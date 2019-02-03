Solskjaer likes gritty Man Utd performance ahead of fixture gauntlet

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United is on the precipice of the Top Four following a 1-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now boasts a 9W-1D record as United boss, though this one was far from a convincing performance on the offensive end.

The Red Devils had to dig deep after a 2-2 draw at midweek, and relied on defending and goalkeeping in the final half as hosts Leicester charged hard for an equalizer.

Solskjaer was understandably pleased with the effort. From the BBC:

“Our attitude was spot on,” Solskjaer said. “There are couple of bruised noses and knees. It is supposed to be like this. There are three points on the line. Our lads sacrificed everything they had. They know they can do better than this but a clean sheet is always a foundation to build on.”

The manager loved Paul Pogba‘s spectacular pass to Marcus Rashford to opened the scoring, but said the striker’s touch was better.

Rashford proffered his praise to the sender.

“Time and time again Paul Pogba provides opportunities for the team. If we can get him free he’ll find you.”

That’s key: Solskjaer, unlike Jose Mourinho, is tactically catering to his best player in lieu of rueing Pogba’s square peg in a system’s round hole.

United is two points back of fourth-place Chelsea, and next visits Fulham before a murderous run of fixtures that goes home to PSG in the UEFA Champions League on Feb. 12, away to Chelsea in the FA Cup on Feb. 18, and home to Liverpool on Feb. 24 in the Premier League.

