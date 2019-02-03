More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Stock up/stock down: USMNT January friendlies

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2019, 2:42 PM EST
Given the impressive group of USMNT players and prospects abroad, this January camp was of monumental importance for the all-MLS squad assembled by Gregg Berhalter.

Aside from goalkeeper Zack Steffen, himself headed to Manchester City in the summer, and perhaps LAFC’s Walker Zimmerman, everyone had something to prove to Berhalter and his staff: Even former longtime captain and 143-times capped Michael Bradley.

Consider this list of players not called into January’s camp and wins over the mostly “B teams” of Panama and Costa Rica.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Matt Miazga, John Brooks, DeAndre Yedlin, “Timo” Weah, Josh Sargent, Bobby Wood, Ethan Horvath.

And those are just the “must” call-ups for March’s visits from Ecuador and Chile.

So keeping in mind the staff had a dozen non-friendly chances to evaluate the players on a myriad of levels, here are those who raised or lowered their stock in the matches versus Panama and Costa Rica.

Stock up

Jonathan Lewis, New York City FC (21) — Personal anecdote: I watched Akron play the University at Buffalo a couple of  times during Lewis’ lone season with the Zips, and Lewis’ electric talent leapt off the pitch. That’s a nearly essential sign if a college star has an international future.

Lewis was an impact sub for Berhalter in a similar fashion. In addition to the unteachable pace he possesses, Lewis stood up a cross that Sebastian Lletget finished for the difference-making goal against Costa Rica.

But Lewis’ pro career has been a slow burn (Dominic Torrent deployed him much more than Patrick Vieira, but still zero starts). Even with David Villa leaving NYCFC, Lewis is behind Jesus Medina, reported $9 million buy Alex Mitrita and 2018 revelation Ismael Tajouri-Shradi. He needs an outlet, and maybe former (ages ago) Akron coach and current Columbus boss Caleb Porter would be up for it?

Sebastian Lletget, LA Galaxy (26) — Lletget left the United States for West Ham United in 2009, so we saw very little of his development. He became, in fact, a curiosity thanks to his making just one senior appearance in West London.

Upon his MLS debut with LA, though, it became clear there was something very good here. Lletget scored for the USMNT in his third cap before suffering a Lisfranc injury and missing 18 months. He scored on Saturday — in the same venue in which he was hurt — and was perhaps the most composed player in a U.S. jersey.

His ability to play anywhere in the midfield is huge, and Berhalter will love what he’s seen from the veteran.

Michael Bradley, Toronto FC (31) — The short- and long-term future of the midfield runs through Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, but Bradley’s performance against Panama — as poor as Los Canaleros were — shows he’s going to be someone who has in him at least another World Cup cycle as a contributor. Think a rich man’s “Kyle Beckerman in the 2018 qualification cycle.” Even if he is not starting, his experience and engine combine to make for a tremendous asset.

Bonus positives: Djordje Mihailovic, Chicago Fire (20). Steffen (23).

Stock questionable?

Let’s first put a list of players who, unless there were unreported injuries, couldn’t get many minutes, if any, for Berhalter: Reggie Cannon, Auston Trusty, Marky Delgado, Mark McKenzie, Keegan Rosenberry, Justen Glad, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Miller.

Most of this bunch is quite young, so it’s hard to say they aren’t for the future. Delgado, Acosta, and Rosenberry are the biggest eyebrow-raisers given their age and importance to their current clubs.

Stock down

Corey Baird, Real Salt Lake (23) — A lot of astute soccer minds love Baird because he’s very good positionially, and that’s true, but this is also a player who was the 18th rated Real Salt Lake player last season despite producing eight goals and five assists. It’s one of those “arguments against analytics,” but he has to get goals and assists against this opposition. Instead, he was just okay.

Gyasi Zardes, Columbus Crew (27) — I hate the idea of piling on, and it’s silly to write off such a tantalizing and industrious talent when so many coaches have failed to do so, but Zardes just isn’t on the level and hasn’t been for some time outside of MLS.

While thriving in MLS usually is a gateway to torture CONCACAF, Zardes hasn’t scored in his last 13 caps. Eight of those caps were 45 minutes or more, so it’s not like he hasn’t a chance to score (He has pitched in an assist). As a center forward, hold up play is important but not as much as goals. Jozy Altidore will need to get a chance to show he should be in the group with Josh Sargent, Timothy Weah, Bobby Wood, and even Andrija Novakovich (and Jordan Morris). Not good for Gyasi.

Guardiola praises Aguero, talks chase for Premier League title

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2019, 2:12 PM EST
Pep Guardiola was gushing when asked to describe hat trick hero Sergio Aguero’s wonderful Sunday against Arsenal in a 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

“He was born with that talent, he will die with that talent,” Guardiola said.

Presuming that he isn’t planning the demise of his Argentine star, Guardiola could hardly be happier with Aguero’s three-goal Sunday.

He’s also pretty happy to play a mind game or two with Jurgen Klopp‘s league-leading Liverpool. From the BBC:

“I understand pressure, pressure to win the games. After the game in Newcastle, Liverpool were seven points ahead and now they are two,” he said. “Of course they have to play, they have quality, but West Ham are a good side. Now we have tomorrow to start again and think about Everton and after Chelsea. It is a tough week for us and we go game by game.”

