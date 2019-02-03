More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Solskjaer likes gritty Man Utd performance ahead of fixture gauntlet

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2019, 11:57 AM EST
Manchester United is on the precipice of the Top Four following a 1-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now boasts a 9W-1D record as United boss, though this one was far from a convincing performance on the offensive end.

The Red Devils had to dig deep after a 2-2 draw at midweek, and relied on defending and goalkeeping in the final half as hosts Leicester charged hard for an equalizer.

Solskjaer was understandably pleased with the effort. From the BBC:

“Our attitude was spot on,” Solskjaer said. “There are couple of bruised noses and knees. It is supposed to be like this. There are three points on the line. Our lads sacrificed everything they had. They know they can do better than this but a clean sheet is always a foundation to build on.”

The manager loved Paul Pogba‘s spectacular pass to Marcus Rashford to opened the scoring, but said the striker’s touch was better.

Rashford proffered his praise to the sender.

“Time and time again Paul Pogba provides opportunities for the team. If we can get him free he’ll find you.”

That’s key: Solskjaer, unlike Jose Mourinho, is tactically catering to his best player in lieu of rueing Pogba’s square peg in a system’s round hole.

United is two points back of fourth-place Chelsea, and next visits Fulham before a murderous run of fixtures that goes home to PSG in the UEFA Champions League on Feb. 12, away to Chelsea in the FA Cup on Feb. 18, and home to Liverpool on Feb. 24 in the Premier League.

Man Utd resists Leicester charge to win again (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2019, 11:01 AM EST
  • Spectacular Pogba pass cues up Rashford (video)
  • Solskjaer remains unbeaten as Man Utd boss
  • Leicester out-attempts Utd 17-10

A ninth-minute goal was just enough for Manchester United, who held off a hard second-half charge from Leicester City to post a 1-0 win at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Paul Pogba set up Marcus Rashford for the lone goal, as United pulls ahead of Arsenal before the latter faces Man City at the Etihad Stadium. The Red Devils are currently two points back of fourth-place Chelsea.

Leicester remains 11th with 32 points, six points back of seventh-place Wolves.

Luke Shaw found Marcus Rashford in the fifth minute with an incisive cross to the back post, but the young English forward popped a high-probability header over the goal.

Rashford scored on his second chance, a silly giveaway from Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira allowing Paul Pogba to send a delightful ball over the top that the striker settled and finished with class.

It stayed 1-0 past halftime. David De Gea reacted quickly to stop Jamie Vardy‘s acrobatic volley of a free kick that popped forward off the wall.

And substitute Romelu Lukaku stung a shot off Schmeichel in the 86th.

Harvey Barnes zipped down the left to set up Vardy near the penalty spot, but the English striker couldn’t get enough on his first touch hit to really trouble De Gea.

Watch Live: Manchester City v. Arsenal

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2019, 10:49 AM EST
Manchester City looks to return to second place on the Premier League table and put a bit of heat on the leaders when Arsenal visits the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Arsenal needs a win to keep pace with fourth-place Chelsea, though it’s remarkably unlikely the Gunners scoop the five goals of differential they’d need to reclaim the spot on Sunday.

Pretty sure Unai Emery would settle for a point from the Etihad, though City has lost four of nine in league play.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Danilo, Stones, Delph, Sané, Mahrez, Jesus.

Arsenal: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Monreal, Koscielny, Torreira, Guendouzi, Iwobi, Aubameyang, Lacazette. Subs: Cech, Mavropanos, Elneny, Ramsey, Ozil, Suarez, Nketiah.

Celtic super sub Weah decides scoreless Celtic match with assist, goal (video)

@CelticFC
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Whether Timothy Tim Timo Weah becomes an international star or not is one thing, but he’s quickly proving rather adept for the Scottish Premiership.

On loan from Paris Saint-Germain and tipped by none other than Neymar for a monster half-season, Weah came off the bench to inspire Celtic’s 2-0 win at St. Johnstone with a goal and an assist on Sunday.

Weah, 18, subbed into a scoreless match with 16 minutes to play, and produced the result with an assist and then a goal. Celtic is six points clear of Rangers atop the table. The next Old Firm Derby isn’t until March 31 at Celtic Park.

The American attacker now has three goals and an assist in five appearances for Celtic, who is the best team in the Scottish Premiership has won those matches by a combined score of 14-0. And, notably, the league is somewhere between the Eredivisie and MLS in quality.

So there’s plenty of proving ground left for Weah. But so far, so great.

And remember: He has two goals in four senior appearances for PSG, plus a goal in eight caps for the #USMNT.

Video below the reaction of Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

WATCH: Spectacular Pogba pass helps Manchester United to early lead

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2019, 9:26 AM EST
Perhaps fittingly on Super Bowl Sunday, Paul Pogba turned quarterback and dropped a dime in the bucket.

The Manchester United wizard took advantage of a very poor pass by Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira to set up Marcus Rashford for a ninth minute goal at the King Power Stadium.

Pogba collects the wayward pass and his first touch takes an awkward turn. But the Frenchman still manages to loft a spinning pass over the top of the Leicester defense.

Rashford collects it in stride and clinically lashes past Kasper Schmeichel.

Considering he missed a very good chance moments earlier, it’s no surprise he finished this one. And what a pass!