up just seven minutes into the match after Julian Draxler won the ball off Houssem Aouar in the attacking third and threaded across to his Argentinian teammate to slot home. That was it for the visitors at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, however, as PSG – without injured Neymar – racked up nine shots on target but Anthony Lopes was up to the task.

Former Fulham youth product Dembele was the main danger man for the hosts, and he struck just past the half-hour mark with a towering header, beating goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to Leo Dubois’s cross and bulldozing the ball into the back of the net.

After the break, he then won a penalty as he burst down the left edge of the penalty area, putting Thiago Silva on roller skates with stepovers and directional changes before the Brazilian blocked him off with a knee. Fekir stepped up to take and sent Areola the wrong way, putting Lyon in front for good.

Without Neymar, PSG struggled to create significant chances in the attack. More specifically, PSG completed just seven of 21 take-ons, a specialty of Neymar’s on the ball. They also connected on just three of 20 crosses, and Di Maria was the only PSG player to create more than two chances.

Prior to the loss, PSG had dropped just four total points all league season, with draws at both Strasbourg and Bordeaux. Their home form still remains perfect with 11 wins in 11.