“We are good when we do what we have to do. I did not have any doubts in the three years I am here.”

Should the Reds drop points at West Ham, Man City would have a chance to go level with Liverpool or even pass them on the table. Liverpool dropping points is easier said than done, but West Ham on its best day is a handful for anyone.

By the way, Arsenal fans, Aguero did admit that his third goal was a handball, after seeing the replay, which is nice.

Aguero hits three, Man City sinks Arsenal (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2019, 1:21 PM EST
  • Aguero nets 10th PL hat trick
  • Sterling influential in win
  • Koscielny scores for Arsenal
  • City outshoots Arsenal 19-4

Manchester City put a little more heat on Liverpool with a 3-1 defeat of Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.Sergio Aguero scores all three City goals as the club went second, two points back of Liverpool. The Reds play West Ham on Monday.

Arsenal is now sixth, a point back of Manchester United following the Red Devils defeat of Leicester City.

Aguero is one league hat trick away from matching Alan Shearer’s Premier League record of 11.

Raheem Sterling‘s two assists put him level with Eden Hazard for the league lead.

Man City raged out of the gates, and Arsenal was very much under siege.

Aguero’s goal happened in double the time it took him to open the scoring at Newcastle, the dawdler, with his 48-second header serving as his 18th goal in all competitions and 12th in Premier League play.

He could’ve won a penalty on an ensuing Kevin De Bruyne ball, and Bernd Leno was busy early.

Arsenal made it 1-1 via a corner kick. Nacho Monreal beat Bernardo Silva to flick Sead Kolasinac‘s service back post, where Koscielny darted in front of Kevin De Bruyne to head home. Insane start.

Nicolas Otamendi stung an 18th minute shot at Leno, who caught it on the hop.

The teams continued to excite over the next 35 minutes, but few scoring chances really challenged either keeper.

That changed with Aguero’s second, as Raheem Sterling was key to a fluid team goal. The English winger took a diagonal dime from Fernandinho before working a 1-2 and passing across for Aguero to finish his 13th league goal.

De Bruyne then just missed a sliding Sterling with a spinning pass to the back post.

Leno made a fine stop on De Bruyne 10 minutes into a second half that began with plenty of City control.

Sterling was excellent in the build-up to Aguero’s hat trick goal, his cross taking a turn off Leno before hitting the Argentine’s arm and skittering across the line.

Solskjaer likes gritty Man Utd performance ahead of fixture gauntlet

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2019, 11:57 AM EST
Manchester United is on the precipice of the Top Four following a 1-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now boasts a 9W-1D record as United boss, though this one was far from a convincing performance on the offensive end.

The Red Devils had to dig deep after a 2-2 draw at midweek, and relied on defending and goalkeeping in the final half as hosts Leicester charged hard for an equalizer.

Solskjaer was understandably pleased with the effort. From the BBC:

“Our attitude was spot on,” Solskjaer said. “There are couple of bruised noses and knees. It is supposed to be like this. There are three points on the line. Our lads sacrificed everything they had. They know they can do better than this but a clean sheet is always a foundation to build on.”

The manager loved Paul Pogba‘s spectacular pass to Marcus Rashford to opened the scoring, but said the striker’s touch was better.

Rashford proffered his praise to the sender.

“Time and time again Paul Pogba provides opportunities for the team. If we can get him free he’ll find you.”

That’s key: Solskjaer, unlike Jose Mourinho, is tactically catering to his best player in lieu of rueing Pogba’s square peg in a system’s round hole.

United is two points back of fourth-place Chelsea, and next visits Fulham before a murderous run of fixtures that goes home to PSG in the UEFA Champions League on Feb. 12, away to Chelsea in the FA Cup on Feb. 18, and home to Liverpool on Feb. 24 in the Premier League.

Man Utd resists Leicester charge to win again (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2019, 11:01 AM EST
  • Spectacular Pogba pass cues up Rashford (video)
  • Solskjaer remains unbeaten as Man Utd boss
  • Leicester out-attempts Utd 17-10

A ninth-minute goal was just enough for Manchester United, who held off a hard second-half charge from Leicester City to post a 1-0 win at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Paul Pogba set up Marcus Rashford for the lone goal, as United pulls ahead of Arsenal before the latter faces Man City at the Etihad Stadium. The Red Devils are currently two points back of fourth-place Chelsea.

Leicester remains 11th with 32 points, six points back of seventh-place Wolves.

Luke Shaw found Marcus Rashford in the fifth minute with an incisive cross to the back post, but the young English forward popped a high-probability header over the goal.

Rashford scored on his second chance, a silly giveaway from Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira allowing Paul Pogba to send a delightful ball over the top that the striker settled and finished with class.

It stayed 1-0 past halftime. David De Gea reacted quickly to stop Jamie Vardy‘s acrobatic volley of a free kick that popped forward off the wall.

And substitute Romelu Lukaku stung a shot off Schmeichel in the 86th.

Harvey Barnes zipped down the left to set up Vardy near the penalty spot, but the English striker couldn’t get enough on his first touch hit to really trouble De Gea.

